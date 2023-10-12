ROCKET STRAPS: Using Key Metrics to Rank the Top Ten Wrestlers Prioritized By WWE This Week including Knight, Sami, KO, Seth, Drew, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week marked the first time since the advent of this column that we had a Premium Live Event. As these rankings reflect the priority placed on wrestlers featured on WWE’s two most-watched weekly programs, the impact of a PLE is not critical, but does carry some value.

Most often, the match results can be seen as a rubber stamp on the performer’s prioritization. This is reflected in both the build and fallout from these shows. As such, additional consideration was given in this week’s rankings to those who came out of Fastlane with a victory.

Double-dipping also had a major impact on this week’s rankings, with the top three prioritized wrestlers/factions having been featured on both Raw and Smackdown. With the tag titles changing hands, this could be the last week for some time that Judgement Day benefits from the additional exposure. On the contrary, Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso should have no problem finishing near the top of this list for the foreseeable future.

As always, the information taken into account to accumulate these lists include metrics such as quarter-hour ratings; who is featured in the open, closing, and top of the hour segments; names promoted in each shows preview; championships; and wins. I also factor in estimated monthly merchandise sales leaders, whose appearances begin with a higher floor than the others.

Priority Top 10

1. Judgement Day (3)

Sami Zayn may feel they’re one of the hottest things going, but the way they’re being booked right now, it feels like Judgement Day can’t seem to get out of their own way. It was another one step forward, two steps back type of week for the top faction, who spent the majority of Smackdown negotiating a compelling alignment with the Bloodline highlighted by Rhea Ripley’s continued flirtation with usurping the throne of Roman Reigns by demanding that Paul Heyman “acknowledge” her.

Unfortunately, they would close out the show once again being bested by their foes, drop the titles at Fastlane, then spend the first two hours of Raw fighting amongst themselves. Looking towards a title rematch next week, it seemed likely they would impact the tag team main event; instead, they appeared to cut their losses and skipped out on the third hour altogether.

It’s difficult to imagine anyone taking this group too seriously right now. Aside from the prospect of Chief Ripley, their most intriguing element is J.D. McDonagh, who was fleshed out a bit more on commentary as having a sadistic side. Michael Cole even mentioned his previously used “Necessary Evil” moniker. If we’re moving into the next phase of his development, there could be lots of life left in this group yet.

2. Cody Rhodes (8)

WWE had appeared to be taking a measured approach with their recent weekly doses of Cody Rhodes. One week, his show-opening appearance on Raw was heavily hyped only to have him limited to a short third-hour interview segment the next. It seems as though the brain trust has finally cracked the code by getting him involved not only in the tag division, but as a cross-brand champion.

He’s the slightly more featured member of the team, capable of carrying lengthy interview segments, and with his every move dripping of WrestleMania main event motive. For this week at least, he appeared throughout and at the end of both shows. No individual performer is trusted more at this moment than Cody.

3. Jey Uso (NR)

Main Event Jey Uso is back in the Friday night mix far quicker than anyone imagined. If there was any doubt over the company’s commitment to Jey, that was extinguished as he stood shoulder to shoulder alongside Rhodes, John Cena, and L.A. Knight as the faces of the company during the close of the go-home episode of Smackdown.

His pairing with Cody is mutually beneficial in that Rhodes can carry the duo on the mic while Jey provides Cody with a coolness that was otherwise lacking from his babyface politician persona. The pair was featured in the headline of the Raw preview after winning the tag belts at Fastlane and carried most of the show’s biggest segments. We could be looking at more of the same twice a week going forward.

4. L.A. Knight (6)

The most prioritized wrestler limited to one show is none other than the top merchandise seller in the company. Knight kicked off Smackdown last week, then closed it out in the main event. The following night, he scored a surprisingly by-the-numbers PLE victory and finished up by raising his partner’s hand. Expect to find him in all the biggest segments going forward, including this week, when we’ll presumably see him come face to face with the Tribal Chief for the first time.

5. Bloodline (1)

Eclipsed only by the “Fastest Rising Star in WWE™️,” Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa have been featured just as prominently as they would in the presence of Roman Reigns. While Jimmy’s work has been pure gold, the Bloodline does have a certain NWO Hollywood vibe without Reigns in the mix.

