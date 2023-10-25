AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/25): Keller’s report on TK’s gift for Sting, Okada & Cassidy vs. Claudio & Danielson, MJF vs. Juice for Diamond Ring, Bucks & Hangman defend, RVD, Jericho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 25, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT LIACOURAS CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They cold opened with Renee Paquette interviewing MJF. He said he wanted to make a quick call. Adam Cole picked up. MJF said he’s so happy he got out of that psycho house and got surgery. He asked how he was feeling. In strolled Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. Strong was shouting “Adam!” MJF asked what they wanted. Strong said he’s obviously the person who was in the devil mask, but how about they pretend he wasn’t. He said he’d take pity on him and help him with Bullet Club Gold. MJF shoved Strong backwards in his wheelchair. MJF then cut a serious promo about Juice Robinson that led to him over-modulating the mic by yelling that he has a bullet with Juice’s name on it and he won’t miss. The person in the devil mask then appeared briefly on video.

-Excalibur introduced the show as pyro blasted and the camera panned the crowd.

(1) MJF vs. JUICE ROBINSON (w/Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) – Dynamite Diamond Ring match

Juice came out first with the Gunns. MJF came out with a serious expression and a decent but not great crowd pop based on how it came across on TV. He threw his jacket at Juice and then tackled him as the bell rang four minutes into the hour. He stomped away at him in the corner and then played to the crowd. Taz said there are a lot of people in AEW who don’t like him and there are a lot of people coming at him. Excalibur said there are a lot of wrestlers who don’t like him based on his actions the last four years. Excalibur listed Jay White, Samoa Joe, Kenny Omega, and Wardlow all coming for him.

MJF kept up the pace and was relentless in his attack on Juice at ringside. He knocked Juice over the ringside barricade, then stood on a chair and riled up the crowd. MJF catapulted Juice into the ringpost and then returned to the ring to “break the count” (yeah, right). Schiavone said MJF is as vicious as he’s ever seen him. Juice came up bleeding from the catapult. MJF rammed him into the ringside steps. Excalibur hyped the line-up of matches plus Tony Khan’s gift for Sting. MJF set up a stomp on the edge of the ring steps with Juice’s teeth over the top edge, but the Gunns distracted MJF. Juice recovered enough to ram MJF into the ringside steps at 4:00 to get in his first offense of the match.

Juice DDT’d MJF onto the ring apron and then scored a two count. Jay White walked out to the entrance stage smiling and saluting Juice. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Juice dominated during the break. Back from the break, White had joined the commentators. Juice grabbed MJF’s scarf to use, but MJF took it and choked Juice with it. Juice raked MJF’s eyes as the ref turned around and saw it being used. MJF went on the attack seconds later and rammed Juice’s head into the turnbuckle ten times. The Gunns tripped MJF running the ropes. Juice took over offense as fans chanted “Asshole!” Juice raked MJF’s eyes again. MJF flipped over and got “oooh’s” from the crowd, then poked Juice in the eyes. Juice spit at MJF and then punched him. He followed with a powerbomb and a stack pin for a near fall.

Juice stayed in control. The Gunns distracted the ref as Juice put his T.J. Maxx ring on (Excalibur called it “his fake ring.”). MJF, though, snuck on the real Dynamite Diamond Ring. He KO’d Juice, then fended off the Gunns. MJF then landed a Heat Seeker for the win.

WINNER: MJF in 15:00 to retain the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the fifth time.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match.)

-The Gunns attacked MJF afterward. Strong, Taven, and Bennett came out to ringside. Bennett and Taven went after the Gunns, but the Gunns knocked them to ringside. White ran to the ring to help the Gunns and Juice team up on MJF. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn charged out to clear the ring of the heels. White said from the stage the stage he wanted MJF to forget about everything else going on with him and focus on what matters – “me with the Bang Bang Belt.” He said at Full Gear, he will repeatedly pummel his face into the ground “and you will breathe with the Switchblade.”

Colten congratulated MJF for keeping his ring, but he said he still doesn’t have the AEW World Title belt. He challenged MJF to defend the ROH Tag Titles against them at Full Gear. MJF told them to shut the hell up. Fans chanted “Ass boys!” MJF agreed to defend the tag titles again them. He called White a “dollar store Jack Sparrow.” He challenged them to a four-on-four match next week on Dynamite against him and three tag partners of his choosing.

