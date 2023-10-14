FREE PODCAST 10/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom review Smackdown Season Premiere, Cody-Aldis history, AEW retention, plus Best Of interview with Lance Hoyt & Davey Boy Smith Jr. (193 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” featuring analysis of last night’s Smackdown Season Premiere, AEW’s flagging retention rate, and the history between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes.

Then we jump back ten years (10-16-2013) to the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill where McNeill interviewed, with help from live callers and emailers, the NWA Tag Champions/former IWGP Hvt. Tag champions Killer Elite Squad (Lance Hoyt/Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr. a/k/a Harry Smith). They covered a variety of topics from their careers, with some interesting insight on their time in WWE. Plus, VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO