WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/13): Keller’s report on Roman Reigns returns, Triple H makes special appearance, Pretty Deadly return to action against Brutes, plus Cena

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 13, 2023

TULSA, OKLA. AT BOK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, Michael Cole

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, the camera panned the audience as Kevin Patrick introduced the show. He referred to it as the “season premiere.”

-John Cena’s ring entrance took place. Highlights aired of the Fastlane tag match where Cena tagged with L.A. Knight against Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa. Graves called Cena & Knight’s win “massive.”

Cena stood mid-ring as fans chanted, “Cena! Cena!” He welcomed the crowd to the “season premiere” of Smackdown. Roman Reigns’s music interrupted him and he walked out with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, but not Jimmy. Cole talked about how long Reigns has held the Undisputed Universal Title. Reigns and Cena stared each other down.

Heyman handed Reigns a mic. Reigns said Cena has to open his show the right way. He asked the crowd to acknowledge him. A mixed reaction turned into a “Cena” chant. Reigns said the crowd was chanting for a coward. He said Cena only showed up because he was on a hiatus.

Reigns took issue with Cena asking people to call him the greatest of all time because Cena knows he’s the actual GOAT. Reigns said they’ve dealt with each other before, so they won’t go there again. He said Cena should leave or he’d make him leave. A “Cena!” chant rang out again.

Cena said WWE is unpredictable when he’s in the ring with Reigns. He said the length of Reigns’s title reign is the greatest accomplishment of all time. He said he’s not there to challenge Reigns, though, since he hasn’t earned it. He said he knows someone who does deserve it. L.A. Knight’s music then played.

Knight came out to cheers as he posed in the corner. He then walked right past Cena and Reigns to pose on the other side of the ring. Reigns eyed him. Cena told Knight, “It’s your time!” Then he gave him the mic. The crowd chanted, “L.A. Knight!” Reigns asked the crowd incredulously, “Why?”

Knight asked Reigns if he was pissing his pants yet. Knight said that while Reigns has been gone the last month and a half, a lot has changed. He said it’s his game now. Reigns said he has accomplished things Knight never could even imagine. He asked Knight how he can believe he even belongs in the ring with him. Knight removed his glasses and said, “That’s a good way to get yourself referred to in the past tense.” He called himself “the fastest-rising star in Smackdown history.” Jimmy Uso then charged in and attacked Knight from behind.

Knight fought back and threw Jimmy to the floor. Knight trash-talked Reigns. Reigns left with Heyman and Solo. Reigns then turned to Solo and told him to shift his focus from Cena to Knight. Solo jumped up onto the ring apron and addressed Knight, then returned to the floor. Knight revealed that Solo challenged him to a match later tonight. He said he’ll use Solo like a mop. They showed Heyman, Solo, and Reigns standing on the stage.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot of star power and the “passing of the torch” moment from Cena to Knight isn’t insignificant. Not that fans needed any more reason to believe WWE was behind Knight and is listening to them, but this was another example of that.)

-They went to Michael Cole and Corey Graves at ringside. They hyped Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes, Triple H appearing, and Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso defending the tag titles later. [c]

(1) PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) vs. BRAWLING BRUTES (Ridge Holland & Butch)

Pretty Deadly made a grand entrance with a lot of fanfare including spotlights and a narrator touting Elton’s amazing recovery. Elton stood from his wheel chair. Kit held up an “Elton Strong” t-shirt. They headed to the ring. The Brawling Brutes came out next. Graves contrasted Pretty Deadly looking well groomed while Butch looked “sticky to the touch.”

They cut to a break a couple minutes in with The Brutes celebrating a stretch of offense. [c]

Kit was in control of Butch after the break. When Elton tagged in and went on the offense, Graves said, “Now that’s Elton Strong!” Cole said, “That’s inspiring.” Graves said, “I thought you’d see it my way.” Ridge pressed Elton above his head and then turned it into a turning powerslam for a near fall. Wilson interrupted the count.

Butch set up a move on the apron, but Wilson backdropped out of it. Ridge knocked Elton to the floor. In the ring, the ref checked on Elton’s condition. Ridge told the ref, “Don’t fall for that!” The ref backed Ridge away. Wilson said he’d be fine. The ref said if he’s hurt, he should admit it. (Gosh golly, it’d be bad for a wrestler to be hurt during a wrestling match!) When Ridge moved in, Wilson rolled him up and scored the three count. Graves touted this as a historical comeback. “Pretty Deadly are back, baby!”

