10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Results (10-16-2013): Corey Graves & Neville (Pac) vs. Ascension, Sami vs. Bo Dallas, plus C.J. Parker (Juice Robinson), Paige, Sasha, Emma, Regal, more

WWE NXT TV Results

October 16, 2013

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits video summarizing Sami Zayn’s quest to defeat the smarmy Bo Dallas for the NXT Championship. Bo Dallas is currently the only effective heel wrestler in WWE who isn’t in The Shield, and Sami Zayn is likely to be the best-booked babyface in the company.

Post-credits, The Ascension come out to have a Tag Team Championship match. These guys have absolutely zero heat and they are facing Adrian Neville and Corey Graves. This match does not make sense. Are there automatic re-matches in NXT? None of the previous singles champions or tag champions got a re-match. Or, are Neville and Graves getting a shot “just because?”

The announce booth has Tony Dawson, Renee Young, and William Regal this week.

1 – NXT tag champions THE ASCENSION (CONOR O’BRIAN and RICK VICTOR) vs. ADRIAN NEVILLE & COREY GRAVES – NXT Tag Team Championship match

Graves ducks Victor’s punches to get the upper hand. Graves wrecks Victor in the corner and yells at the ref for calling for a break. A distraction from O’Brian doesn’t throw Graves off his game, and Neville tags in. Neville powerslams Victor, and fends off an attack from O’Brian, but O’Brian low-bridges Neville behind the ref’s back to turn it around.

[ Commercial Break ]

The Ascension have Neville isolated out of the break. O’Brian throws Neville, who lands awkwardly, and Graves tags in. Graves beats the loincloth off O’Brian (yes, really), then a chop block and Graves locks in Lucky 13. O’Brian teases a tap out, but Victor breaks it up. Graves tags out after another rib injury, but Neville is still limping. Kick to the knee puts Neville down, too.

Neville kicks Victor in the head from the mat, but Victor causes him to bump heads with Graves instead of tagging out. Neville is all alone to take the Fall of Man and Graves is too injured to save the match.

WINNERS: The Ascension in 6:15. I question the booking here. Why did this match happen? The Ascension looks weak for being dominated for half of the match by Graves who is storyline injured from two weeks ago, and Rick Victor got powerslammed by Adrian Neville. Tony Dawson’s commentary is very, very off tonight, which may be related to his recent release. Interesting to hear Renee Young taking on more of the announcing duties, though she is still trying to find her voice.

Post-match, Graves yells at Neville for losing the match, but helps him up anyways. A surprise chopblock and Graves unloads on Neville while screaming at Neville. Graves is getting a pretty stout “You Suck!” chant, finally turning full-fledged heel after over a year of being a ‘tweener.

[Q2] Tyler Breeze comes out to a pop. C.J. Parker comes out to silence except for a few ladies.

2 – C.J. PARKER vs. TYLER PARKER

Breeze acts like he wants to leave, so Parker grabs him and chops him. Young casts doubts on how a cell phone knocked out Parker a few weeks ago, as the crowd dumps on Parker. Springboard sunset flip to show some athleticism for Parker. Breeze pushes Parker, so Parker pushes him halfway across the ring. Parker whiffs a dropkick. Breeze takes a picture of himself before unloading a Kelly Kelly style slap-a-thon on the mat. Parker wit a crucifix pin for two.

Breeze is trying to wave Parker off, then tries to crawl away. Parker drags him into the ring, but Breeze holds onto the apron. Breeze with a thumb to the eye as the ref fixes the apron, and a heel kick for the win.

WINNER: Tyler Breeze in 3:00. Breeze is such a delight as the chicken heel because he manages to win his matches and he uses his cowardly tendencies to make those breaks in the ring.

Post-match, Breeze tries to take a picture of himself with Parker, but Parker springs back to life and decks Breeze to the crowd’s dismay. Breeze is hilarious, kicking his feet wildly on the outside like he’s severely wounded after the single shot to the face. Parker has blood on his face. Parker grabs the phone and takes bloody selfies with audience members. I guess this means this feud will drag on.

Paige is out and she looks like she means business, and she’s joined by Emma. Summer Rae and Sasha Banks prance down to the ring.

