FREE PODCAST 10/22 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Batista, Vince, Rey, Edge, Truth TV, Tag Title Change, Cena, on-site report, live callers (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (10-17-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review Smackdown 1000 including Edge’s interview with Becky Lynch, World Cup Qualifies with Rey Mysterio’s return against Shinsuke Nakamura and Miz vs. Rusev, Truth TV with Vince, Shane, and Stephanie McMahon, New Day vs. The Bar, John Cena phones it in again (this time literally), the Evolution reunion with Batista, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Triple H, plus more with a live on-site correspondent from D.C., live callers, and the mailbag segment.
