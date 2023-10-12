VIP AUDIO 10/12 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss their live experiences at Enjoy Wrestling in Pittsburgh and WWE Friday Night Smackdown in St. Louis, review Impact TV, more (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss the live shows they attended over the weekend — Enjoy Wrestling in Pittsburgh and WWE Friday Night Smackdown in St. Louis. Then they dig into last week’s Impact Wrestling TV show, which included Tasha Steelz back in action, an intense Tommy Dreamer/Crazzy Steve angle, and a main event of Josh Alexander vs. Kon.

