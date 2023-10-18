VIP AUDIO 10/18 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks getting under each other’s skin, Vince McMahon losing creative input, who killed Travis’ plant, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the show, Rich and Trav discuss new drama in AEW, this time featuring the freshly debuted Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks getting under each other’s skin during a promo exchange. Is this indicative of the AEW culture or something that will blow over quickly? Vince McMahon has no more creative input to WWE in a decision made by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel that has wrestling fans everywhere rejoicing. Who killed Travis’ plant – his cat or direct sunlight? Rich watches AEW Dynamite in the background and randomly comments. Rich gets his lawyer wife Melissa to quickly litigate Travis and his big spoiler mouth. Some book talk, plus new and old emails alike get read.

