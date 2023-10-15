AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/15): Zilem’s report on Copeland-Christian exchange, Christian vs. Danielson for TNT Title, Statlander vs. Skye Blue for TBS Title, Juice speaks about MJF

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

OCTOBER 14, 2023

THE HUNTINGTON CENTER TOLEDO, OHIO

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

[HOUR ONE]

-The Collision opening theme by Elton John aired.

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

ADAM COPELAND OPENING PROMO

-The fans were very into Adam Copeland opening the show. Copeland started to explain why he was out in the ring but then was interrupted by Christian Cage with Nick Wayne, Luchasaurus, and security guards.

Christian said, “You aren’t that special. You’re taking up my time while I’m in the main event tonight.” Christian said he brought the security guards for Copeland’s protection, not his. Christian also said he would beat Bryan Danielson in the main event, and he’s the face of TNT.

Bryan Danielson came down to the ring to inform Christian, Wayne, and Luchasaurus would be banned from ringside.

Afterward, the new AEW Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks & Big Bill, came down to the ramp. Starks said he would not allow everyone else to take up their time. Starks and Copeland exchanged insults back and forth. Starks challenged Copeland and Daneilson to a fight only then for FTR to come down to the ring.

Cash Wheeler said FTR would return to the top to earn their rematch for the AEW Tag team Titles. Dax Harwood said Saturday night is alright for a fight, and then Danielson challenged Christian to a TNT Title match right then.

Afterward, a big brawl broke out where the babyfaces stood tall in the ring.

(Brian’s Analysis: Certainly a different way to open Collision to start the show. It had a Raw from the early-2000’s feel for sure. A unique way to get new characters to interact and exchange with each other, like Starks and Copeland.)

-A highlight package was shown with MJF at Stand Up, a Jewish hate campaign that Robert Kraft founded.

(1) SAMOA JOE vs. WILLIE MACK – Ring of honor TV Title match

The commentary team put over the fact that Joe is close to breaking the longest title reign for the ROH TV Title. The commentary team did a great job putting over Mack’s background within wrestling. Once both men started running the ropes, the fans began chanting “Meat!” Mack went for a dive onto Joe on the outside and took an odd bump into the commentary table. The show then went to its first commercial break of the night. During the break, Joe threw Mack against the barricade. [c]

After the break, Mack threw chops at Joe in the ring’s corner. Mack then hit a flurry of elbows, kicks, and a cannonball onto Joe for a nearfall pin attempt. Joe landed a big boot on Mack for a near-fall pin attempt. Joe followed up with a powerslam for another nearfall onto Mack. Mack hit Joe with a stunner in the middle of the ring for a near fall. Mack climbed to the top rope for a six-star frog splash, but Joe recovered from Mack’s stunner to land the muscle-buster finish to secure the pinfall victory and retain the ROH TV title.

WINNER: Samoa Joe at 9:03 to retain the ROH T.V. Title.

(Brian’s Analysis: A fun opener to start the show. There was good action throughout, and the match didn’t outstay its welcome).

-The show went to Lexy Nair backstage with an interview with C.J. Perry.

Lexy asked C.J. what she is looking for in future clients. C.J. said she’s here to help people and make stars. Action Andretti then came backstage to introduce himself to C.J.

-A video package was shown letting the audience know Danhausen would be returning soon.

(2) JUICE ROBINSON(w Bullet Club Gold) vs. CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

At age 53, Daniels displayed good fundamentals throughout the match. Bullet Club Gold started beating on Daniels while the officials turned their backs. Then, the show went to a commercial break.

After the break, Robinson landed Dusty Rhodes punches onto Daniels.

Robinson called for pulp friction, but Daniels reversed it to German suplex. Daniels went for angles wings, but Robinson reserved it and followed up with a forearm onto Daniels. Robinson finished the match with a cannonball and pulp friction to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Juice Robinson in 9:00

(Brian’s Analysis: The match was fine. This was more a fixture to build up Juice for the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale this Wednesday on Dynamite.)

-Afterward, Juice cut a promo and said he’s been knocking out losers for years and doesn’t need anything on his left hand to knock anyone out. Juice said he would win the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, beat MJF, and sell the Dynamite Diamond ring at a pawn shop. Jay White then grabbed the microphone to say everything happening now is on MJF. White then said he would be crowned the AEW Champion at AEW Full Gear.

-A hype video was shown for Dustin Rhodes. Dusty said he’s coming back to Texas to win the Battle Royale.

