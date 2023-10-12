WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, October 13, 2023

Where: Tulsa, Okla. at BOK Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,217 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 9,668.

How To Watch: Live on Fox broadcast network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown

Triple H to appear

Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes

