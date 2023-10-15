VIP AUDIO 10/14 – WKH – AEW Collision review: Christian defends against Danielson, Starks-Copeland have odd exchange, Juice talks about MJF, Skye challenges Statlander, more (35 min.)

News Ticker

October 15, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the October 14 episode of AEW Collision including Christian defending against Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks-Adam Copeland have an odd unscripted exchange, Juice Robinson talks about MJF again but without Jewish references, Skye Blue challenges Kris Statlander for TBS Title, plus Samoa Joe, Willie Mac, Miro, Keith Lee, The Acclaimed, and more.

