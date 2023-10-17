WWE Raw Results (10/16): Pomares’s report with analysis on Gunther vs. Bronson, Ripley vs. Baszler, Nakamura vs. Ricochet, Jey & Cody vs. Judgment Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

OCTOBER 16, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. AT PAYCOM CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Sami Zayn making his way to the ring, as a recap of Kevin Owens being drafted to Smackdown was shown. Sami welcomed the fans to the Season Premiere before admitting that it felt weird doing this on his own. Sami said that he was excited for Kevin and for himself because he would show the world that he would prove that he is World champion-level superstar. He said that nobody was happier when Jey Uso arrived to Raw, but it’s thanks to him that Kevin is gone. Sami complained that the moment he and Kevin reached the height of the tag division and main evented WrestleMania, their reign was tainted by the Judgment Day.

– Sami said that the last year of his career has been by far the best and it’s all thanks to the fans. The Judgment Day interrupted to complain that they didn’t kick off the show. Damian Priest said that they have finally removed a thorn from their side and would be happy to remove another one. Priest started going off about Drew McIntyre, but Rhea Ripley stopped him. Ripley said that they wanted to get rid of Sami permanently and started surrounding him. Jey Uso ran down with a pair of chairs in hands to force Judgment Day to retreat.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A very strong opening to this week’s Raw to highlight the move of Kevin Owens to Smackdown and its effects on Sami Zayn. While I wasn’t the biggest fan of the decision itself, I’m all for having Sami back as a top singles star.)

– A recap of Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakmura brawling last week was shown.

– Ricochet made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Shinsuke Nakamura

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Jey Uso tried to talk with Sami Zayn, but he seemed very angry. Sami told Jey that he is happy for Jey and what he has, but Kevin is no longer by his side because of him. Jey simply told Sami that “it is what it is” before walking away. Sami followed Jey to tell him to forget everything which Jey agreed to, hugging Sami.

(1) RICOCHET vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – Falls Count Anywhere Match

Ricochet nailed Nakamura with a sliding dropkick as he entered the ring, following it with a chop to the chest. Nakamura clocked Ricochet with a rising knee to the midsection, followed by an inverted Xploder. Ricochet caught Nakamura off-guard with a Recoil for a close two count. Ricochet knocked Nakamura off the apron with a springboard dropkick, followed by a running corkscrew plancha for a nearfall.

Nakamura drove Ricochet’s head into the LED wall and took the brawl into Gorilla position. Ricochet rolled over a referee and cracked him with a pump knee for a two count. Back on stage, Ricochet blocked an Irish-whip into the LED wall by doing a backflip. Nakamura blocked a standing moonsault with his knees, only for Ricochet to respond with a running Shooting Star Press, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Ricochet dove off a bleachers railing with a Shooting Star Press, crashing into Nakamura and a couple of security guards. Nakamura blasted Ricochet with a running boot over the barricade, following it with an Irish-whip into the barricade. Nakamura pulled out a table and pummeled Ricochet down with a pair of nunchucks. Ricochet attacked Nakamura from behind and laid him on the table, but Nakamura moved out of the way in time.

Nakamura pulled Ricochet off the top turnbuckle and nailed him with a GTS for a nearfall. Ricochet clocked Nakamura with a pair of enzuigiris, followed by a springboard 450 splash for a close two count. Nakamura stopped Ricochet atop the turnbuckle and knocked him off the top turnbuckle through the table at ringside with an enzuigiri. At ringside, Nakamura blasted Ricochet with a Kinshasa for the victory.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura at 13:41

(Pomares’s Analysis: A pretty good match to open the show with a shocking result. I was very confident that they would have Ricochet win to establish him as a viable threat to the world title. That could still happen down the line and this feud continues, but for now it felt like an odd choice to keep Nakamura protected.)

– Backstage, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupted Tegan Nox, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance talking to make fun of them. Nox threatened Green, pointing out that she was hiding behind Niven.

– Piper Niven made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Natalya.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown highlighting Gunther ahead of his title defense later tonight.

