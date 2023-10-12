NXT HITS & MISSES (10/12): Goodspeed’s debut column reviewing Cody, Brian Pillman’s Jr.’s intro video, Becky Lynch-Lyra Valkyria video, Jade, Bron Breaker, Dragonov, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

Cody Rhodes Announcements: Minor Hit

You knew that a Men’s Breakout Tournament would be coming, but I give the majority of the Hit to the return of The Dusty Classic, especially with it coming from Cody. The Dusty Classic has always been a favorite of mine, even though, in my opinion, there are too many thrown together “misfit teams.”

Brawling Brutes vs. Gallus Pub Rules Match: Hit

A typical PG WWE-style hardcore match that I’m giving the Hit for more to the participants than the match. I like all of these guys, so they maintained my attention throughout. A few clever spots, but mostly what we’d expect from this type of match. I actually like this version of the Brawling Brutes more than the original (I like Sheamus, but would rather see him wind down his career with a singles run.)

Becky Lynch-Lyra Valkyria video: Hit

A great video that I wish could have been shown weeks ago. I know that they wanted to wait until Lynch’s defense against Tegan Nox was in the books, but if the WWE (who seem very high on Valkyria) want her to be a big star, more of these types of presentations should have been shown even prior to her debut. Truthfully, I think if they showed these kinds of videos then, the ultimate match up with Lynch would have had much more of a punch. Still, better late than never and I felt this was a great look into their past

Ilja Dragonov vs. Dominik Mysterio: Hit

It’s hard for me to NOT give a Hit to anything involving Dragonov! From discovering him on NXT UK, I have been a massive fan of his work. His mic time in NXT has shown a vast improvement and he seems to make everyone he wrestles shine brighter. This may have been my favorite Dom Dom match and I think a large part of the credit goes to Ilja

Jade Cargill Arrival: Hit

She just screams STAR.

Brian Pillman Jr. Video: Major Hit:

Oh my, did I love this! His new look (opposed to his lackluster AEW run) reminds me so much of his dad, which only adds to his words of distancing himself from his father. I also give WWE credit for embracing his past right away. We all knew who Bron Breakker was, but it wasn’t until later in his push that they acknowledged it. This was extraordinary right out of the gate. Outside of Jade Cargill (see above), the newly renamed Brian Pillman Jr.’s debut is my second most anticipated!

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker: Hit

Not on par with their last match, but still a decent showing. My Hit should also include the Old School Fan moment for me of seeing The Undertaker. To me, there is no better rub than having The Dead Man interact with someone – it’s like an official seal of approval

MISSES

Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez: Miss

Was there anything technically wrong with the match? No. It just felt like it was watered down. Perez has the talent to go and Asuka is… well, Asuka, but this match just didn’t hold my interest in the way I was expecting. The minuscule show of respect at the end was over too soon. I did like the line of “fan girls” in the locker room segment approaching Asuka though.

Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer: Minor Miss

The match was fine, but again: I think we had one or two rather brief videos showing these Breakout Tournament stars where they were given a small amount of time to talk. I know WWE has the ability to crank out awesome videos (as seen in my above Brian Pillman Jr. Hit), so even a minute or two from each competitor airing prior to their match would at least introduce us to these ladies (yes, I know: Lola has been seen prior, but I don’t think I even know what she sounds like!)

