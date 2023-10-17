WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (10/13): Total viewership and key demo rating, comparison to last year, ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday night’s (10/13) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew an average of 2.417 million viewers, the highest since Sept. 15. One year ago, the viewership for the Oct. 14, 2022 episode was 2.274 million.

The ten-week average headed into this week was 2.304 million. The prior ten week average one year ago was 2.165 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.62 rating, in line with the 0.64, 0.60, and 0.63 rating the prior three weeks. One year ago, the demo rating was 0.54.

The latest ten weeks prior to Friday’s episode averaged a 0.63 rating. One year ago, the same ten-week period averaged a 0.52 rating.

Friday’s episode headlined with L.A. Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and also featured Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso defending the WWE Tag Team Titles against Austin Theory & Grayson Waller.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Exclusive minute-by-minute breakdown of viewership trends in Tuesday’s battle between NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite on TBS

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: AEW lost to NXT… Now what?