AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/18): Sting addresses fans, Omega vs. Fletcher, Penta vs. White, Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, new Toni Storm film, Ross interviews Wayne and mom

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 18, 2023

ROSENBERG, TEX. AT FORT BEND EPICENTER

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to the arena as Excalibur introduced the show.

(1) PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. JAY WHITE (w/Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn)

White brought the AEW World Title belt with him. Taz pointed out he stole it. Excalibur said the goal of Bullet Club is to take away everything MJF values including his belt and his ring. Penta flip dove onto White and his cohorts. Excalibur talked about how Bullet Club Gold interrupted him on Rampage which brought about this match.

The bell rang once they entered the ring and Penta scored an early two count. Schiavone snuck in a plug for Full Gear next month. A graphic hyped Adam Copeland would rebut Christian, Wardlow and Lance Archer would be in action, Sting would address fans, Toni Storm’s latest movie would air, Jim Ross would interview Nick Wayne and his mom, the Dynamite Dozen battle royal, and Kyle Fletcher vs. Kenny Omega. (That’s a lot!)

At 3:00 White knocked Penta to ringside and his cohorts swarmed him like wild hyenas. White tied Penta’s mask tassel to the rope and stomped him. The knot didn’t hold well at all, which the announcers made fun of. They cut to a split-screen break at 5:30. [c/ss]

They battled back and forth for several minutes. White landed a uranage at 12:00. Schiavone oddly said it was an impressive show of strength “late in the match.” (How does he know it’s late in the match? Deep into the match, maybe, but not necessarily known to be “late” in the match. Does he know something we don’t know?) Penta set up a piledriver, but Juice punched him as Austin and Colten distracted the ref. Juice brought Cardblade (the cardboard cutout of Jay White) into the ring with a cardboard replica of the AEW Title belt (which Taz noted does not mean Cardblade is the champion, either.)

WINNER: White in 14:00.

-White grabbed the mic and said MJF isn’t there, but he is. He said he’s a real World Champion and a truly elite champion. He said he can’t find anyone who wants to team with him to take on them to try to take back “the Bang Bang belt.” He said he’ll lead by example in the mean time. Juice stepped up and said, “Spoiler alert, tonight in your main event, the stray bullet, ‘Rock Hard’ Juice Robinson is going to win the Dynamite Dozen Douche-bag Battle Royal, baby.” He said he’ll throw 11 people out of the ring and then take his ring and pawn it and then get another gold tooth. He touted his T.J. Maxx ring. Fans chanted “T.J. Maxx.”

-Renee Pacquette interviewed MJF backstage. He said he could have run to the ring right there “like every single dumb good guy in the history of professional wrestling and gotten my ass handed to be in a four-on-one beatdown, but lucky for me, I’m not a good guy, I’m a scumbag.” He revealed he’s doing commentary on the battle royal later, so he wasn’t going to waste his entrance pop until then. He said he was at NYC Comic Con watching people cosplaying as champions just like White. He said he hoped Juice wins later so he can face him next week. He said there will be blood, but not on his hands, but on his partner White. Renee asked about Adam Cole, but then in walked The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Max Caster said they’ll team with him, win, and all scissor. MJF said no. Caster said he’ll win the battle royal later, and then he’ll win the ring, and then MJF will have to put a ring on his finger. Caster held out his hand like someone wanting a ring romantically put on it. Anthony Bowens told him less is more. Billy said MJF is such a scumbag. Caster said, “Yeah, but he’s my scumbag.” [c]

-A vignette aired on Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura with a student vs. trainer backstory theme.

(2) HIKARU SHIDA vs. EMI SAKURA – AEW Women’s Title match

Sakura attacked Shida before the bell. The ref pulled her away. Sakura took the belt off of Shida and kissed it. Shida then recovered and attacked Sakura. The ref called for the bell, but she hadn’t checked to see if Shida had recovered from the pre-match attack yet. The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. They cut to a split-screen break at 2:00 during which Sakura dominated. [c/ss]

Shida countered a charging Sakura at ringside with a huracanrana and then landed a top rope dropkick back in the ring for a near fall at 6:00. They traded leverage near falls next. Sakura landed a Tiger Driver and went into a high stack pin attempt for a near fall. Shida avoided a top rope Sakura moonsault. Sakura came back with a near fall with a La Magistral cradle. A minute later she hit a Falcon Arrow for a two count and then a spinning knee for the win.

