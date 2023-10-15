VIP AUDIO 10/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Keller’s interview with Mike Goldberg discussing his negotiations with WWE to replace Jim Ross (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an interview PWTorch editor Wade Keller conducted with Mike Goldberg. The man who almost signed with WWE to replace Jim Ross as the long-term main host of WWE’s flagship Raw program, Mike Goldberg, spoke out for the first time anywhere with PWTorch. He goes into detail on the timing of his negotiations with WWE, how close he came to signing, how he felt about the potential backlash of replacing a popular announcer such as Jim Ross, whether he feels UFC and WWE are competition, a surprising goal he had during negotiations with WWE and UFC, whether he feared his reputation would be stained by being associated so closely with WWE, is there heat with WWE regarding his backing out of a near-done-deal at the last second, and his response to the controversy of UFC banning the some MMA media reporters from credentials who had supported UFC so fervently when it was struggling to remain legal and on the air.

