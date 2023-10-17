AEW Collision Ratings Report (10/14): Viewership rebounds and tops 500K for first time in three weeks, updated 7-day viewership totals, Collision vs. Dynamite viewership after 18 weeks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s episode (10/14) of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 504,000 viewers, the first viewership above 500,000 in three weeks. Collision faced competition from WWE and NXT PLEs on Peacock the prior two weeks. Viewership dropped to 353,000 and 327,000 the last two weeks. The Collision before that drew 562,000.

The average viewership the ten weeks leading into the latest episode averaged 445,7000. Excluding shows opposite WWE PLEs averaged 490,000, so this past Saturday’s viewership is slightly above that average.

The episode included an advertised appearance from Adam Copeland (formerly Edge in WWE), plus Kris Statlander defending the TBS Title against Skye Blue and a main event of Bryan Danielson vs. Christian Cage.

The average viewership for Collision over the course of its 18 episodes is 519,000. The average viewership of Dynamite during that same 18 episode span is 858,000. So Dynamite, on average, drew 339,000 more viewers.

PWTorch has obtained some 7-day viewership data for September:

Sept. 30: 327,000 same-night viewership; 414,000 7-day total; increase of 87,000

Sept. 23: 526,000 same-night viewership; 724,000 7-day total; increase of 162,000

Sept. 16: 467,000 same-night viewership; 584,000 7-day total; increase of 117,000

Sept. 9: 476,000 same-night viewership; 568,000 7-day total; increase of 92,000

Sept. 2: 345,000 same-night viewership; 514,000 7-day total; increase of 169,000

The data indicates that when viewership is down due to a WWE PLE on Peacock, viewers don’t catch up in following days on the DVR in large enough numbers to make up for the loss of live viewership, although the Sept. 2 growth of 169,000 was much better than the Sept. 30 growth of just 87,000. The sample size is small, but 7-day viewership for Collision episodes that go head-to-head with WWE PLE’s take a same-night viewership hit and still lag after 7-days by a big margin.

