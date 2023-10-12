VIP AUDIO 10/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WWE No Mercy PPV Roundtable: Did Batista earn his PPV main event status against Eddie Guerrero, plus Randy & Bob Orton vs. Undertaker, JBL vs. Rey (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the WWE No Mercy PPV from October 9, 2005.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and columnists James Caldwell and Pat McNeill discuss the just-completed WWE No Mercy PPV including Batista vs. Eddie Guerrero, Randy & Bob Orton vs. Undertaker, JBL vs. Rey, Holly vs. Mr. Kennedy, Benoit vs. Booker, Lashley vs. Simon, and more. Did Batista earn his spot as a PPV headliner worthy champion?

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