WINNERS: Pretty Deadly in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The idea that the ref would intervene like that when nothing out of the ordinary happened is just dumb. I know it’s been done a lot, but that doesn’t make it okay. The ostensible point of a pro wrestling match is to hurt the opponents to the point that you can pin them, submit them, or get a countout win if they can’t continue. Why would they get essentially a timeout because the ref thinks they’re hurt in some different, special way than usual just because they had been out with a shoulder injury.)

-A clip aired of Carlito returning at Fastlane.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Carlito backstage in the ring interview set. He took a bite out of an apple and then Bobby Lashley walked in. He welcomed him back. Carlito suggested his first match back on Smackdown be against him. Lashley said he wasn’t even dressed for it. The Street Profits then attacked Carlito from behind. Adam Pearce ran in and yelled, “What’s wrong with you?!” Pearce called for a medic. [c]

-They showed wrestlers tending to Carlito when Bayley walked in and asked if this was a pity party. Zelina Vega walked in and got into it with Bayley. Pearce yelled that they can have a match right now to settle this. Bayley left and then Zelina kneeled to check on Carlito with the others.

-Backstage Reigns and Jimmy were sitting in his locker room with Solo and Heyman in the background. Jimmy said he’s been trying to be him, calling the plays and calling audibles. Reigns asked if he’s the quarterback. He snickered and asked what he’d do if he was the quarterback. Jimmy quickly said, “Get Jey.” Reigns said Jey is old news, and it’s disrespectful every day that Jey has those tag team titles. He said it’s a slap in the face that he holds them with Cody. Reigns said he, not Jimmy, calls audibles. “We good?” he said. Jimmy said, “Yeet.” Reigns said he doesn’t like that, but did offer a fist bump instead. They smiled and ended on a good note.

(2) BAYLEY (w/Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky) vs. ZELINA VEGA

Vega got in some early offense, but then Bayley took over briefly. Zelina went for a huracanrana, but Bayley blocked it. Bayley hit a clothesline and a elbowdrop for a two count. When she set up a belly-to-belly, Zelina escaped and went for a 619, but hit the bottom rope instead. Zelina hit a Meteora and scored a two count. When Iyo stood on the ring apron, Zelina knocked her off. Bayley took advantage of the distraction, landed her Rose Plant finisher, and scored a three count.

WINNER: Bayley in 3:00.

-After the match, Bayley and Sky double-teamed Vega. Charlotte Flair ran out for the save. When the heels fled, Charlotte helped Zelana to her feet. [c]

-Triple H made his ring entrance. He said there’s a part of him that really misses that. He said they just had a successful Fastlane and are heading to Survivor Series. He said tonight he’s there to address Adam Pearce. He said Pearce wasn’t aware why he asked him to the ring. Triple H said Pearce has done a great job, and a thankless job, overseeing Raw and Smackdown. He said he was promoting Pearce to G.M. of Raw.

Dominik Mysterio interrupted and complained about how Pearce oversaw Judgment Day being screwed out of their tag team titles. Triple H said he couldn’t hear what he was saying because the boos were so loud. Triple H asked fans to quiet down, but they got louder. Dom asked Triple H how he could allow Pearce to do what he’s done. Triple H said: “Wow, I always thought they were pumping in that noise.” He said it’s real. (Such a small fraction of Smackdown viewers ever thought WWE pumped in noise, and now everyone is going to be wondering that going forward because Triple H couldn’t help himself.)

Triple H then introduced Nick Aldis to be the new G.M. of Smackdown. Cole said he’s had an accomplished career in pro wrestling. Aldis said it’s great that he’ll be in charge of the greatest brand in sports entertainment. He told Pearce he’ll look forward to competition between the two brands. He told Dom, “I’m a big fan -” at which point Dom smiled and thanked him. “-of your dad,” he concluded.

Aldis brought up that Jey was dealt to Raw, and now a Raw wrestler must come to Smackdown. He said with Triple H’s permission, he would introduce the latest Superstar to be added to Smackdown. Dom interrupted and said nobody cares. Dom said whoever it is, he’ll slap them. Then Kevin Owen’s music played. KO walked out. Cole said, “The complexion of Smackdown just changed!” KO entered the ring and gave Dom a Stunner. KO then shook hands with Aldis.

(Keller’s Analysis: Aldis is great on the mic and pretty much perfect for this type of role. I am a little concerned we’re going to get a little too “G.M.-centric” again, as it’s been nice not having that be a central role on Raw and Smackdown for years. That said, if you’re going to have separate brands, you ought to have different people in charge in the G.M.-type role. The crowd reaction suggested relatively few knew who he is, but that doesn’t matter at all really.)

