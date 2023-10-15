PWTorch Poll Analysis: WWE vs. AEW Satisfaction Poll indicates voters higher on WWE than AEW lately, voters want AEW to drop Juice-MJF antisemitic theme, WWE roster cuts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Here’s a look at some recent PWTorch poll results…

We polled our followers on Twitter/X for their thoughts on the Juice Robinson-MJF angle with an antisemitic theme.

Four options were offered. Two for continuing with the angle and two for ceasing the angle. Over 60 percent voted for options that favored dropping the angle. Of those, nearly half not only wanted AEW to drop the angle, but also apologize for it. Just over 22 percent voted for the angle to go ahead as planned and 16.5 percent voted to continue it, “but tread carefully.”

Last night on AEW Collision, it seemed AEW had decided to drop or at least pause the antisemitic aspect of the MJF-Juice Robinson storyline, with Juice shifting to saying he doesn’t need any weapon to knock out MJF. On Dynamite last week, Juice had indicated he’d use a roll of coins. There were no references or replays of Juice’s comments from Dynamite that included tie-ins to MJF’s background having coins thrown at him as a kid by antisemitic classmates and Juice saying MJF would like the roll of coins, propagating a stereotype that Jews “love money.”

Should AEW continue on with the angle where Juice Robinson incorporated antisemitism into his taunts of Jewish babyface MJF? #AEW — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) October 14, 2023

On Oct. 1, just after the end of the third quarter of 2023, we asked in a PWTorch.com poll:

What’s your general satisfaction level with AEW’s product taking into account the last three months?

We offered nine choices, four of which were positive, one neutral, and four negative.

In those three main categories, 45 percent gave a thumbs down to their general satisfaction with AEW and 39 percent gave a thumbs up to their satisfaction level, with 16 percent in the middle.

Within the results, the no. 1 vote-getter with 27 percent was “Dissatisfied, worse than usual,” indicating they felt AEW was getting worse. Only 5 percent voted for an option indicating a higher than usual satisfaction level.

On. Oct. 1 were also asked the exact same question regarding WWE:

What’s your general satisfaction level with WWE’s product taking into account the last three months?

In the three main categories, only 26 percent were dissatisfied, with 57 percent satisfied and 18 percent in the middle.

The no. 1 vote-getter was “Highly satisfied, better than usual,” with 25 percent. Only 7 percent indicated it was “worse than usual.”

So the big picture comparison for Q3 is this:

-Voters are more satisfied with WWE (57% satisified; 25% dissatisfied) the prior three months than AEW (39% satisified; 45% dissatisfied).

-More voters believed WWE got better than AEW got better (16% vs. 5%)

-More voters believed AEW got worse than WWE got worse (27% vs. 7%)

WWE recent cut more than a dozen wrestlers from the roster. We asked which wrestler released was the biggest loss for WWE.

Dolph Ziggler was far and away the no. 1 vote-getter by nearly a two-to-one margin with 43 percent of the votes compared to the no. 2 vote-getter Mustafa Ali with 25 eprcent. No one else was in double-figures, but Elias was no. 3 with 9 percent, and a cluster of others with six percent or less including Shelton Benjamin, Riddick Moss, Rick Boogs, Emma, and Dana Brooke getting more than 1 percent of the vote.

This could indicated Ziggler would be seen as the best signing for AEW, although voters could be thinking Zigger is a bigger loss to WWE than the others, but not a particularly valuable signing for AEW also.

You can dive into our poll results in more detail and vote by clicking here: PWTORCH POLL DIRECTORY

RECOMMENDED NEXT: ROCKET STRAPS: Using Key Metrics to Rank the Top Ten Wrestlers Prioritized By WWE This Week including Knight, Sami, KO, Seth, Drew, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Killer Impact match, The Rascalz vs. Sami Callihan and Rich Swann for the Impact Tag Titles