WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/13): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns’ return, Triple H appearance, Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 13, 2023

TULSA, OK AT BOK CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd as Kevin Patrick introduced the show. He called it the season premiere.

-John Cena’s music played and he made his entrance. After Cena entered the ring, they showed highlights of the match with Cena and L.A. Knight against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso this past Saturday at Fastlane. Corey Graves called it a massive win for Cena and Knight. After the video, Cena stood in the center of the ring and the crowd chanted his name. Cena said it was a big night. He then welcomed the crowd to the season premiere of Smackdown.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and cut Cena off. Fans in the crowd raised one finger to the air to greet their Tribal Chief. Reigns appeared on the stage with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Reigns posed at the top of the ramp with Heyman and Sikoa as pyro exploded behind them. Michael Cole touted Reigns’ long championship reign and said he has returned to Smackdown. Reigns posed again on the apron as fans took pictures. Reigns, Heyman, and Sikoa entered the ring and stood opposite of Cena. Reigns stared Cena down. Cena looked to the crowd as they chanted his name.

-Heyman handed Reigns a mic and celebrated when Reigns took it from him. Reigns addressed Cena and said if he’s going to open his show, he needs to do it the right way. Reigns turned to the crowd and asked them to acknowledge him. He was met with a loud mixed reaction. The crowd chanted for Cena again. Reigns said the crowd will chant for a coward. He said Cena only showed up because Reigns took his leave. Reigns said Cena had the audacity to ask people to call him the greatest of all time. Reigns said Cena already knows who the GOAT is and it’s Roman Reigns. Reigns said they have handled this before, so they won’t do it again. He told Cena to leave, or they will make him leave. The crowd chanted for Cena again.

-Cena said there’s a lot of energy and anticipation for what’s about to happen. He said WWE is unpredictable, and with Cena and Reigns in the same ring, who knows what’s next. Cena said he’s going to throw a curveball. He said he’s not here to challenge Reigns, but to acknowledge him. Cena mentioned Reigns’ days as champion and said it’s the greatest accomplishment of all time. Cena said it was earned, and he’s not going to challenge Reigns because he hasn’t earned it. Cena said he knows someone who has.

-L.A. Knight’s music played and he made his entrance. Knight posed on the ropes in the corner as Reigns looked on. Knight walked past Reigns and Cena and posed on the opposite corner. Reigns continued to watch. Cena turned to Knight and said it was his time. Cena handed Knight the mic. The crowd chanted for Knight. Knight looked around at the crowd as they cheered. Reigns pointed and asked the crowd why. Knight asked the crowd if he could talk to them. Knight looked at Reigns and asked if Reigns is pissing his pants yet. Knight asked if Reigns was Tribal Chief and defending champion, right? Knight said no, no, because Reigns is a man standing in his way. Knight said that while Reigns has been at home for a month and half, things have changed a bit. Knight said it’s his game now.

-Reigns said he gave Knight a couple months and the crowd says his name now. Reigns said he has done things Knight could never imagine. Reigns asked why Knight thought he could be in the ring with him. Knight removed his glasses. He said that talking like that is a good way to get yourself referred to in the past tense. Knight called himself the fastest rising star in Smackdown history. Jimmy Uso attacked Knight from behind. Knight recovered and tossed Jimmy to the outside. Knight talked trash to Reigns. Reigns turned and exited the ring with Sikoa and Heyman. They paused outside the ring. Reigns turned to Sikoa and told him to forget about Cena and focus on Knight. Sikoa jumped on the apron and talked to Knight. Sikoa jumped off the apron. Knight said that Sikoa challenged him to a match later tonight. Knight said he’s going to use Sikoa like a mop. Knight stood tall in the ring as Reigns, Sikoa, and Heyman stood on the ramp.

