IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES (10/12): Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards, Rascalz vs. Swann & Callihan, Young vs. Jake vs. Grace vs. Dango, Crazzy Steve, more

IMPACT WRESTLING HITS AND MISSES

OCTOBER 12, 2023

MEMPHIS, TN AT GRACELAND LIVE

AIRED ON AXS TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)(c) vs. RICH SWANN & SAMI CALLIHAN — Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title match – HIT

I was a little mad that this was the opening match, but that’s because I’m old school and believe that a title defense should be the main event. That said, this was definitely a pump up the crowd match and it set the tone for the night. I was surprised at the reversals that happened in this match, but it seems like Sami Callihan was going to put on a great show on his way out the door. In all honesty, it was probably the best match that he’s put on since he started teaming with Rich Swann a few months back. When Wentz got sprayed in the face with the spray paint, I was surprised that he didn’t walk out to lose by DQ to keep the title.

KENNY KING BACKSTAGE PROMO – HIT

I want Kenny King to have his contractual rematch, but I feel like the Heath thing is a quick stop off before Bound for Glory. I have a feeling that there is going to be a longer program between King and Crazzy Steve.

KILYNN KING BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER- HIT

So a quick little split for The Coven. It’s a little too bad, they worked well together, even if they didn’t quite work together because while Taylor Wilde has the wiccan thing down cold, KiLynn always seemed more “generic wrestler” type. However, I think that splitting them can lead to some interesting places, and possibly Wilde picking up someone else to continue the Coven.

(2) ERIC YOUNG vs. JAKE SOMETHING vs. JORDYNNE GRACE vs. DIRTY DANGO (w/Alpha Bravo) vs. CHAMPAGNE SINGH – HIT

There’s some real good arguments that Impact is the direct descendant of the old WCW, and I think it is the matches like this that make the strongest case. It’s a set of convoluted stipulations that lead to a bizarre outcome for a completely different match. Much like last week, this was a big showcase for Jordynne Grace, who was in the ring for the majority of the match. However, the end was a nice set up for Jake Something to potentially be in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet from beginning until the end.

CRAZZY STEVE VIGNETTE – HIT

It’s brilliant. They are moving Crazzy Steve into the unstoppable monster position. He and Black Taurus are going to go hammer and tongs on each other in a no holds barred match. They were so good as a tag team, so the chemistry is there and it’s going to be really hard to beat.

SPEEDBALL BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – HIT

An open challenge by Mike Bailey? Yes, please, and thank you.

(3) COURTNEY RUSH (w/Jessicka) vs. TASHA STEELZ (w/Deonna Purrazzo) – HIT

This was an interesting match. It feels like since Taya Valkyrie left, the Death Dollz have been rather listless, and just kind of dwelling at the bottom of the Women’s Tag Division. In part that’s due to the gimmick change reset of both Courtney Rush and Jessicka, and part of it is that there has been very little for the Women’s Tag Division to do, and someone needs to be at the bottom. This match though, was like Rush was finally starting to wake up. You don’t have to necessarily win to come out of a match looking strong. This was a great way to rebuild both Tasha Steelz and Rush. Steelz has a lot of ring rust to knock off, and has been doing pretty good at it, but Rush still had need to show how much of a competitor she still is.

NJPW STRONG REVIEW – HIT

Normally, I don’t mention the little commercials that Impact runs for the NJPW show that comes on after Impact is over on AXSTV. I mean, yes, I rate the promos, which are kind of like commercials, but different in a way that I can’t exactly put my finger on. However, that said, I really like the synergy that they put on here where the commercial to watch the NJPW Strong event was because it furthered the story line between Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley. I thought it was odd that they put both the number one contender and the World Title holder in a trios match in the first place. When the error on Alexander’s part led to Shelley getting pinned, it all clicked into place. Excellent placement, and excellent use and furthering of another company’s storylines by NJPW.

(4) FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. EDDIE EDWARDS – BEST OF THREE – HIT

Okay, alright, look. Scott D’Amore has something in his head that must make him hate money. This should have been the main event of a PPV that I spent fifty bucks on. This match was the blow off that we’ve (well, mainly me) been waiting for. In all honesty, it was probably the best end of a feud that I’ve seen in a long while. I’ve been rather disappointed with most of the matches that could have been the end of this feud, especially the one at the Kowalski School. This one, THIS ONE, though, is great. It’s on the short list for match of the year for me. I really can’t express how good this was. It’s funny, cause this is what? The fourth or fifth time we’ve watched this match, with various interruptions and stipulations. It never felt phoned in or like they were leaving something behind, but this match they took it up a notch.

