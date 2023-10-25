AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Liacouras Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,027 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,678.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy & Kazuchika Okada

MJF vs. Juice Robinson – Dynamite Diamond Ring

Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho – AEW Women’s World Championship

Young Bucks & Hangman Adam Page vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay – ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Hook & RVD vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Swerve Strickland to address Hangman Adam Page

Tony Khan has a gift for Sting

Renee Paquette interview with Chris Jericho

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/18): Sting addresses fans, Omega vs. Fletcher, Penta vs. White, Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, new Toni Storm film, Ross interviews Wayne and mom

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: CJ Perry (f/k/a Lana) on her AEW debut and why it took her so long to join Miro in the company, working with The Rock, whether she wants to wrestle again