WINNER: Sakura in 8:00 to retain the AEW Women’s Title.

-Renee had a sitdown interview with Adam Copeland. He said his goal is coming to AEW was to conclude his career in a tag team with him. He said Christian seemed on board with that until the time got closer. He said it was confusing until he started replaying their relationship in his head. He said they met in sixth grade. He said they discovered they both loved wrestling and they remained best friends through high school and college. He said he got a head start in training, but recommended Christian. He said he always felt Christian was the most underrated wrestler in the business. He said he never intended for his name to be mentioned first when people refer to them and he said that’s become a cancer to Christian. He said part of him feels he’d still be working an IT job in Southern Ontario if he didn’t open doors for him.

Renee talked about all the experiences they’ve shared. Copeland said they’re godfathers to each other’s kids and he’s perplexed it has to be this way. He said Christian came to AEW first, but he never intended to take away from his spotlight. He said he knows he’s going to come crashing to the ground. Renee asked what he wants at this point in his career. Copeland said he’s not going to fight him and he doesn’t want his TNT Title. He said he knows Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne are going to leave him high and dry, and when Christian hits the ground, he’ll be there to pick him up.

(3) WARDLOW vs. RYAN NEMETH

Wardlow won this one with a single powerbomb leading to the ref calling for the end of the match.

WINNER: Wardlow in 1:00.

-Schiavone entered the ring and said everyone notices he’s back, but asked what he is back for. He held up his wrist tape and it said, “MJF” on it (Note: Not “Friedman.”) Wardlow stared at the hard cam with a serious look and then walked past Schiavone and bumped into him. Schiavone fell down. Fans booed.

-Renee interviewed Kenny Omega backstage about facing Fletcher tonight for the first time. Omega said his win-loss record has been “quite putrid” this year. He said Fletcher reminded him of who he is, which is the measuring stick of AEW. He said Fletcher is first, then the Don Callis Family, and then maybe they’ll see “the Kenny Omega of old” targeting the AEW World Title. MJF walked in and said he’s always been a massive fan of his. He offered a handshake. He leaned in and whispered, “13 days, bitch.” Omega said, “We’ll see about that.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see Omega express some engagement in the AEW ecosystem with introspection and goals. More of that. And a hint of an MJF vs. Omega match this far out of it likely happening is a good way to build some anticipation even at the risk of distracting from the next title defense against White.) [c]

-Back at Roderick Strong’s house, Mike Bennett was playing bongos and singing “Neck Strong.” Cole gave Strong coffee. Strong said he absolutely hates hot coffee and Cole knows it. Cole said he was going to leave. Strong apologized for his outburst. Strong said what he is craving is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. He said Cole was the best at that during their ROH days. With music in the background, an elaborate video aired of the sandwich being made. Strong took a bite but spit it out. Cole said that’s the final straw and he’s going to get surgery. Strong yelled for Cole, but Cole left. Strong said he knows how to get his best friend back, and that’s “being nice to the scumbag.”

-Schiavone said it’s with absolutely no pleasure he introduces Don Callis. Callis made his way to the ring. Callis, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita walked to the ring. Callis bragged up Hobbs for breaking Jericho in half. Hobbs said Feb. 22, 1998 was supposed to be the greatest day of his life when he had a chance to meet Jericho. He said his grandma got him front row seats and Jericho walked past them and told his grandma to sit down and shut up. He said he swore he’d hurt him first chance he got over and over. He said he loved giving him spinebuster after spinebuster.

