10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (10-14-2013): Rollins & Reigns vs. Cody & Goldust, plus Fandango, Ryback, Michaels, Miz, Santino, Orton, JBL, Triple H, Stephanie

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published 10 years ago this week right here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 14, 2013

ST. LOUIS, MO.

LIVE ON USA NETWORK

[Q1] -They opened the show with a cold wide shot of the arena once again as Justin Roberts introduced Shawn Michaels. They went to Michael Cole, Jerry Lawler, and JBL briefly as they discussed the announcement of Michaels being special referee at Hell in a Cell.

(WK Reax: The downside to this is that the WWE Title match isn’t about the two top contenders and recent champs, but rather the guest referee and “what he will do.” It’s a continuation of an overt and obvious lack of faith management has in Bryan as a draw, which has to a large degree been the result of a self-fulfilling prophesy.)

Michaels thanked the fans for remembering who he is and then talked about having liked Bryan since he trained him. He said he never liked Randy Orton, yet his best friend is still Triple H.

(WK Reax: What does it say about Michaels’s character that he’s so chipper about his friendship with Triple H. I mean, the things Triple H has done since Summerslam are heinous – including being part of the whole Rhodes family situation which included making Big Show knock out a 67 year old man. Michaels is essentially a heel for not distancing himself more from what Hunter has been doing lately.)

He said he understands why people are concerned about him, but he said the match isn’t about him. He said it’s about the two competitors and crowning a WWE Champion. He said he respects the Hell in a Cell, and noted he was in the first one in this very arena. He said what happened at BattleGround was a crock and he guarantees that won’t happen again. He said one man will walk out as champion. Orton’s music then interrupted him.

Orton said he has a match with The Miz next. He said he has the fans all convinced that he’ll be objective. He said he was born and raised in St. Louis and he knows the people better than anybody else, especially him. He said, “Take it from me when I say the people of St. Louis aren’t all that bright.”

(WK Reax: That turned the scattered cheers to boos.)

JBL said apparently Orton does know the St. Louis fans well. Orton said it’s not so much that Michaels doesn’t like him, but rather he resents him because he will always be that much better than him. He said that fact eats him up inside. Michaels pretended he wasn’t listening. He told Orton not to worry about him, but rather worry about Bryan. “Your little protege?” He said he’ll destroy him and hurt him real bad, and Michaels will have to stand there and watch and count to three. He said he will enjoy it when Michaels has to raise his arm in victory. The crowd chanted “No! No!” and Orton shouted, “Shut up!”

Orton said everyone knows Michaels is no stranger to screwjobs. “Hell, they’re practically your thing,” he said. He then threatened Michaels if he screws with him. “Are! We! Clear!?” he asked. Michaels asked if he’s trying to intimidate him. Michaels said a lot of people have tried and failed to intimidate him. Michaels said if he makes a move toward him, “I’ll kick that pretty head off those pretty shoulders. And if you’re not down with that, I’ve got two words for ya’!” The crowd yelled “Suck it!”

Michaels turned to leave, but Orton went at him with an attempted RKO. Michaels blocked it and then went for Sweet Chin Music. Orton bailed out to avoid contact. Miz then jumped Orton from behind at ringside. Four referees pulled Miz off of Orton. The announcers reviewed why Miz was so upset at Orton – that he embarrassed him in his hometown in front of his parents. They cut to a break as Miz entered the ring and took off his t-shirt, ready for the match. [c]

(WK Reax: A good segment that sure gives Bryan fans hope that the odds are finally in Bryan’s favor. It’s fun to see Michaels back in the mix with Orton yet again.)

(1) THE MIZ vs. RANDY ORTON

A minute in Miz leaped at Orton at ringside, but Orton moved and then he clotheslined Miz hard to the mat at ringside.

[Q2] At 3:00 Orton went to his obligatory mid-match chinlock, then Orton tossed him over the top rope to the floor. At 4:00 Miz made a comeback and set up the Skull Crushing Finale, but Orton escaped. Miz went for the figure-four next, but as he was about to apply it, the lights went out and Bray Wyatt’s logo flashed on the screen. The lights came on and Miz saw the Wyatt Family on the stage. Orton then gave a distracted Miz an RKO for the win. Cole said last week on Miz TV, for some reason Bray singled out Miz. JBL said he’d never recommend taking you eyes off of Orton, even for a second.

WINNER: Orton in 5:00.