-The announcers ran down tonight’s card. They hyped a match with Pretty Deadly against the Brawling Brutes, an appearance by Triple H, and an Undisputed Tag Team title defense by Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Interesting segment. I was hoping we would get more than that from Reigns after the long absence. I assume we’ll see more as the show goes on, but I wanted to hear him talk about Jimmy Uso and everything going on with the Bloodline. Yet again, they set up another match for free TV that should be saved for a PLE down the road. I fully expect there to not be a finish, so I guess it’s fine, but it’s still not the best idea. After this segment though, it appears the rumors are true and Knight will be Reigns’ opponent in Saudi Arabia. I know quite a few people have talked about Knight getting the shot at Royal Rumble, but I actually think this makes more sense.)

-Spotlights shined around the arena. A voiceover played talking about Elton Prince’s recovery. A spotlight shined on Pretty Deadly on the stage. Prince was in a wheelchair as Kit Wilson held up an Elton Strong shirt. Prince leapt out of the wheelchair and they made their entrance.

-The Brawling Brutes made their entrance. Graves said Pretty Deadly is in to grooming and Butch looks sticky to the touch.

(1) PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) vs. BRAWLING BRUTES (Butch & Ridge Holland)

Prince started with Butch. They locked up and Burch went to the arm of Prince. Butch stomped on Prince’s arm and Prince cried out in pain. Wilson and Holland tagged in. Holland sent Wilson to the corner and splashed him before he tagged in Butch. Butch stayed on the attack. Wilson reversed a whip but Butch kicked Prince off the apron. Butch stomped on Wilson’s hands then kicked him. Wilson rolled to the outside and Butch came over the top rope with a dive. Holland hit Ten Beats on Prince on the apron as Butch hit his own on Wilson on the announce table. The Brutes celebrated as they cut to break. [c]

Wilson beat on Butch as they came back from break. Butch got to his feet and chopped Wilson. Prince tagged in and took Butch down. Prince mounted Butch and punched away at him. Cole said Pretty Deadly are wearing super crop tops. Prince kicked away at Butch in the corner. Prince set up Butch and went for Ten Beats but Butch blocked and went to the fingers of Prince. Butch pulled at Prince’s fingers and Prince sold. Wilson tagged in and went after Butch. Butch fought back against the double team. Butch tried to knock Wilson off the apron but Prince saved him and he pulled Wilson up as they screamed “Elton Strong”. Butch was able to recover and tag in Holland. Holland took out Prince and Wilson with power moves. Holland slammed Prince with a Press Slam and made the cover. Wilson made the save. Wilson slammed Butch on the apron. Holland slammed Prince. Prince sold his knee and the ref checked on him. Holland screamed at the ref not to fall for it. Wilson checked on Prince and talked to the ref. Prince said he would be fine but the ref stopped him from getting up. Holland looked on. Wilson landed a kick to Holland and Prince recovered long enough to roll Holland up for the win.

WINNER: Pretty Deadly in 10:00

-Pretty Deadly ran up the ramp and Prince jumped into the wheelchair. Wilson wheeled Prince around on the stage as they celebrated.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Pretty Deadly is awesome. I really liked everything they did here. The spot on the apron where Prince saved Wilson from falling was brilliant. Really good stuff. The finish was different than what we’ve seen recently and that’s a good thing for the most part. I want to see WWE put an emphasis on the Tag Team Division with real teams. Pretty Deadly could be a huge part of that. Yes boy, they can.)

-They showed a recap of the match with the L.W.O. against the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley at Fastlane. The video highlighted the return of Carlito. After the video, Carlito was in the back with Kayla Braxton. Carlito said the only way to describe his return is cool. Lashley appeared. He said Carlito’s return was amazing and masterful. Lashley said the last time he saw Carlito, he was beating him up on Smackdown, but it was a long time ago. Carlito said it was a long time ago. Carlito challenged Lashley to a match. Lashley stalled before the Street Profits attacked Carlito from behind with chairs. Pearce appeared and broke it up. Pearce called for help and the Profits walked off with Lashley.