Callis said Hobbs was told by everyone to bottle up the hate and violence, but now he has a new family who tells him to be what he is, not bottle up the rage. He said Hobbs is a 6-3, 275 pound killing machine and they’re not done with Jericho. He said they’ll be unleashing Hobbs on everyone in AEW. He said they’re undefeated in fourth months except for one match where Sammy Guevara was hurt by Jericho. Fans chanted “Shut the f— up!” He said Fletcher let them down and screwed the Don Callis Family. Fletcher walked out to the ring and got in Hobbs’s face. Callis said he showed a lot of balls coming out there. Fletcher said he did the match for him as a favor after Will Ospreay called him and said Callis begged him to do it. Fletcher said he has a chance later against Omega one-on-one to show he doesn’t need anyone’s help to beat Omega. Callis said he likes the confidence. He said if he wins, they’ll have something to talk about next week.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) KYLE FLETCHER vs. KENNY OMEGA

Fletcher attacked Omega as he entered the ring, so of course the AEW referee rewarded the illegal attack by immediately calling for the bell. The bell rang at the start of the second hour. Callis was on commentary. He talked up Hobbs. They fought to ringside a couple minutes in. Taz said he liked the heart and toughness Fletcher was showing. Callis touted Fletcher’s genetics. Omega put Fletcher on a chair at ringside and charged, but Fletcher moved. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Omega flipped onto Fletcher at ringside, then threw him back into the ring. Omega leaped off the top roope and dropkicked Fletcher from behind, although he just grazed him. He scored a two count. Fletcher came back with a sudden half-and-half suplex and then a running kick in the corner followed by a brainbuster suplex for a near fall. Fletcher drove Omega’s face into the middle turnbuckle and then landed a Michinoku Driver for a near fall at 10:00.

Omega rallied and landed a powerbomb and a V-Trigger for a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Omega hit another V-Trigger and then set up a One-Winged Angel. Fletcher slipped out and applied a dragon sleeper. Omega flipped and leveraged Fletcher’s shoulders down for a two count. Omega and Fletcher ran the ropes. Omega landed a V-Trigger and then a One-Winged Angel for the win.

WINNER: Omega in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Fletcher is the real deal.)

-Another Danhausen vignette aired with a light-hearted spooky vibe. He sang “Very very very nice, very evil!” [c]

(5) LANCE ARCHER vs. BARRETT BROWN

Archer dragged his opponent to the ring and beat him up all the way to the ring. Brown made a comeback quickly and dove at him, but Archer chokeslammed him on the ring apron. Archer then finished him with a Blackout.

WINNER: Archer in 2:00.

-They showed a teaser of a remix video of Swerve Strickland’s theme “Big Pressure.” It premieres on Friday on YouTube.

-They went to Prince Nana and Swerve on a street with graffiti in the background talking about his new video. Nana said it was an exciting time. Swerve said he’s not excited because he should be celebrating with the TNT Title. He said he’s not because of “Hangman” Page. He said the match wasn’t personal, “it was Swerve vs. the spot.” He said it’s now personal. He said, “It’s not always you who pay for your actions.”

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and said he introduced Sting in 1987 on TBS and it thrills him every time. He introduced Sting, who made his way to the ring. He let out a yell. He said he yelled decades ago and fans yelled back and it thrilled him. “Well, shall I say the word?” he said. He paused and said he wanted to reflect a little bit first. He said he’s traveled up and down the road with people like Lex Luger, the Steiners, and Buff Bagwell. He said they’d look at the generation ahead of them that helped shape his career like Dusty Rhodes. He said he was the most charismatic wrestler he had ever seen. He mentioned Hulk Hogan, who was booed. Sting acknowledged the boos , but said Hogan transcended pro wrestling. He then touted Ric Flair and thanked him. Fans chanted “Thank you, Sting!” Sting said, “No, thank you.”

He said they’d wonder why those wrestlers hung on so long. He said now look at him. He said it’s the smell of the arena and the camaraderie of the wrestlers and it’s the fans. He said his body can’t do what it did 20 years ago. He asked if he should be jumping off balconies. He said they’d get back to that. He said there’s a word he is hesitant to say. Fans chanted, “You still got it!” He said fans are thinking he retired once already. “Yes, I said the word ‘retire.'” He said that retirement in 2015 didn’t sit well with him, and there was a key moment in his retirement speech when he said “nothing’s for sure.” He said that brings him to the word “retirement” again.

