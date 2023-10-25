News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/25 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Bound for Glory including Will Ospreay vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander, Impact rebranding to TNA, more (55 min.)

October 25, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: It’s the biggest event of the year for Impact Wrestling – Bound for Glory. Darrin Lilly and John Laslo go over the entire event including Match of the Year candidate Will Ospreay vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey and an excellent main event of Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander. They also discuss the big announcement that Impact Wrestling is rebranding to TNA.