(2) PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green) vs. NATALYA

Niven knocked Natalya down with a shoulder tackle, only for Natalya to slap her. Natalya avoided a power move and drove Niven into the corner with a headscissors take over. They exchanged a couple of pinning combinations, until Natalya nailed Niven with a basement dropkick. Natalya smashed Niven’s head into the turnbuckle numerous times, but Nive quickly shut her down and knocked her off the apron, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Natalya avoided a senton, but missed a basement dropkick. Niven missed a running crossbody and nearly beat Niven with a pinning combination. Natalya hit Niven with a discus clothesline, but she kicked out at two. Niven kicked Natalya into Green, causing a small commotion. Niven took advantage of the distraction to knock Natalya out with a running crossbody.

WINNER: Piper Niven at 6:25

– After the match, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green assaulted Natalya, until Tegan Nox ran down to make the save.

(Pomares’s Analysis: This was okay for what it was, but aside from a couple of awkward spots, there was nothing of note here. At least, we now have an actual storyline for the women’s tag titles.)

– Backstage, Damian Priest told Finn Bálor that he felt a little bit bad for JD McDonagh after what happened to him. Priest said that they should take Drew McIntyre out, only for Dominik to tell him that Rhea Ripley told him to stay away from him. Ripley showed up to tell Priest that she would deal with Drew and to tell Dominik that she wouldn’t need him in her corner tonight.

– Seth Rollins made his way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– As the crowd sang Seth Rollins’ theme, a recap of Rollinls and Drew McIntyre setting up their title match was shown. Rollins talked about Drew McIntyre claiming that he wants him at 100%, only to let Damian Priest attack him and then stop a possible cash-in. Rollins asked Drew to come out who showed up, claiming that he wouldn’t babysit Rollins for the next month. Drew shut down Rollins’ suggestion that he is working with someone else, only for Rollins to show footage of Drew and Rhea Ripley talking backstage. Drew told Rollins that it was none of his business and that Rollins should instead worry about losing his title at Crown Jewel. Rollins warned Drew about hanging with Judgment Day, but Drew simply reminded him that he won their last match together.

– Drew mentioned how Roman Reigns cost him the title, angering Rollins into telling him to get over it. Drew pointed out that his win happened at the start of the pandemic and he was the man to step up. He talked about catching lightning in a bottle at Clash in the Castle, only for the Bloodline to still win. Drew told Rollins that he would have to reinvent himself once again after he takes his title. Rollins told Drew that he understands how tough it is climbing back to the top, but Drew is only making excuses. Rollins finished by telling Drew that after he beats him at Crown Jewel, he’ll have no one to blame but himself.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really strong promo segment to establish a proper rivalry between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. I think there’s a realistic chance Seth loses the title at Crown Jewel, but not to Drew. Instead, I think that failing to win the title will be the last straw to pushes Drew into going fully heel.)

– A video package was shown highlighting Bronson Reed ahead of his title defense later tonight.

– Ludwig Kaiser made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Johnny Gargano.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Logan Paul winning his latest boxing match and challenging Rey Mysterio to a title match was shown.

– A recap of Imperium assaulting Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa backstage was shown.

(3) JOHNNY GARGANO vs. LUDWIG KAISER (w/Giovanni Vinci)

Gargano immediately tickled Kaiser and sent him out of the ring with a headscissors takeover. Gargano nailed Kaiser with a suicide dive, only for Kaiser to shut him down with a clothesline. Kaiser hit Gargano with a basement dropkick in the corner before Gargano trapped him in a modified headlock using the ropes. Kaiser caught Gargano with an uppercut mid-air, setting him up for an uppercut to the back, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Gargano pummeled Kaiser down with a couple of elbow strikes and a spinning kick to the head. Gargano clocked Kaiser with an enzuigiri, setting him up for the Slingshot Spear. Gargano dropped Kaiser with a diving spinning flatliner, but he kicked out at two. They started trading back-and-forth chops, until Gargano cracked Kaiser with a thrust kick and a sunset flip powerbomb for a nearfall. Kaiser caught Gargano with an uppercut and a Death Valley Driver before blasting him with a Penalty kick for a two count.