Fans chanted “Rosenberg! Rosenberg!” Sting said, “Yeah, right here in Rosenberg, Texas!” He said this is his moment and their moment and he wants to share it with them. He said he started with AEW at Revolution 2021 and he said his very last match with AEW will be at Revolution 2024. Fans chanted “Sting! Sting! Sting!” He said the only thing for sure about him is that his retirement at Revolution 2024 is for sure. Sting’s music played. Excalibur called it a massive announcement. Taz noted he was getting a standing ovation.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice speech. It makes sense to build to a retirement months ahead to get the most out of it and appreciate what he has left to give in the ring. Between him and Bryan Danielson, AEW is going to be counting down two big careers next year.)



-R.J. City said tonight Toni Storm debuts her second blockbuster entitled “Gone with the Storm.” Toni walked in and told him not to say another word. She told them to play the picture. They cut to a split-screen break and the movie began next to a commercial for “Big Bang Theory.” The movie included her taking an aggressive bite out of a banana and a reference to a pearl necklace. She slapped R.J. who then said, “I meant the jewelry.” He said next week she’ll have her own butler service. She thanked R.J., whom she called “Mr. Studio Man.” R.J. called her a big star and said they’d roll out the red carpet. She asked for a close-up and struck a pose in the wind. [c/ss]

-The sitdown interview aired with Jim Ross telling Nick Wayne he cannot believe what he did to Darby Allin. He said good friends in pro wrestling is rare. Wayne’s mom said she was shocked and said Darby was there for him from the beginning. She scolded him for siding with Christian after what he said about his late father. She pleaded with him. Wayne snapped and said with Darby he was always in his shadows. He said it’s time for him to prove himself and prove why he is there. He told his mom this is him and said Christain is a better father-figure than Christian ever was. Christain walked in and put his hand on Nick’s shoulders. He asked, “Are you ready to come home, son” Nick’s mom begged him no. She put his hand on his shoulder and spun around and yelled for her not to touch him. He said she’s a terrible mother. She slapped him, but then apologized. Christian told her, “You should have picked up the phone.” They left. Sounds of an attack were heard on the other side of the door. The door opened and Darby had attacked Christian and then Wayne.

-They went to the announcers on camera who reacted. Schiavone couldn’t believe what he said. Darby then dragged Wayne onto the ramp. Luchasaurus made the save. Christian joined him. Sting then went after Christian and Luchasaurus. He threw Luchasaurus into the ringside barricade. Wayne was bleeding from his mouth. Christian begged off in the ring. Sting put him in a Scorpion Death Lock. Christian dragged Luchasaurus away and stood by a bleeding Wayne on the ramp as Darby’s music played.

-Excalibur plugged upcoming matches.

-Dustin Rhodes made his ring entrance. [c]

(6) DYNAMITE DOZEN BATTLE ROYAL

Max Caster rapped his way to the ring and reference Joel Ostein and taxes, the Houston Astros, and Jada Pink. Competitors were Juice Robinson, Dustin Rhodes, Johnny TV, Daniel Garcia, Max Caster, Trent Beretta, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Jake Hager, Matt Sydal, Komander, Matt Menard. They cut to a split-screen break after some action. MJF walked out and offered Dustin some money and whispered something to him. Excalibur said he was trying to buy friends. Dustin then caught Juice in the corner and spread his legs and then delivered a running kick. [c/ss]

Garcia eliminated Hardy and Dustin one after another. Caster, Garcia, and Juice were the last three. Garcia did his hideous dance. Caster eliminated Garcia. Menard shoved Garcia at ringside afterward. Caster said he doesn’t want the match to end because whomever wins, he loses. He vowed to murder Juice if he faces him. White attacked MJF on commentary. Juice hit Caster in the face with his T.J. Maxx ring to win.

WINNER: Juice.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’ll have to rewatch some of this later to add additional detailed after the post-show. I’ll add additional analysis too.)