Strong yelled, “Max! Max! Max!” MJF said he’s right there. Strong said he’s obviously choosing them as his partners. MJF told Strong to put Taven and Bennett on his lap and use that wheelchair to roll off a cliff “you bland bitch.” Max Caster then put his hand on MJF’s shoulder and said, “That means you’re going to pick us, right?” MJF told him not to touch him. MJF said he’s known Caster for a long time and he’s never liked him. He said he wouldn’t tag with him if there was a fire all over his body. (Huh? Uncomfortable reference given current atrocities, also.) Fans booed. MJF said he doesn’t care what they think. Caster said, “So you’re saying there’s a chance.” Anthony Bowens told MJF that everybody loves the Acclaimed. Caster asked MJF to at least scissor him. MJF reached out, but squeezed Max’s fingers together. Fans gasped and booed.

Kenny Omega came out and had staredown with MJF on the stage. Then they looked at Bullet Club Gold. Omega said MJF appeared to have a lot going on. He said he has something he wants. He said he has something that MJF wants, too. He said if he’s the type of scumbag he thinks he is, he’ll say no, but if he’s their (the fans’) scumbag, he’ll hear him out. He said he reserves the right to defend his “streak.” (He meant length of title reign, I think.) He said if he’s better than him, don’t be afraid to show it. MJF said he’ll defend against him on Saturday night on Collision. “May the best man win,” MJF said. He shook Omega’s hand. Omega pulled MJF in and said into his ear, “Three days, bitch.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s a big match to give away on just three days notice, and perhaps nothing more than an attempt to try to get Collision back on the radars of some fans who are skipping it lately. It could also be a rare match without a finish in AEW if the match is also being presented mostly to set up a big angle before a finish – perhaps transitioning into an impromptu tag match, WWE-style. Overall, a lot went on there, and maybe too much with four big matches being set up or hyped. But it felt big and put a lot of star power and supporting players in a segment mixing with each other.) [c]

-A vignette aired on Wardlow who said when he was gone, he wasn’t out injured, but instead he went to a very dark place. He said he’s been sitting at home watching the man he beat wrestle in the main event of the biggest show in company history. He said over the past year, he has felt the devil’s claws dig deeper and deeper into his back and there’s nothing left for MJF to take from him, so he’ll take everything from him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Could Omega win and face White instead, thanks to Wardlow interference? Or Adam Cole showing up and revealing he got ankle surgery weeks ago? Or otherwise?)

(2) HOOK & ROB VAN DAM vs. JOHN SILVER & ALEX REYNOLDS (w/Evil Uno)



Hook said he can’t wrap his mind around this match. The bell rang 36 minutes into the hour. Excalibur said MJF vs. Omega was now official for Saturday night. At 2:00 Hook and RVD knocked Reynolds and Silver out of the ring and then fended off an interfering Uno on the ring apron. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

RVD rallied after the break and scored a two count on Silver after a Rolling Thunder. Graphics hyped tickets for upcoming events including Rampage on Friday, Collision on Saturday, ROH Final Battle, and the Jan. 17 Dynamite/Rampage event. When Hook set up a Red Rum on Silver, Reynolds interfered. Uno entered with a chair and swung at RVD, but RVD ducked and then dropkicked the chair into Uno. RVD then landed his Five-Star Frog Splash on Reynolds, who wasn’t legal. Hook then put Silver in the Red Rum and got a quick tapout.

WINNERS: RVD & Hook in 8:00.

-Excalibur hyped Toni Storm’s “Hollywood Homecoming: The Quest for Gold” at Full Gear. He said she’ll have a shot at the Women’s Title, but who will be champion then.

-R.J. City began talking when in walked Storm. The screen turned black and white and then went to partial double-box break as her latest silent movie played. [c/pdb]

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and called Philadelphia “the greatest professional wrestling city in the world.” Excalibur said under his breath to Taz that he thinks Schiavone says that to all the cities. He introduced Sting. Sting walked out with Darby Allin, whose right arm was in a sling.

Sting said he forgot to thank two people last week. He thanked Philadelphia because so much of his history took place in that town. He said Darby is the best tag partner he has ever had. He also thanked TK for giving him the call so he could grapple a little longer and yell a couple more times. Sting said Schiavone was asking for the mic, so he handed it to him. He said TK should be thanking him. He talked about Sting having his final match at Revolution 2024. He said it was 35 years ago on TBS that Sting put pro wrestling on the map on TBS.

Schiavone then pointed to the stage so Sting could receive his gift. Ric Flair’s theme song played and he walked out. Sting smiled and raised his arms. Fans stood and applauded. (So Sting gets to keep Flair at home now? Is that really a gift or an uninvited guest/roommate?) Sting and Flair hugged mid-ring. Flair hugged Schiavone. Flair, of course, welled up. Fans chanted loudly, “Holy shit!” Schiavone talked about their match on the Clash of Champions on TBS in 1988. Flair talked up Sting and said he is probably the nicest guy he’s ever known. He said when he got an invitation from TK to be part of this show, he couldn’t resist. He said he wants to ride the wave with him and be there for his final match. Flair chopped Sting playfully and they let out some “wooo’s.”

