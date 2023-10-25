VIP AUDIO 10/25 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Martin review WCW Halloween Havoc 1998 including Sting vs. Bret, Hogan vs. Warrior, DDP vs. Goldberg, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Longtime PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin returns to Then and Now to look back on Halloween Havoc 1998. Frank and Todd discuss the entire card, which featured the much maligned rematch between Hollywood Hogan and Warrior, Bret Hart (also a maligned character) defending the U.S. Championship against the Wolfpac version of Sting, Scott Hall (and his awful drinking gimmick) taking on Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page challenging Goldberg for the WCW World Championship, and more.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