Gargano blocked a modified facebuster and low-bridged Kaiser. Vinci tried to check on Kaiser, but Kaiser pushed him out of the way. Gargano hit Kaiser with the Willow’s Bell and One Final Beat, only for Vinci to break the pinfall with an eye poke. Gargano attacked Vinci and chased him into the ring, but Kaiser took advantage of the distraction and knocked him out with a running enzuigiri.

WINNER: Ludwig Kaiser at 9:58

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid match with an ending I wasn’t much of a fan of. It makes sense for Gargano to lose when he doesn’t have Ciampa by his side, but Vinci’s interference felt very poorly executed.)

– Backstage, Indi Hartwell confronted Becky Lynch about getting a shot for the title she never lost. Lynch agreed to give her a title shot before crossing paths with Rhea Ripley.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Drew McIntyre called Sami Zayn out for trusting Jey Uso once again after everything that he has done to him. Sami told Drew that he understands where he is coming from, but he should let the Bloodline stuff behind him. Drew told Sami that they aren’t alike, pointing out that he has never won a world title. Sami challenged Drew to a singles match next week.

– Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring to say that everyone wants a piece of her. Ripley said that this was her division and she would always be on top. Shayna Baszler made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Ripley.

[Commercial Break]

(4) RHEA RIPLEY vs. SHAYNA BASZLER

Baszler knocked Ripley off her feet and put her in an ankle lock. Baszler smashed Ripley’s shoulder into the mat, stomping it afterwards. Ripley swept Baszler off her feet and hit her with a basement dropkick for a two count. Ripley blocked a German suplex and clocked Baszler with a spinning back elbow. Baszler avoided a roundhouse kick and clobbered Ripley with a knee strike to the face. Baszler caught Ripley with a knee strike in the corner, only for Ripley to shut her down with a missile dropkick.

Ripley went for the Riptide, but Baszler countered it with an armbar. Ripley managed to lift Baszler’s body and slam her into the ground. Nia Jax tried to enter the ring, but Raquel Rodriguez stopped her. Zoey Stark nailed Jax with a cannonball out-of-nowhere, only for Raquel to immediately throw her into the barricade. Raquel hit Jax with a big boot while Stark nailed Ripley with a thrust kick, ending the match.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley at 5:37 via DQ

– After the match, Nia Jax entered the ring, but Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark pummeled her down with a series of strikes. Stark hit Ripley and Jax with a dropkick to stand tall.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Bit of a nothing match, but the post-match assault was the part that actually mattered. I like the idea of a multi-women title match in the near future, but I haven’t been the biggest fan of a lot of the short matches that have been done to build it.)

– Backstage, Becky Lynch talked with Adam Pearce to book a title defense against Indi Hartwell for next week. Xia Li confronted Lynch and demanded a shot, only to say that they would do it when she wants to. Lynch crossed paths with Jade Cargill on her way out.

– Bronson Reed made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Gunther.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso about their title match tonight. Jey talked about his situation with Sami Zayn, claiming that he would always have his back. Cody put over the Season Premiere of Raw and how they would retain their titles tonight.

[HOUR THREE]

(5) GUNTHER vs. BRONSON REED – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther quickly took control of the match with a barrage of chops to the chest. Reed shut Gunther down with a body block, followed by a corner splash. Gunther blocked a body block of the apron with a chop before driving Reed back-first into the apron. Back in the ring, Gunther maintained control over Reed with a sleeper hold. Gunther knocked Reed off the top turnbuckle, only for Reed to block a follow-up powerbomb with a back body drop on the apron. Reed blasted Gunther with a shoulder tackle off the apron, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, they traded numerous chops and lariats to the chest, until Reed caught Gunther with a thrust kick. Reed laid Gunther out with a snap powerslam, but he kicked out at two. Gunther blocked a power move and blasted Reed with a forearm to the back. Reed laid Gunther out with a Death Valley Driver, but he managed to kick out at two.