Christian Cage’s music then interrupted. He walked out with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. Christian said, “So Tony Khan is a billionaire and this is the gift he gives to Sting for his retirement?” He added, “He basically gave you a suit, some gold chains, and a black liver. Great gift.” He said Flair looks great and said he doesn’t seem like “Weekend At Bernies.” He told fans he knows Flair isn’t dead, but if there was a God, Flair would’ve been dead 20 years ago. Fans “oooh’d.” Fans chanted “F— you, Christian!”

Christian said the real reason he’s out there is that Sting and Darby decided to stick their noses in his business yet again. He asked Darby how his arm is feeling and asked if he still has sour grapes over him beating him at WrestleDream in his home town. Christian took a shot at the Phillies and told fans to look at his championship title since it’s the only title they’ll see up close.

[HOUR TWO]

Christian said he doesn’t want to wait until Revolution to end Sting’s career. He suggested they have a match at Full Gear. He said Sting and Darby can get themselves a partner and then they can have a funeral for Sting at Full Gear. Sting sneezed and said, “Oh, sorry, I’m allergic to jackasses.” He accepted their challenge.

(Keller’s Analysis: Did Christian just steal the show? Flair did a good job selling the line about the black liver because he looked legit hurt or upset by that line. Wayne was great just standing there looking like a punk. I’m glad they’re not just having one more Sting match. Let the speculation begin on who will be the partner of Sting and Darby. I thought for a second they were going to include Flair, but TK knows better than that, right? Adam Copeland feels like the obvious answer, but he’s likely to resist since he said recently he doesn’t want to wrestle Christian.)

-Renee’s sitdown interview aired with Chris Jericho. She brought up how he was beaten up by Powerhouse Hobbs and taken to a hospital afterward. Jericho said as a pro wrestler for 33 years, he can’t remember a beatdown like that. They replayed what Hobbs did to him. Jericho said what hurts the most is his ego. Renee said there have been so many different versions of him, but maybe it’s time for self-reflection on what’s left. Jericho said he’s had many iterations over the decades, all of which came with self-confidence.

He said he didn’t see the beating from Hobbs coming. He said there comes a time in every career where you have to self-reflect. He wondered if he should step back a little or get even stronger and more intense and more self-confidence and know that he’s Chris Jericho and get some sort of revenge. He said Don Callis has a lot of people in his family, but he has a lot of friends, too. He said some of them are even bigger than Hobbs, so maybe it’s time to give them a call.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good promo from Jericho, striking the right tone given the beating he took. And then he ends with a mystery of who is bigger than Hobbs that he considers a friend who can fight by his side. Is Paul Wight still around?)

(3) THE YOUNG BUCKS & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. MATT & JEFF HARDY & BROTHER ZAY – ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title match

As the challengers made their ring entrance, Excalibur said they’ve had Ric Flair already and still to come is the Dynamite debut of Kazuchika Okada. Hangman & The Bucks came out next. The bell rang six minutes into the second hour. Taz talked about the backstory of the Hardys taking “Brother Zay,” i.e. Isiah, under their wing. Excalibur said Bryan Danielson will be out for blood in the main event after Okada broke his arm at Forbidden Door. They cut to an early double-box break. [c/db]

The Hardys eventually rallied against Matt Jackson. After some chaos with all six, Hangman hit Zay with a Buckshot Lariat. The Bucks then delivered the BTE Trigger. Matt scored the three count.

WINNERS: The Bucks & Hangman in 10:00.

-After the match, Prince Nana showed up on the big screen. He said he was at Hangman’s residence. Swerve Strickland wandered into the living room. Hangman ran to the back. Swerve ate a snack and then pulled some children’s art off the fridge and tore it up. He sat on the couch and read a bedtime story. He then heard something and got up and walked toward the noise. Swerve walked up to the crib in the nursery and said Hangman owes him a debt. He said since he isn’t there, he’d leave his t-shirt in the crib. He said he is forever indebted to him and “it’s your father’s fault; I’m never going to forget that, and neither are you.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Home invasions are one of my least favorite angles in a pro wrestling context, and when it involved a baby in a crib – although kept off camera – it just feels uncomfortable.) [c]

-Renee asked Copeland about what happened earlier with Sting and Darby. He said his friendship with Christian is more important than anything that goes on within the wrestling business. Darby walked in with Sting and told him not to be stupid. He told Copeland they’re not living in a world where he can have the fairy tale ending with Christian the way he wants. Sting said he can’t believe they’re having this conversation. He said he’s had blinders on before. He said he used to drive the roads with Lex Luger and he learned how to see through people like Christian. He told him to wake up before it’s too late. He got intense and asked Copeland if he hears him. “We go way back,” Sting said. “Don’t mess it up now. Get with it!” Copeland soaked up the words. Taz said he likes Sting trying to wake Copeland up.