-Bray sat in his rocking chair and said Miz epitomizes everything that he despises about the world – the limelight, the diamonds, the red carpet. He asked how much it would take to satisfying his craving and obsession with fame. He told Miz not to be afraid. He said he does not wish to see him suffer. He said he’ll put him down, then closed with “Follow the buzzards.” [c]

(2) FANDANGO (w/Summer Rae) vs. SANTINO

Fandango settled in an early chinlock. Santino fought back and hit Fandango with a series of punches and headbutt. He signaled for the Cobra and then put on the glove. Summer Rae distracted Santino leading to Fandango rolling up Santino for the win.

WINNER: Fandango in 3:00.

(WK Reax: The first two matches ended with a distraction of the babyface leading to the finish. I’d say being dimwitted enough to be distracted so easily hurts more than losing clean. Plus I’m against two matches in a row having such a similar finish.)

-Cole plugged the Rhodes brothers would challenge The Shield for the tag titles.

[Q3] [c] -Lawler plugged “Out of Time” by Stone Temple Pilots, the official theme for Hell in a Cell.

(WK Reax: What is that weird plastic case that they put the STP iTunes logo in?)

-Paul Heyman talked to Brad Maddox backstage. He had him watch the low kick Punk delivered to Ryback at BattleGround. Heyman said it’s clear Punk cheated to win at BattleGround. He told Maddox to do something about it. Maddox said Ryback already has his rematch at HIAC, so what is he looking for exactly? Heyman said Punk cheated on his watch and made him look ridiculous. He said he cannot afford to look ridiculous. He said therefore he’ll let him pick the stip. He suggested Maddox turn the match into two-on-one – Ryback & Curtis Axel vs. Punk. “Now that’s what’s best for business,” said Heyman.

Maddox said that doesn’t sound particularly fair to him. Heyman said Punk is a weasel who doesn’t know the meaning of the word fair. Maddox said he never thought he’d hear a walrus refer to a punk as a weasel. Maddox said instead instead he’d put his faith in Ryback to the test and play Beat the Clock. He booked Ryback vs. R-Truth and Punk vs. Axel later, and if Ryback wins quicker than Punk, then he gets any stip he wants. Maddox said if Punk wins quicken, then Punk picks the stip. Heyman didn’t like that, but the crowd did. Heyman looked suddenly worried.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Cole and Lawler said they liked the deal they just struck. Cole then noted that Xavier Woods from NXT has started an online petition to bring back Big Show. He said a lot of the Superstars have signed the petition, including John Cena. JBL told Xavier to mind his own business, then said he never heard of him and made fun of his name. Cole threw to a video on Cena’s “heart and desire.”

-Cole hyped Cena’s return at Hell in a Cell against Alberto Del Rio in a World Title match. He touted that he came back months ahead of schedule.

-Los Matadores made their ring entrance with El Torito. JBL said regarding Torito, “I need to get myself one of those.” [c]

[Q4]

(3) LOS MATADORES vs. HEALTH SLATER & DREW MCINTYRE (w/Jinder Mahal)

WINNERS: Los Matadores in 4:00.

-Afterward Torito hit Mahal when he stood on the ring apron, so Mahal went after him in the ring. Los Matadores held Mahal in the air so Torito could leap off the top rope with a butt splash driver.

-Cole threw to a video package on Stephanie McMahon firing Big Show last week and then Big Show punching Triple H. Cole said he was a desperate man with nothing to lose. Cole said rumors have been flying all week regarding the condition of Triple H. He said after the break Stephanie and Triple H would address the Universe.

-A commercial hyped Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler on The Main Event this Wednesday on Ion. [c]

-As Triple H and Stephanie made their ring entrance to Hunter’s music, JBL said Big Show broke the law by trespassing and knocking out an official from a NYSE publicly traded company. Stephanie said she learned last week a valuable lesson to not let her kindness be mistaken for weakness. The crowd loudly chanted, “You got knocked out!” Hunter looked perturbed. She said she and her husband have bailed out Big Show more times than they can remember, including buying the mortgage on his house. She said they were repaid with disrespect and insubordination. She told the fans to go ahead and cheer and chant. She said Show is unemployed and they are selling his house and repossessing anything of value he owns. She said they’re also filing charges for trespassing and assault. “Insolence will not be tolerated,” she said.

She noted that Cole reported on WWE.com that sources said Hunter had a broken jaw that needed to be wired shut. She said Triple H is the King of Kings, The Game, The Cerebral Assassin, the 13 time World Champion. She said he earned those names and ruled the Attitude Era with an iron fist and now is defining a new era. She said with her power and support, he is the WWE.

