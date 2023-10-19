FREE PODCAST 10/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Sting’s retirement announcement, Kenny wants the title, Toni Storm and Fletcher shine, Cole doesn’t, on-site report (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite with live caller and email input along with an on-site correspondent. They lead with a discussion about Sting’s big retirement announcement. From there they cover an eclectic show with a real mix of formats and tones to the matches and videos. What worked? What didn’t work? Is Adam Copeland doing well? What’s up with Danhausen? Is Adam Cole wrecked? Is Toni Storm or Kyle Fletcher going to have a better 2024? And much more. Plus some Minnesota Timberwolves talk at the end.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO