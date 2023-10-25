News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 25, 2023

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Liacouras Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,027 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,678.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy & Kazuchika Okada
  • MJF vs. Juice Robinson – Dynamite Diamond Ring
  • Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho – AEW Women’s World Championship
  • Young Bucks & Hangman Adam Page vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay – ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
  • Hook & RVD vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
  • Swerve Strickland to address Hangman Adam Page
  • Tony Khan has a gift for Sting
  • Renee Paquette interview with Chris Jericho

*


