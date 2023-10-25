IMPACT BOUND FOR GLORY PPV HITS & MISSES (10/21): Ospreay vs. Bailey MOTY contender, Sabin vs. Kenta for X Title, Shelley vs. Alexander, TNA announcement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING BOUND FOR GLORY 2023 PPV HITS AND MISSES

OCTOBER 21, 2023

CHICAGO, ILL. AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) CHRIS SABIN (c) vs. KENTA — Impact Wrestling X Division Title match – HIT

This is how you start a show, and really set the tone. In this case, even more so. This Bound for Glory was about high quality matches. Kenta and Chris Sabin had a hard row to hoe given the rest of the card. I think in years to come, this is going to be one of those underrated gems that people talk about on youtube listicles. It was a great appetizer for what was to come.

(2) MOOSE vs. PCO vs. STEVE MACLIN vs. RHINO — Monster’s Ball match – MINOR HIT

I wasn’t expecting much out of this, and I was really expecting Moose to take it home since he currently holds a World Title opportunity. The rest was almost text book, PCO took some horrendous bumps onto concrete and tacks. Those tacks were able to be seen in the back of PCO’s head for the rest of the match. The sudden, yet inevitable, betrayal of Steve Maclin by Bully Ray into the barbed wire table, was expected and well executed. Overall it was a great four way monster’s ball, but it probably won’t go down in the annals of greatest monster’s balls of all time.

(3) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)(c) vs. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) – Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title match- HIT

Alright! Finally, I’ve been waiting so so long for the Rascalz to get their comeuppance. I’m a tag team guy, and I was salivating over this one. It had everything that I love about tag team wrestling- matching gear, sound teamwork, and tandem moves. It was a masterpiece of two tag teams at the absolute tops of their game. Based just on skill, it could have gone either way. The fact that it came down to the Rascalz trying for the spray paint again, and having a split second miscommunication. It is such a small thing, and any lesser tag teams would have had many of those opportunities, but ABC and the Rascalz are looking at half second or even tenth of a second chances to get over on the other. It finally came down to the team that acted perfectly- ABC.

(4) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. WILL OSPREAY – HIT MATCH OF THE YEAR CONTENDER

You know when you are a little kid and you want that new shiny popular toy and you see it at the beginning of the school year, and you keep begging for it until you finally get it for Christmas, and then it turns out to be merely ok? That was my worry about this match. I’ve wanted this match since Will Ospreay had to pull out of Multiverse United way back in March. So seven months I’ve been waiting patiently for this match. I was so worried that the match would turn out just fine. Two minutes in, nope. Four minutes, in HELL NO. By the end of the match? This is probably one of the best matches I’ve ever watched. Strong contender for match of the year. So good. Normally, I’ll rewatch a great match a day or two later, but this one, I’m saving it.

(5) CALL YOUR SHOT GAUNTLET MATCH – MISS

Alright, I’m going to say it right now, they messed up with this one. Everyone did what they were expected, and it was well performed. It was just all the wrong things. Jake Something should have been knocked out early if he wasn’t going to win, but he lasted long enough to make first to last seem possible. The Major Players being the tag team to eliminate most of the participants made no sense because Matt Cardona was on a single appearance deal, so that wasn’t going to build to anything. Then Bully Ray no-selling Jordynne Grace was disgraceful and disrespectful to another performer. All I can say is that Bully must be improving, because he did let himself be pinned, but I would stop putting him in matches with women if he isn’t willing to be an equal participant to the performance. Finally, I like that Grace won. Love that for her, but the Call Your Shot is a title shot for ANY title, and she should have gone for the X-Division title since she has stated that she wants to win all the titles. Now, knowing what we all now know, I get it. Jordynne Grace was one of the people in the know for the name change. She wants to be the first modern TNA Knockouts World Champion. I get it.

(6) TRINITY (c) vs. MICKIE JAMES — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match – HIT

On a card full of respect matches, this is the one that felt the most like a true meeting of the equals. In many ways, this match felt like a passing of the torch. Mickie James led the old TNA Knock Outs division, and it feels like Trinity is going to be the lead of the modern TNA Knock Outs. It feels like I should have more to say about this match, but I think like the Sabin vs. Kenta match earlier in the card, this is going to be an unappreciated gem someday. It was a GREAT match, and probably would have been one of the highlights on any other card. There’s just too much good stuff.

(7) ALEX SHELLEY (c) vs. JOSH ALEXANDER — Impact Wrestling World Title match – HIT

Um, ok. There’s so much here. Excellent work by both men. Alex Shelley was a tour de force of character blended with action. This match was an indulgent end to an already rich card. I feel like I have run out of words to describe great matches. This was the workrate card for the wrestling fan who appreciates the in ring performance. Shelley and Alexander got to really show off, and who can blame them? They had the time, and the whole arena and everyone watching was primed for another amazing match. They did it. Multiple near falls and multiple finishers really set this match out from an already full card.

TNA RETURNS VIDEO – HIT

You see how I was just saying that the last match was an indulgent end to a rich card? This was the dessert. Just when you are full to the point of bursting, Scott D’Amore brings out something a little sweet and nostalgic, and all of the sudden you’re salivating and hungry for more.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

I’m going to have to watch each match from this card in isolation later to really get a good feel for some of these matches. I’m stuffed from how much Bound for Glory gave me to eat. Bound for Glory 2023 was a better wrestling show than any WrestleMania that I’ve seen in years. If you are a fan of WRESTLING, you need to watch this show. Possibly in parts to really appreciate it.