(4) HIKARU SHIDA vs. RUBY SOHO – AEW Women’s Title match

As Ruby came out, Excalibur said Hangman has left the arena after that disturbing incident with Swerve and Nana. The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Ruby opened with chops. Shida came back with a backslide attempt. Shida came up short on a second rope crossbody block. Ruby appeared to bump early. Time just froze and the little bit of crowd heat that there was just died. They rolled around the ring in a circle trying to leverage shoulders down for a pin. Shida landed a dropkick. Ruby rolled to the floor. Shida went after her, but Ruby landed a No Future. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Ruby removed the middle turnbuckle pad at 7:00. She grabbed a can of spray paint, but threw it to Shida and pretended she was sprayed. The ref interrogated Shida. Shida sprayed Ruby with the paint as Ruby charged at her with the belt. Ruby made a cartoon face. Shida turned her back to Ruby to plead innocence to the ref who then choked her with tape and hit Destination Unknown for a two count. Shida fired back with a spinning round kick. She draped her arm over Ruby for a two count. Shida connected with a knee and then landed a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Ruby popped up, but then dove head-first into the exposed turnbuckle for some reason (Shida didn’t shove her, but apparently was supposed to). Shida then finished her with another spinning round kick to win.

WINNER: Shida in 10:00 to retain the AEW Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Yikes. Not good. Time stood still several times in that match. And what the heck was Ruby’s plan if the ref decided to DQ Shida for spraying her? Get a DQ win, which wouldn’t get her the title?)

-As Shida celebrated, Toni Storm made her way out as the screen went black and white. She struck poses on the stage as her music played.

-Renee approached MJF backstage who was being tended by a trainer. She asked about the record for the longest AEW Title reign is on the line on Saturday. Before MJF could address it, Samoa Joe walked in applauding. He said MJF suffers from a severe lack of friendship, so he has a simple offer. “I will be your friend,” he said. MJF smiled and said it sounded good to him. Joe said he wants a title match, though, and he wanted an answer soon. [c]

(5) ORANGE CASSIDY & KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. BRYAN DANIELSON & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI

Cassidy made his entrance first. Then Okada. He stood on the stage as money fell over him. Excalibur called him the biggest star in Japanese pro wrestling. As Danielson came out, they showed Philadelphia hip hop star Armani White at ringside. Schiavone said they’ll stay with the match as long as it takes to determine a winner. Excalibur said Okada hasn’t tapped out to many wrestlers, but Danielson made him tap out to the LeBell Lock. Taz said Okada might have redemption in mind.

The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour Cassidy wanted to start the match. He raised his hands. Danielson kicked them. Excalibur said it’s the first time these two have ever touched each other in a match. Cassidy played dead early and some fans laughed. Danielson applied a leg scissors to Cassidy’s head. Excalibur announced that Dec. 30, AEW would present a new PPV called Worlds End at the Nassau Coliseum. Taz said it’s the first AEW PPV in New York.

Cassidy cheered as Okada tagged in. He squared off with Claudio. They battled for a minute. Danielson and Cassidy tagged in and battled next as they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

At 9:00 Danielson tagged in against Okada for the first time. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” They exchanged strikes mid-ring. A few minutes in they collided mid-air, mid-ring with crossbody blocks. Both were down and slow to get up. Cassidy and Claudio tagged back in. Cassidy went for an Orange Punch, but Claudio caught him mid-air and gave him a giant swing mid-ring. Claudio then applied a sharpshooter. Cassidy crawled toward the bottom rope. Okada intervened with a boot toward Claudio’s head that barely grazed him if at all. Claudio released the hold and gave him an uppercut. Okada delivered a shoulder-breaker and a bodyslam. He followed with a top rope elbowdrop and then extended his arms.

Okada hit Danielson with a dropkick. He grabbed Danielson from behind and then Cassidy landed an Orange Punch. Okada followed with a Rainmaker. Claudio swung at Okada, but Okada ducked. Claudio springboarded off the middle rope with an uppercut that sent Okada out of the ring. Claudio then gave Cassidy a lift-and-drop uppercut for the win.

WINNERS: Claudio & Danielson in 17:00.

-After the match, the ringside doctor was checking on Danielson’s face. He updated Claudio. Jon Moxley approached to check on Dasnielson also. The crowd went quiet. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor came out to check on Cassidy. Yuta stood by CLaudio and stared at Rocky, Trent, and Chuck, Hook was also in the ring in support of Cassidy. The announcers stammered with concern for Danielson. Excalibur plugged Claudio challenging Cassidy next week on Dynamite for the AEW International Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Odd and deflating ending with a lot of people staring each other down as fans were silent with concern for Danielson.)