-Reigns began giving Jimmy a hard time about thinking he’s a quarterback yet he hasn’t run a play. Jimmy was shaken and asked if he was serious. Reigns smiled and said he wasn’t, “but imagine if I was.” Jimmy excitedly said he would run the play and began to leave, but Reigns didn’t want him to walk in front of him. Jimmy yelled “Hot route!” and leaped over the couch. He then yelled, “Come on, Solo! Come on, Solo!” An irritated Reigns said, “Stop doing that!” Solo left with Jimmy.

(Keller’s Analysis: The mind-f’ing resumes with Reigns. Jimmy reacted great to Reigns messing with him, and recovered quickly from Reigns throwing him off balance a bit.) [c]

-Chelsea Green and Piper Niven began acquainting themselves with Aldis and said since people are saying the Women’s Tag Team Titles are cursed, maybe there should be new belts. Then Charlotte walked in. Aldis told Green and Piper he had to talk with Charlotte, so they turned and left. Aldis said she’s going to face Iyo one-on-one for the Women’s Title. Jade Cargill walked in and eyed Charlotte. Triple H introduced Charlotte to Jade. Charlotte said she knows who she is. Jade said, “It’s my pleasure.” Charlotte said, “Oh, it will be.”

(Keller’s Analysis: It was cool that the moment with Charlotte and Jade sharing the screen for the first time was on a big episode with Triple H introducing them. It felt like a big deal and a big match in the future.)

-Jey made his entrance first. Then Cody Rhodes made his entrance. [c]

(3) JEY USO & CODY RHODES vs. A-TOWN DOWN UNDER (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) – WWE Tag Team Title Match

Cody beat up Waller early. Theory tagged in, but Cody got the better of him and went for an early figure-four. Theory slipped free and Waller tagged back in. Cody tagged in Jey. When Waller went for a headbutt against Jey, Graves said he doesn’t know “the rules.” He said nobody can headbutt a Samoan and that’s just a rule. Theory knocked Jey to ringside and then posed on the ring apron as they cut to a break. [c]

Waller and Theory were in control of Jey after the break. Jey eventually leaped to tag Cody as Waller also tagged in Theory. Cody got the better of Theory and landed a Disaster Kick. Cody and Jey hit the Cody Cutter/1D combo on Knight. Jey knocked an interfering Waller out of the ring as Cody gave Crossroads to Theory for the win.

WINNERS: Cody & Jey in 11:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

-Cody and Jey slapped hands with fans at ringside. Suddenly, Reigns’s music played. Solo and Jimmy walked out. Jey and Cody stood next to each other in the entrance area. Reigns and Heyman joined them. (Heyman’s hair is back to being dark brown after turning grey during Reigns’s absence. I assume that was on purpose for symbolism and it’s such a cool little extra touch.) Aldis came up to them and told them not tonight. [c]

-Patrick plugged Sky vs. Charlotte and Graves hyped Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford for next week’s Smackdown.

(4) L.A. KNIGHT vs. SOLO SIKOA

Knight made his entrance. Solo was already standing in the ring. They locked up to start.

Solo knocked Knight to the floor a few minutes in and they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Solo had Knight in a nerve hold. Patrick said Knight’s confidence lately is off the charts. Cole said every week you have to continue to build momentum as losses can set you back. Cole talked about the impact Solo has had in a little over a year in WWE. Solo landed a hip attack in the corner.

A few minutes later Knight made a comeback. He stomped away at Solo in the corner. One might say he stomped a mud hole him in. Solo came back with a Samoan drop attempt, but Knight slipped out and slammed Solo to the mat. He did his running elbowdrop and then waited for Solo to stand. When he stood, he went for the BFT, but Solo escaped. They collided mid-ring with simultaneous clotheslines.

Jimmy Uso ran out to interfere. Cena ran out and gave him an Attitude Adjustment. Solo gave Cena a Samoan Spike. Knight then hit his Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

WINNER: Knight in 12:00.

-As Knight celebrated, Reigns attacked him. “Oh my god!” exclaimed Cole. Reigns stuck his tongue out and looked around. Cole said Reigns is reminding the world this is his house. Reigns leaned over Knight and trash-talking him as Knight writhed in pain on the canvas. Then he raised the belt and looked at the hard camera as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Logical finishing sequence with Jimmy, Cena, and Reigns getting involved. I don’t know where Knight will be in four months, but this stretch for Knight is probably beyond his wildest dreams.)