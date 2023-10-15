FREE PODCAST 10/15 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (10-10-2018): Becky-Charlotte, Miz TV, Orton vs. Show, Evolution hype, live callers, mailbag, on-site report (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (10-10-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist and PWTorch Livecast host Greg Parks as they break down Smackdown with live callers, mailbag, and an on-site correspondent from Indianapolis discussing the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte rematch, Miz TV, Randy Orton vs. Big Show, Evolution hype compared to Crown Jewel hype, and much more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO