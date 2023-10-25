NXT Halloween Havoc Ratings Report (10/24): Viewership down up against NBA season opener and NLCS, comparison to past 20 week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (10/24) episode of NXT’s “Halloween Havoc” themed special episode on USA Network drew an average of 787,000 viewers, down slightly from last week’s 798,000 viewers and the prior week’s 921,000 viewers (which was loaded with guest stars from Raw). It’s the lowest viewership since Sept. 26, but above the prior 20 week average of 714,000 since June 6.

Last year’s NXT Halloween Havoc special drew an average of 716,000 viewers (which was 40,000 viewers higher than the prior week). Two years ago, the Oct. 26, 2021 episode drew an average of 746,000 viewers (which was 140,000 viewers higher than the prior week). Three years ago, the Oct. 28, 2020 episode drew an average of 876,000 viewers (which was over 200,000 viewers higher than the prior week).

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.21 rating, down from 0.23 last week and the lowest since the Sept. 26 episode. The prior 20 week average was 0.21.

The NBA season started last night and went head-to-head with NXT. There was also a seventh game in the American League Championship series. Both finished no. 1 and no. 2 among all cable and broadcast shows, likely factoring into this special themed episode featuring Becky Lynch in a key match, heavily-hyped on Raw, drawing fewer viewers than last week.

Other stats:

Overall Cable Rating: 0.57 (prior 20 week average 0.52)

Male 18-49 Demo Rating: 0.31 (prior 20 week average 0.27)

Male 18-34 Demo Rating: 0.24 (prior 20 week average 0.20)

In the 18-49 demo, NXT finished no. 3 among all cable shows, but a distant third to the MLB NLCS on TBS (2.20) and the NBA season opener on TNT (0.96)

