New John Cena and Bianca Belair bobbleheads announced by FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena and Bianca Belair will be featured in two new bobbleheads that are available now for pre-order from FOCO.

The John Cena Light Up Stage Entrance Bobblehead features Cena in a standing pose wearing his signature jean shorts and a t-shirt. He is featured standing on top of a stage themed base with battery powered lights that will illuminate the piece.

Behind Cena on the entrance are his sayings “Never Give Up” and Hustle Loyalty Respect.” On the bottom of the base is his iconic “You Can’t See Me” logo. This bobblehead is limited to 223 units, retails for $90, and stands at 8 inches tall.

The Bianca Belair bobblehead features her in an action pose wearing a purple and black outfit. The bobblehead also features her signature braid as well. Belair is featuring standing on a stage themed base with her logo on the back and front. This bobblhead is limited to 123 units, retails for $65, and stands at 8 inches tall.