Gunther blocked a senton with his knee and knocked Reed down with a lariat for a nearfall. Reed stopped Gunther atop the turnbuckle and planted him with a superplex for a close two count. Gunther avoided a diving splash, setting Reed up for a shotgun dropkick and a diving splash for a shocking nearfall. Gunther floored Reed with a powerbomb to pick up the win.

WINNER: Gunther at 12:40 (Still WWE Intercontinental Champion)

(Pomares’s Analysis: Easily Bronson Reed’s best match since returning to WWE and arguably of his entire WWE career. Gunther is on a monster run and is quite comfortably WWE’s most outstanding wrestler of the year.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed The Miz about the Season Premiere of Raw. Miz complained about his position on tonight’s match card, making fun of Sami Zayn and insulting Adam Pearce. Nia Jax hijacked the interview, claiming that she hadn’t hit anyone with her best shot yet and she did the squashing.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Rhea Ripley confronted Adam Pearce about people interfering in her match. Pearce told Ripley that she would defend her title in a Fatal 5-Way at Crown Jewel to her dismay. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher showed up to discuss something with Pearce.

– Backstage, Alpha Academy were training with Akira Tozawa, until the New Day interrupted. They argued about who should get a title shot before setting up a tag match for next week.

– It was announced that Sami Zayn would take on Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch would defend her title against Indi Hartweel and Logan Paul would return next week.

– The Judgment Day made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Gunther congratulated Ludwig Kaiser about his win before warning Giovanni Vinci to make sure Johnny Gargano is no longer a problem after their match next week.

– Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso made their way to the ring, ahead of their title match, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

(6) CODY RHODES & JEY USO vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Back from break, Jey nailed Finn with a diving axe handle, only for Priest to low-bridge him. Priest clocked Jey with an elbow strike, followed by a slingshot stomp from Finn. The Judgment Day hit Jey with a backbreaker and leg drop combination for a two count. Cody caught Priest with a pair of drop-down punches, following them with snap powerslams on both members of Judgment Day. Cody cracked Priest with a Disaster Kick for a two count.

Dominik Mysterio showed up to distract Cody, but was immediately knocked off the apron. Jey blasted Finn and Priest with a pair of superkicks, setting Priest up for a Cross Rhodes from Cody. Dominik put Priest’s boot on the ropes at the last moment to save the match. Cody chased Dominik around the ring, until Finn shut him down with a lariat, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Priest cracked Cody with a roundhouse kick, only for Cody to floor him with a Pedigree. Jey clocked Finn with a pair of clotheslines and a Samoan Drop, setting him up for a high crossbody and a two count. Jey nailed Finn with a superkick before he and Cody planted him with the 1D and Cody Cutter combination for a shocking nearfall. Priest blocked a suicide dive from Cody and dropped him with a chokeslam on the apron. Jey kicked Dominik off the top turnbuckle before Finn blocked his Uso Splash with his knees. Dominik argued with the referee, until Sami ran down to assault him and nail him into the steel steps.

Priest smashed Sami’s head into the ring post, but was immediately thrown over the barricade by Cody. Finn knocked Cody off the apron before a tag, exchanging clotheslines with Jey afterwards. Priest hit Cody with a low blow behind the referee’s back, setting him up for a Razor’s Edge through the announce table. Jey blasted Priest with a suicide dive, only for Finn to hit him with a sling blade and a shotgun dropkick. Jey took Finn and Priest down with a couple of Spears, but was knocked out by Jimmy Uso behind the referee’s back. Finn crushed Jey with the Coup de Grace to pick up the win.

WINNERS: Judgment Day at 14:03 (New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions)

(Pomares’s Analysis: As expected, the match was very good, but I really didn’t enjoy the ending. I knew Jey and Cody’s reign wouldn’t last long and I knew there was a real shot the Judgment Day would regain the belts. It’s just that I really don’t care about Jimmy Uso’s story on SmackDown at the moment and him showing up to continue a feud that won’t be paid off until WrestleMania didn’t do much for me.)