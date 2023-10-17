AEW Rampage Ratings Report (10/13): Highest viewership for series in nearly two months, year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (10/13): episode of AEW Rampage drew an average of 407,000 viewers, the first time above 400,000 viewers since Aug. 18. One year ago this week, Rampage drew 427,000 viewers.

In the core 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, in line with the 0.12, 0.14, and 0.13 ratings of the prior three weeks.

The show didn’t feature a particularly strong or noteworthy line-up, with The Hardys & Brother Zay vs. Daniel Garcia & Matt Mendard & Angelo Parker, Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta, Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura, and Gates of Agony vs. Blackpool Combat Club.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Exclusive minute-by-minute breakdown of viewership trends in Tuesday’s battle between NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite on TBS

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: AEW lost to NXT… Now what?