3 – NXT Divas champion PAIGE & EMMA vs. SUMMER RAE & SASHA BANKS – Tag Team match

Paige shoves Emma into the corner and demands to go first. Thesz Press from Paige and she demolishes Banks. The ref has to hold Paige back and she’s vicious. Rae tags in and gets creamed. Paige eventually tags Emma and Rae runs to the corner and hugs Banks and tags her over and over again begging to get out of the ring. Banks is more collected, but runs right into a drop toehold. Emma isn’t fooling around. Emma with a number of pin attempts. Banks gains control, and now Rae wants a tag. Rae with a reverse Pedigree. Rae with her signature offense that takes advantage of her long legs. Paige is pacing like a caged animal.

[Q3] Paige takes the hot tag and clears Banks off the apron and knees Rae’s face off through the ropes. Banks yanks Paige’s leg, but Paige is still in control. Snap suplex from Paige but Banks breaks it up. Chaos in the ring, and Rae is able to hit her finisher for the win.

WINNERS: Summer Rae & Sasha Banks in 6:00. Fine match. The best news is seeing a return to Paige’s highly aggressive style. It’s understandable why she had to tone it down, when you always play the volume at 11, there’s nowhere to go when you need a little something to push things off the cliff.

Lots of crowd support for Zayn, and boos for Dallas, as they make their way to the ring for their championship match.

4 – NXT champion BO DALLAS vs. SAMI ZAYN – NXT Championship match

Dallas is flustered early on by Zayn. Zayn with a series of leverage pins to try to get a quick win. Dallas cannot get any traction against Zayn. Dallas finally reverses a headlock and goes on a brawling attack. The crowd wills Zayn out of a cravat, but he continues to take offense. Zayn bounces off a turnbuckle with a surprise attack. Zayn with his boot in the corner and he gets a three count, but Dallas’ foot is on the ropes.

WINNER: Sami Zayn in 5:00. Clearly a set up for…

Just as Zayn starts to celebrate, JBL comes out to dispute the ending. He says that the first NXT Championship match under the “wrestling god” will not end in controversy and tells the fans that they need to shut up when he’s talking. “Referee: don’t make me learn your name. Start this match over.”

Match Restart.

Dallas clobbers Zayn with an elbow to send him out of the ring as soon as the bell rings.

[ Commercial Break ]

Dallas is still in control. Zayn with a low bridge to send Dallas to the outside, followed by a huge leap over the ropes.

[Q4] William Regal admits that Zayn’s exciting offense makes even an old villain like himself root for Zayn. Dallas catches the boot in the corner, but takes a spinning doctor bomb. The crowd is coming off their feet for Zayn. Dallas surprises him with a kick coming off the mat. Dallas looks insane after a nearfall.

Reverse DDT gets a close nearfall for Dallas. Zayn holds the ropes to avoid an armdrag, and he hits a spear for a two count. The crowd is going nuts for Zayn. Zayn wants his arm drag off the ropes, but Dallas slaps the ropes, crawls to a corner, and hits a spear for a very close nearfall. The action resets. Dallas puts Zayn on the turnbuckle, then goes up there too. Zayn blocks a superplex, and fights Dallas off, and follows with a sunset flip powerbomb, but it is somehow only good for two. If Zayn loses, I think this crowd may riot.

Zayn with belly-to-back suplexes, and a turnbuckle is exposed. Dallas blocks a third suplex, and Zayn eats the turnbuckle. Dallas with a quick-roll up for the win.

WINNER: Bo Dallas in 10:00. Probably Dallas’s best match, thanks to Zayn, but far from Zayn’s best match. Dallas just isn’t Antonio Cesaro or Jack Swagger. I guess this feud will go on a bit longer and it’s fitting that Dallas retained the title in the same manner that he won it in the first place, with an inadvertently exposed turnbuckle.

Post-match: William Regal refuses to comment on the finish for some time. The audience with the expected reaction.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Some good wrestling here, but there certainly wasn’t a “go home happy” moment at all, unless you are a Tyler Breeze fan, and even then he got wrecked post-match.

