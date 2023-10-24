AEW Collision Ratings Report (10/24): Viewership and key demo compared to series average, plus Battle of the Belts viewership info

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday’s (10/21) episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew 518,000 viewers, up from 504,000 the prior week and the highest viewership since Sept. 23.

It’s a “typical” Collision rating when averaging viewership for the entire series while excluding the three episodes that went against WWE or NXT PLEs and excluding the two highest-rated shows that drew well above average (the premiere episode and the heavily-hyped MJF & Adam Cole vs. FTR matches); the average of a typical Collision episode is 520,000. The total average of all 19 episodes so far is 519,000.

This episode did go up against Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory event, but that is on PPV, not Peacock, and had a small fraction of the viewership that WWE and NXT PLE specials had on Peacock so it likely had little effect on viewership.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16, up from 0.14 last week and in line with the overall series average of 0.17.

Collision featured Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade and Big Bill & Ricky Starks vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

The Battle of the Belts one-hour special that immediately followed Collision drew 397,000 viewers and a 0.13 demo rating. Thta is down from 524,000 viewers for the prior Battle of the Belts special. Battle of the Belts on Saturday featured Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver for the AEW International Title, Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nigingale for the TBS Title, Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker & Daniel Garcia for the AEW Trios Titles, and Samoa Joe vs. Tony Nese for the ROH World TV Title.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Rampage Ratings Report (10/20): Latest viewership, details on severe dropoff since 2022 in multiple categories including year-to-date

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Sting announces his retirement date, Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, Jay White vs. Penta, Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher, Nick Wayne and his mom interviewed