[Q5] Hunter took the mic and said rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated. He said he’s been COO of WWE for two years now, and as ridiculous as it sounds to him now, he did it all for the fans. He said he put his personal needs aside to be sure WWE would be there for each of the fans. He said he became the authority knowing what he’d have to endure with that role because “nobody likes the boss.” He said he put up with a lot, including a lot of second guessing and walkouts and insubordination and questioning. He said every man has a breaking point, though. He said his was last week while he was lying in the middle of the ring unconscious while the fans chanted “Yes! Yes! Yes!” The crowd chanted “Yes!” as Hunter got red-faced with anger.

He looked at Steph and said apparently, after all they’ve done, they’re the villains. He said if they want him to be the bad guy, fine, he’ll be the bad guy and he’ll give them something like they have never seen before. He said Big Show will grovel at his feet to avoid incarceration or financial ruin. He said anybody in the locker room who defies his authority will beg to keep their job. He said anyone who even thought the word “Yes!” had better start to pray. The fans loudly chanted “Yes!” again as Daniel Bryan’s music played.

(WK Reax: Steph and Hunter at their nastiest best there.)

Bryan led the crowd in the “Yes!” chants. Del Rio jumped Bryan from behind on the stage. JBL said, “Thank goodness.” After Del Rio gave Bryan a running superkick, Steph said, “I’m sorry, Daniel Bryan, were you saying something. I guess you’re finished.” She announced Del Rio was his opponent tonight. Del Rio smiled and raised his arms into the air. Hunter shouted “Yes! Yes! Yes!” The crowd returned fire with “No! No! No!”

-They showed Ryback and Heyman heading to the entrance tunnel. [c]

-As R-Truth’s ring entrance took place, they replayed the Del Rio attack on Bryan from before the break.

(4) RYBACK (w/Paul Heyman) vs. R-TRUTH

Cole explained the rules of the Beat the Clock Challenge. R-Truth bailed out as the match started to slap hands with fans at ringside, extending the length of the match as a favor to his friend Punk. It took a Heyman distraction at ringside to give Ryback the opportunity to catch him and take over offense. Lawler acknowledged the Goldberg chants from the crowd and said the Goldberg DVD was now out. The crowd broke into random chants including “JBL! JBL!” JBL said sometimes the WWE Universe is pretty smart. Then came the “Jerry!” chant. Lawler said the crowd chants are the WWE Universe’s attempt to frustrate Ryback.

[Q6] Truth rallied. The crowd pelted Heyman with a “Walrus” chant. Ryback avoided a Truth scissors kick and then gave Truth the Shell Shock for a sudden win.

WINNER: Ryback at 5:44.

-A commercial aired hyping the new “Goldberg: Ultimate Collection” DVD. [c]

-Backstage Stephanie walked up to the Bellas. She hugged Brie and congratulated her on her engagement. Brie looked confused and a touch horrified by Stephanie’s actions. Steph said she wonders what Bryan, who isn’t talking much now, will be saying after Brie faces Tamina. She said Nikki will be barred from ringside, but A.J. Lee will have a bird’s eye view.

-The announcers discussed Steph. Cole and Lawler called her spiteful. JBL defended her. Cole plugged the new WWE 2K14 video game featuring a new Streak Mode where you can defend the streak as Undertaker or try to end it as his opponent. Lawler called it amazing and the best video game ever. Cole said if you pre-order, you can play as Ultimate Warrior.

-Tons of Funk made their ring entrance.

(Quotebook on Tons of Funks’ jeans: “Those aren’t 501s, they’re 747s.”) [c]

-Before the match began, an inset interview aired with Zeb saying he calls Los Matadores “Los Illegals.” He said he and the Real Americans will expose them and “that little pet friend of yours” for who you really are.

[Q7]

(5) TONS OF FUNK (w/Naomi, Cameron) vs. THE REAL AMERICANS (w/Zeb Colter)

At 4:00 the announcers made a big deal out of Cesaro’s suplexes of Tensai. Clay hot-tagged in and splashed Cesaro in the corner, then hit a fisherman’s suplex. Swagger broke up the pin. As Clay fought Swagger and threw him out of the ring, Cesaro recovered and gave Clay a running uppercut. He followed up with his Neutralizer for the win.

WINNERS: Real Americans in 6:00.

-Afterward, Cesaro gave Tensai the Giant Cesaro Swing. He made it three revolutions before letting go.

-Cole plugged that Bryan vs. Del Rio was coming up later. [c]

(6) TAMINA SNUKA vs. BRIE BELLA

A.J. Lee was kneeling at ringside. Stephanie apparently doesn’t know the typical meaning of the term “bird’s eye view.” Tamina won clean with a bit boot. The announcers talked during the match about A.J. talking to her belt and considering it the only friend who hasn’t abandoned her.

