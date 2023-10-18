10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (10-17-2023): CM Punk vs. Heyman & Curtis Axel, plus Wyatt Family, Rey Mysterio, Barrett, Ryder, Sin Cara, Sandow, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published ten years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Live show results

October 17, 2013

Guadalajara, Mexico

Report by Pablo Machado, PWTorch correspondent

Thursday night was my seventh WWE event at Arena VFG. It was disappointing to see how much the crowd has changed from three years back to nowadays. The upper part of the arena was covered, and the rest of the available seats werenâ€™t even completely full. Mexico used to be one of the strongest markets, and they even said that they were planning to do a PPV here, but that possibility now seems very, very distant.

(1) R-Truth beat Damien Sandow, who gained some cheap heat by saying he was better than everyone else in Spanish.

(2) Los Matadores beat 3MB (Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal.

(3) Wade Barrett beat Zack Ryder. The crowd didn’t know who to cheer for, so they were dead for this match.

(4) Divas champion A.J. Lee beat Natayla to retain to the Divas Title. Nice divas match, with good movements from both of them. As surprising as it sounds, the crowd was completely into this match.

(5a) World Hvt. champion Alberto Del Rio vs. Sin Cara ended in a No Contest when Barrett interfered in favor of Del Rio. This brought out Rey Mysterio to a huge pop to save Sin Cara. Del Rio and Rey exchanged words that set up a new match…

(5b) Rey Mysterio & Sin Cara beat World Hvt. champion Alberto Del Rio & Wade Barrett in a tag match. Surprisingly, Rey carried most of the match, but you could still see how he was trying to protect his knee during his movements. It ended with a 619 from Rey and a (botched Swanton) from Sin Cara to Del Rio.

(6) Tyson Kidd beat Hunico. I thought this was the match of the night. Great back and forth action between them, and some third rope moves. The crowd was dead, but the in-ring action was great.

(7) The Wyatt Family beat Prime Time Players. It was funny to see how some people thought it was Undertaker making his entrance when the lights went off. Average tag team match.

(8) C.M. Punk beat IC champion Curtis Axel & Paul Heyman in an Extreme Rules match. Great match, especially from Axel, who proved that he can go one-on-one with the â€œbig guys.” The match consisted of Heyman distracting Punk until a kendo stick and a chair got involved, which ended in a GTS to send the crowd happy.

Overall, a nice show, but my concern continues within the crowd, and how much the WWE phenomenon is decreasing in Aztec lands. Most of it is due to the programming being taken from prime time on the local TV channels.

Biggest Pops: Rey Mysterio, C.M. Punk, Sin Cara.

Biggest Heat: Del Rio after a promo where he said he was our “papa,” Axel & Heyman, and Wade Barrett during the tag match.

