FREE PODCAST 10/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Machado: Copeland calls Starks a “vanilla midget” and Rock imitator, Christian vs. Danielson in main event, Juice cuts promo about MJF (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss AEW Collision beginning with analysis of the Christian vs. Bryan Danielson TNT TItle match main event including an interference finish. They talk with two on-site correspondents and cover other topics with live callers and emails throughout including Juice Robinson cutting a promo on MJF without any references to MJF being Jewish, the odd exchange with Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks that went off script and got personal and perhaps counter-productive, Kyle Fletcher’s singles push, Samoa Joe’s latest push, Wilie Mack’s potential, the announcing team with Tony Schavione, and more.