WINNER: Tamina in 3:00.

[Q8] -Tamina gave Brie a Samoan Drop afterward. Cole said that was uncalled-for. Tamina then gave her a shoulder-driver. Tamina then landed the top rope Superfly Splash. A.J. then put Brie in the Black Widow as the ref implored her to stop. As the heels left, Nikki ran out to check on her sister.

(WK Reax: Whatever happened to the ref calling for the bell to be rung frantically when a heel beat up a babyface after a match?)

-WWE Fact: WWE’s Facebook network has over 132 million fans, more than all NFL and MLB teams combined.

-Backstage Steph and Maddox were enjoying a vintage Triple H match called by Jim Ross when Bryan barged in and took issue with her now involving Brie as a target. Steph told him to go tend to his fiancÃ©.

(7) C.M. PUNK vs. CURTIS AXEL (w/Paul Heyman)

Punk scored a two count after a top rope elbow with two minutes left. Axel escaped a Go To Sleep attempt and hit the swinging neckbreaker for a near fall. Heyman kept shouting the time to Axel. The crowd chanted Punk’s name. Punk fought back with chops. Axel came back with a fisherman’s suplex into a bridge for a near fall with 40 seconds left. Lawler said if he were Axel he’d try to get out of the ring. Punk made sure he couldn’t, scoring a two count with a small package. Punk then gave Axel a high kick to the head and the Go To Sleep for the win with 12 seconds left. Heyman threw a fit and marched to the stage, soaking up the ramifications of what just happened.

WINNER: Punk in 5:30.

[Q9] -Punk laughed and asked Heyman where he was going because the party was just starting. He said now that he beat the clock, he gets to pick the stip for Hell in a Cell. He said now is where Heyman becomes proud of him because he learned from him. He said he likes his idea for a handicapped match at HIAC. He said Ryback and Heyman vs. Punk. Heyman’s jaw dropped and he stepped backward and looked to the sky. The crowd chanted Punk’s name. [c]

-Back from the break Bryan’s ring entrance had already taken place. Cole hyped the HIAC match for the WWE Title.

(8) ALBERTO DEL RIO vs. DANIEL BRYAN

Bryan came out fighting aggressively. At 2:00 he threw a barrage of round kicks, but Del Rio countered with a back cracker for a two count. They cut to a break at 3:00 with Del Rio in control.

[Q10] [c] After the break, Del Rio avoided a Chris Benoit Memorial Diving Headbutt, then Del Rio kicked Bryan in the back of his head. Lawler called this a “Punishment Match” because the authority figures are taking out their anger at Bryan. JBL asked if Lawler wanted them to put Bryan against Brooklyn Brawler. Then he asked what the authorities have against Del Rio since Bryan is the one punishing Del Rio at the moment.

At 14:00 after a well-paced match, Bryan hit a top rope dropkick and scored a very near fall. At that point Orton chimed in on the big screen and vowed to check on Brie backstage to see if she’s okay. Orton walked into the training room. The Bellas saw him and walked behind the trainer’s table. The door closed and the Bellas screamed. Bryan got rolled up from behind by Del Rio for a near fall. Bryan came back and kicked Del Rio in the head, and rather than go for the win, he ran to the back to check on the Bellas. The ref counted him out.

WINNER: Del Rio via countout in 15:00.

-Bryan barged into the trainers room backstage. No sign of Orton. As Bryan asked where he was, Orton jumped him from behind. The Bellas then yelled “Please, stop!” Referees came in and asked Orton to back down. Orton actually did leave. The Bellas ran over to check on Bryan.

(WK Reax: That was too often just awkward the way it played out. It’s tough to pull off a scene like that realistically, and the Bellas acting in these situations is not strong.) [c…]

[Q11] [â€¦c] -The Shield laughed at what happened to Bryan. Steph and Hunter walked in and warned them to take seriously their tag match against the Rhodes Brothers. Hunter informed them that the tag match is now no DQ. The Shield left the room and Hunter and Steph began to make out. The fans went “wwwww!”

-The announcers reacted to what just happened, then threw to a video package on Cena’s injury, surgery, and recovery.

-Goldust’s ring entrance took place. Then Cody Rhodes’s. [c]

-The Shield’s ring entrance took place. Then Justin Roberts did the formal ring introductions for the title match.

