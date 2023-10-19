AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (10/18): Focus on MJF’s title, Acclaimed-MJF nonsense, Nick Wayne, Omega vs. Fletcher, Copeland interview, Cole-Strong nonsense

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

I wasn’t sure how to approach this week’s episode of Dynamite after being so disappointed with the decision-making last week in regards to the Juice Robinson “quarters” angle. While I did not get the company apology which I thought – and still think – was necessary, I was glad they did not double down on Saturday night’s Collision. They went another direction and I think that was a good step to move forward. With MJF on this week’s Dynamite, I continue to hope they stay away from anti-semetic rhetoric and just put on a good wrestling show.

HITS

MJF’S TITLE

The MJF stuff in this show was a little uneven, but I did like the fact that there are a number of wrestlers talking about and going after his title. It’s a step forward in making the World Title mean more than it currently does. MJF was also very good on commentary during the main event, correctly pointing out that dancing during a match is stupid when they should be trying to win. He was also proven to be a hypocrite when Tazz brought up the dumb “Kangaroo kick” which got a chuckle from me. Most importantly, there was no double-down on the “quarters” stuff from last week, which made me very happy.

OMEGA VS. FLETCHER

They accomplished two positives in this match. First, they gave Omega a much-needed win to get him back on track and set up what is to come in his battle with the Callis Family. Second, it was a showcase for Kyle Fletcher, who delivered a great match and a decent promo proving he has a big future. Don Callis was also fantastic in his role on commentary. He helped get Fletcher over by praising him throughout, but kept his heat afterwards by crapping on him immediately after he lost. Great stuff.

STING’S RETIREMENT TOUR

Sting delivered in a solid promo filled with nostalgia and setting up his final run. It was very smart to set this up as a retirement tour as we get three-to-four months to bid Sting farewell and allow him to participate in a couple of feuds to end his career. It also sets up Revolution as a big time show that’ll get a lot of attention with it being his swansong.

NICK WAYNE’S PHYSICAL ANGLE

While I would not call the sit-down interview with mom a “Miss” as it furthered the story, it is NOT going to take home an Oscar or Emmy… maybe a Razzie though. The acting was way over the top and amateur, but he’s going to need these kinds of reps if he is going to improve, so I’m not going to criticize it too much. The physicality, on the other hand, was good. There’s nothing like a legit injury to add some drama to an angle and the chipped tooth did just that. Christian saying “you should have picked up the phone” to Mom was priceless!

MISSES

MJF/ACCLAIMED NONSENSE

I know it came from jokes on social media, but this is just too weird and too dumb for me. Just when we got serious MJF for a couple of weeks, we go back to attempted comedy bits that undercuts his serious promos/interviews about the World Title. There is another way to have him team up with The Acclaimed rather than watching this silliness.

COLE/STRONG NONSENSE

So Cole has been doing chores and not cutting the crust of bread at Strong’s house for close to a month now? Huh? This is beyond stupid, not funny, and ruining Cole. Please be finished.

ADAM COPELAND INTERVIEW

I think I know what kind of story they are trying to set up and I commend them for attempting a long-term angle that will eventually have Copeland and Christian fight in what we all hope is a very anticipated bout. This interview, however, was all over the place and kind of boring. I think Copeland needs something away from Christian for a bit while they finish their feud with Darby. Perhaps we get something on Collision that puts him on another track.

I didn’t love this episode of Dynamite, but I did not dislike it either. It was good. However, something is still missing with this product that could take it to another level and get that spark back.

