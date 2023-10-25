WWE Live Event Results from Munich, Germany (10/25): Rollins vs. Nakamura, Judgment Day vs. New Day, Cody vs. Miz, Imperium vs. Alpha Academy, plus Rhea, Sami, Dom, Jey, Gunther

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

OCTOBER 25, 2023

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY AT OLYMPIAHALLE

REPORT BY DAVID PARKE FROM wrestling-infos.de, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

Before the show, Sebastian “Hackman” Hackl came out. He hyped the crowd and makes them sang the theme of Seth Rollins. Afterward, he mentioned the Berlin Premium Live Event.

(1) Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio via DQ after J.D. McDonagh interfered. Jey Uso came out and chased down the heels. Sami and Uso chased them back into the ring to set up a tag match.

(2) Sami Zayn & Jey Uso defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh) when Jey pinned Dominik after he hit him with a spear. Before that, Sami landed a Helluva kick on McDonagh.

-A video hyped Gunther facing Bronson Reed later.

(3) Rhea Ripley (w/Dominik Mysterio) defeated Raquel Rodriguez after hitting the Riptide. Rodriguez delivered a Big Boot to Dom afterward.

(4) Gunther beat “Big” Bronson Reed after landing his powerbomb to retain the Intercontinental Title.

(5) Cody Rhodes pinned The Miz after hitting Crossroads. Before the match, The Miz tried to talk German and said he has “big balls.” Rhodes talked to the crowd and hyped up the newsly scheduled Berlin PLE next summer as well.

-Chad Gable said he loves competing in “Olympiahalle” since he was able to perform for “the greatest country in the world,” the USA, at Olympia.

(6) Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis w/Maxxine Dupri) after Kaiser pinned Gable after hitting The Imperial Bomb. Kaiser said he was happy to represent Germany in WWE and said he did not even dream about that ten years ago. He also spoked about the German PLE, too.

(7) The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) when Balor pinned Kingston after Priest hit him with the MITB briefcase.

(8) Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura after hitting the Stomp to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a Munich Street Fight. Seth put Nakamura through a table shortly before that. A kendo stick and a chair were used during the match as well.