-The show went backstage, with Lexy Nair interviewing Nick Wayne. Lexy told Nick he would have a sitdown segment with Jim Ross and his mother on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

(3) KYLE FLETCHER vs. BOULDER

Fletcher used speed early to gain an advantage over Boulder. The fans were very into Fletcher. Boulder went for a splash on the top rope, but Fletcher turned the splash attempt into a top rope powerbomb. Fletcher then followed up with a Dragon sleeper to secure the submission victory in the match.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher at 2:45

(Brian’s Thought’s AEW often gets criticized for not following up on young wrestlers who aren’t supposed to win matches against a veteran like Danielson, but this was a good showing from Fletcher. I’m not sure what the end game is for Fletcher, but how not to give him a push while his tag team partner is injured.)

[HOUR TWO]

-The show then went to Renee Paquette with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Billy said if being friends with MJF is important to him, it’s important to The Acclaimed. Daddy Magic then challenged the Acclaimed to a trios team title match next Saturday in Memphis.

(4) SKYE BLUE vs. KRIS STATLANDER – TBS title match

There was a great showing of fundamentals from both women to start the match. Blue hit a top rope neckbreaker as the show went to a commercial break. During the commercial break, both women brawled outside the ring.

After the break, Statlander was working on Blue in the middle of the ring. After brief exchanges, Statlander hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near-fall pin attempt. Blue followed that up with a DDT for his own near fall pin attempt. Blue hit Statlander with a top rope powerbomb, followed up with a crossbody, only to be reversed by Statlander into a body slam. The fans were really into the match. After hitting a kick onto Statlander, Blue ran the ropes, but the Statlander turned Blue’s momentum into Saturday Night Fever to secure the pinfall victory and retain the TBS Title.

WINNER: Kris Statlander at 9:18 to Retain the TBS Title.

(Brian’s Analysis: An over-delivery. Skye Blue has been around wrestling for a cup of coffee, and she looked great in this match. That speaks to the work she’s putting in, along with how great Kris Statlander is as the fighting champion.)

-Willow Nightingale returned to the ring after the match to comfort Skye Blue.

-Afterward, the show went back when Kyle Fletcher requested time. Fletcher said he would use this opportunity while Mark Davis is out to prove to himself and the world how great a wrestler he is. Fletcher then challenged Kenny Omega to a match this match on AEW Dynamite.

-A vignette was shown with Rush and his faction.

(5) KEITH LEE vs TURBO FLOYD

A straightforward squash match.

WINNER: Keith Lee 1:08

-Miro cut a promo backstage. Miro said he would destroy everyone approaching his wife, C.J. Perry, to be their manager.

-The commentary team ran down the upcoming AEW Dyanmite, Rampage, and Collision shows.

(6) CHRISTIAN CAGE vs. BRYAN DANIELSON – TNT Title Match.

Jim Ross joined the commentary team for the main event.

The fans were very into Danielson. As the match started, Ross reminded everyone these men had not wrestled each other in over a decade. Danielson took Christian to the ground and went for the lebell lock, but Christian rolled outside as the show went to a commercial break. During the break, Christian worked over the injured arm of Danielson.

After the break, Christian was trying to regain wist control from Danielson.

Afterward, Danielson put Christian in a surfboard stretch and followed up a great-looking pin attempt for a near fall. Danielson continued to use submission holds into pin attempts throughout the match. Christian regained the momentum in the match. The fans started chanting “F— You, Christian!” Danielson went for a dive on the outside, but Christian nailed a foreman shot to his face. As the show went to another commercial break, Cage dumped Danielson on his injured arm on the apron. During the break, the official checked with Danielson to ensure he could continue the match. [c]

After the break, Christian threw Danielson to the outside and threw Danielson’s injured arm against the commentary table. v would then put Danielson on the top rope and land stiff punches. Danielson powered out and hit a headbutt onto Christian from the top rope. Danielson landed kicks onto Christian and followed up with a dive on the outside. Christian reversed Danielson for a sunset flip for a near fall. Christian then followed up with a frog splash for another near fall.

Christian went for a spear, only for Danielson to reverse the move with a knee and kick to Christian. Danielson went for the Busaiku Knee, but Christian reversed it with a spear into the Kill Switch for a close near fall. Danielson came back with Busaiku Knee that hit Christian this time only for another great near-fall. Danielson locked in the LeBell lock but couldn’t fully lock in the hold due to his injured arm. Big Bill then came down to distract the official. Ricky Starks came down to hit Danielson in the back of the head with a tag team title belt, and Christian then rolled over to cover Danielson to secure the pinfall victory and retain the TNT Title.

WINNER: Christian Cage at 25:00 to retain the TNT Title.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Incredible main event. These two put on a clinic of professional wrestling. This would be anything less than tremendous between Danielson’s skill and Cage’s wrestling IQ)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fun, breezy two hours of television. I enjoyed both the TBS and TNT title matches on this show. I wouldn’t do the Monday night raw opener and closer every week, but as a change-up, I don’t mind it now and again.