[Q12]

(9) SETH ROLLINS & ROMAN REIGNS (w/Dean Ambrose) vs. CODY RHODES & GOLDUST — World Tag Team Championship match

Ambrose grabbed Cody’s leg from ringside which gave the heels a chance to take control at 2:00. Goldust hot-tagged in at 5:00. Rollins ducked Goldust and Goldust fell to the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

After the break the heels continued to beat up Goldust. Rollins mocked Goldust before diving off the top rope, but Goldust caught him and turned it into a powerslam. That didn’t get the pop I’m sure everyone was hoping for, although the hot-tag to Cody seconds later was better. Cody went to work on Reigns. Cody hit a top rope moonsault press for a two count. When Rollins broke up a pin attempt by Cody on Reigns, Goldust took it to Rollins at ringside. Meanwhile Ambrose interfered against Cody, which was legal because of the no DQ stip. Ambrose pounded on Cody from behind. Goldust made the save. Cody tackled Rollins, but Ambrose pounded on Cody’s back. The Shield set up a Cody for a triple powerbomb, but Goldust entered and bashed all three Shield members with a chair on their backs. Lawler said, “That was a Tito Ortiz swing right there!” Where did that come from?!

[Q13] Goldust tossed Ambrose out of the ring, but Reigns jumped Goldust from behind. Reigns told Goldust he should have never brought a chair into the ring. He wound up as some fans chanted for Cody. Goldust recovered and body pressed Reigns with a chair between their chests. Cody got up at ringside and battled Rollins. Cody rammed Rollins into the ringside steps, but Rollins caught him mid-air a second later and threw him into the ringside barrier. When Lawler wondered who was legal, JBL said it was no DQ so everyone was legal. Goldust caught Rollins leaping off the top rope and knocked him to the floor. Goldust clotheslined Reigns over the top roe to the floor.

The crowd began chanting “This is awesome!” as Goldust beat up Ambrose at ringside. Reigns then speared Goldust through the ringside wall into the time keeper’s area. A small “holy sh–!” chant broke out. The crowd then went bonkers as Big Show walked through the crowd and over the barrier. He kicked Ambrose and KO punched him. Then he KO punched Rollins. Then he looked at Reigns in the ring. That distraction opened up Cody to go for a flying kick, but Reigns ducked. Show then gave Reigns the KO punch and Cody made the cover and scored the three count.

WINNERS: Cody Rhodes & Goldust in 18:00.

-Afterward Hunter entered the ring and threw a fit of his own, shoving Goldust and Cody out of the ring mid-celebration. Show stood in the crowd and led them in cheering “Yes! Yes!” JBL said he should be arrested. The show ended with Hunter pacing angrily in the ring, Show smiling wide among the fans, and Cody & Goldust celebrating with their newly won belts on the ramp.

(WK Reax: There’s a lot to like about this match, and some drawbacks. The part to like is that the Rhodes Brothers were in a main event match on Raw, which relieves the usual suspects – the top singles main eventers – from having to carry the load. The more WWE can move away from relying on the top singles stars to carry main events, the better off house shows and PPVs will be because fans will have to pay to see the top singles stars. This was an exciting match that peaked at a very high level in the final few minutes. The downside is Big Show and Triple H did steal a lot of the spotlight away from the Rhodes Brothers celebrating their tag team title win. I’m also not crazy about Big Show being a beast among mere mortals, knocking out all three members of The Shield within seconds. It’s not that different than when Daniel Bryan vs. Big Show was treated as this terribly lopsided fight that was unfair to put Bryan in; you know, Bryan, the guy who pinned Cena clean at SummerSlam a few weeks earlier to win the WWE Title. I think it’s cause for possible concern that the hot tags Cody and Goldust got didn’t get nearly the same pops as those for Bryan when he was taking off as a main event act earlier this year. All in all, though, one of the better Raw main events of the year. If Cody Rhodes has any chance to be a top tier singles star, this is the stretch of time that will be seen as making him. The other good news here is this crowd was very into Big Show, so whatever damage was done to ratings and Show’s character during his sobbing routines and being portrayed as this pathetic loser of a person who’d do heinous things to keep his job hasn’t stuck with the WWE audience enough to not like him. Part of that is because Show is such a good versatile peformer; part of that is because Show is being treated as the biggest badass in the company right now the way he’s knocking out Triple H and The Shield with his KO punch; part of that is because WWE viewers have been conditioned, unfortunately, to not invest too seriously in much of anything characters do on TV because it doesn’t often matter weeks later.)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (10-7-2013): Keller’s report on The Shield vs. Cody & Goldust & Bryan, plus Punk, Triple H, 3MB, Orton, Kofi, Miz TV

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles, Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship