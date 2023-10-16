WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (10/13): Cena, L.A. Knight vs. Solo, General Managers are back, Nick Aldis, Zelina vs. Bayley, Pretty Deadly, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

Opening Segment: Most of this segment was a Hit (the Miss coming later). I actually liked the John Cena acknowledgement of Roman’s rein and the line about earning a shot. I’m a huge fan of L.A. Knight, especially since his push came not from the Powers That Be, but by his own hard work to put his into the position to be pushed. Yes, I’ve heard the Attitude Era-Rock-Steve Austin complaints, but it’s resonating with the fans and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. Oh, I would be remiss to not mention Paul Heyman’s “returning” dark hair color AND the mention made by the announce team. It was a comedic moment that I appreciated!

Jimmy Uso: I’m giving Jimmy his own Hit, because this is the most invested I’ve been in his character since his debut. He’s borderline idiotic at times, which I love. His “Yeet” and the reaction from Roman regarding it caused me to chuckle both times Jimmy uttered it. I like where they’re going with him currently.

Pretty Deadly: I loved these guys in NXT U.K. and more now. The #EltonStrong is hilarious to me. If I have one concern for these guys, it’s that they might become popular based on their ridiculous antics. They flourish as heels and I’d hate to see them become faces, as I think they would become more of comedic team in the vein of The Bushwackers. Oh, I liked the match, too!

General Managers: I love the idea of separate GMs and, although I would have liked to have seen Nick Aldis wrestle for a bit, I know I’ll enjoy his run as GM. A major Hit goes to the fact that neither seem to be “Heel” GMs, which I think has run its course in the industry.

A-Town Down Under vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso: I really dig the team of Austin Theory & Grayson Waller. I think if they treat them right, they could have a great run as a tag team. They held their own against Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso. Good stuff.

L.A. Knight vs. Solo Sikoa: I was caught off guard at the finish. They’ve done a great job of protecting Solo and for him to take a clean loss (well, sort of clean) to Knight was mildly surprising. I don’t see Knight knocking off Roman (though I wouldn’t complain), but the build up to a match between the two should be fun!

MISSES

John Cena: Let’s start by saying I’ve never been a John Cena fan. At best, I’ve found him tolerable. This Miss goes to his over-the-top, cartoonish facial expressions at times, like when Roman’s music hit, he had this “oh, can you believe he’s here” look that I found to have lessen the credibility of the moment. Please let Cena adopt a more serious attitude.

Zelina Vega vs. Bayley: First off, let me say that I LOVE Zelina Vega… but, sometimes her matches come across to me as cumbersome. There seems to be a lack of fluidity and I’m not sure if that’s on her part or a lack of chemistry with who she wrestles. I always want to see Vega more in the ring and then when I do, I’m usually disappointed (aside of her match with Rhea Ripley in Puerto Rico, which I thought was outstanding).

RECOMMENDED NEXT: PWTorch Poll Analysis: WWE vs. AEW Satisfaction Poll indicates voters higher on WWE than AEW lately, voters want AEW to drop Juice-MJF antisemitic theme, WWE roster cuts

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: New Texas Pro Wrestling “Five Year Anniversary Show” results: Vetter’s review of Bryan Keith vs. Timothy Thatcher for the NTPW Title, Danni Bee vs. Raychell Rosefor the NTPW Women’s Title, Lee Moriarty vs. Kevin Blackwood