AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Liacouras Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,027 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,678.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy & Kazuchika Okada
- MJF vs. Juice Robinson – Dynamite Diamond Ring
- Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho – AEW Women’s World Championship
- Young Bucks & Hangman Adam Page vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay – ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
- Hook & RVD vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
- Swerve Strickland to address Hangman Adam Page
- Tony Khan has a gift for Sting
- Renee Paquette interview with Chris Jericho
