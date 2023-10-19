VIP AUDIO 10/18 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Sting’s retirement announcement, Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, Omega vs. Fletcher, Jay vs. Penta, Ross interview with Nick and Nick’s mom, Toni Storm movie, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 18 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Sting’s retirement announcement, the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher, Jay White vs. Penta, Jim Ross’s interview with Nick and Nick’s mom, Toni Storm’s latest movie, and more.