While his return will undoubtedly mark another turning point in the overall group dichotomy, I’m hopeful it doesn’t stunt the character Jimmy has so excellently developed. In order for Uso to continue thriving, he’ll need to receive an at least short-term endorsement from Reigns. Solo and Heyman’s reaction to such an advancement will no doubt play out in all the show’s key segments for weeks to come.

6. John Cena (4)

During the post-Fastlane press conference, Cena noted he will be leaving the ring once the Hollywood writer’s strike is over. It’s remarkable that in just over a month, Cena’s usage has managed to make such news sobering. No one could argue that he has given everything he has to elevating everyone in his orbit, from endorsing L.A. Knight and Carmelo Hayes, to legitimizing Jimmy Uso as a singles competitor. As long as he’s here, he’ll be featured as the star he is and those around him will continue to rise.

7. Seth Rollins (NR)

The World Champion received the Cody Rhodes treatment this week, having his Raw opening appearance announced in advance. His exchanges with Drew McIntyre, both during the opening segment and later backstage were some of the most intriguing interactions he’s had since his injured back became the focus of his feud with Nakamura.

Purely in terms of Raw priority, he topped the chart as you’ll see below. With Cody and Jey juggling double duty, it appears Raw is about to center once again around the show’s top title.

8. Drew McIntyre (NR)

It’s been a slow build, but this new, jaded version of the Scottish Warrior has arrived in prime time. He’s back to appearing in opening segments and more than carrying his weight. If you thought a gimmick centered around watching people get beat up from the ramp was going to be a tough sell, watch McIntyre carry it out to perfection.

In one of the show’s more brilliant production moves in recent history, we also caught glimpses of Drew engaged deep in discussion with Rhea Ripley over the shoulder of Adam Pearce and Ricochet. I actually missed it the first time around, which must’ve been the point, since commentary didn’t mention it either. Kudos!

9. LWO (2)

For the second consecutive week, the LWO carried the top of the hour segment. With the reveal of Carlito as the third man leading to their Fastlane victory, things appear to be on an even bigger upswing with the faction. It’s difficult to imagine him remaining as a white meat babyface for long, so you have to assume conflict is just around the corner.

Carlito is two years younger than A.J. Styles and John Cena and appears to be in tremendous shape, so it’s not unrealistic to expect some high profile matches out of the returning 2000s star. Even just a little character development of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro would go a long way towards making this version of the LWO a legitimate headlining act.

10. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (NR)

They took a week off and then logically got themselves right back in the mix for the tag titles. The clean finish in their loss to Jey & Cody was as surprising as Owens immediate 180 on trusting his former Bloodline nemesis.

We should know soon how legitimate that embrace is though, as the company appears to be all in on subtlety at the moment and have given us plenty to work with here. I haven’t forgotten about Owens’ “Bad Guys Last Forever” shirt a few weeks back. WWE rarely makes egregious production guffaws, so you also have to wonder how inadvertent it was that Sami’s old heel music played on his way to the ring. Something smells funny here.

Drop Outs: Gunther, Imperium, Street Profits & Lashley, Ciampa

Smackdown Top 10 for 10/6

1. L.A. Knight (4, 9, 1)

2. Bloodline (1, 1, NR)

3. John Cena (3, 3, 8)

3. Judgement Day (NR, NR, 3)

5. Cody Rhodes (NR)

6. Jey Uso (NR)

7. LWO (2, 6*, 9*)

8. Damage CTRL (8, 2, 7)

10. Asuka (NR, 4, 10)/Charlotte (10, 6*, NR)

Raw Top 10 for 10/9

1. Seth Rollins (10, 5, 4)

2. Jey Uso (6, 4, 3)

3. Drew McIntyre (10, 6, 8)

3. Cody Rhodes (4, 2, 2)

5. Judgement Day (1, 1, 1)

6. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (NR, 3, 4)

7. Becky Lynch (NR, 7*, 10)

8. Ricochet (NR, NR, 6)

9. Bronson Reed (NR, NR, NR)

10. Tegan Nox (NR, 7, NR)

(Thanks so much for reading. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffinbrooklyn@yahoo.com or on Twitter/X @jeffsjeffsyall.)

