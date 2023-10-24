10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (10-21-2013): Orton-Bryan contract signing with Stephanie, Triple H, Michaels, plus Shield vs. Usos, Santino Elvis, Ambrose, Punk, Bellas, Hangman, Heyman, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published ten years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw TV Results

October 21, 2013 – Episode #1,064

Live in Memphis, Tenn.

Aired on USA Network

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

[HOUR ONE]

The final Raw before Hell in a Cell started with a video recap of last week’s Raw main event when the Rhodes Bros. received a big assist from Big Show to defeat The Shield for the Tag Titles. Tonight, Triple H will have a word with the involved parties.

Live in the arena, Triple H’s music played and Michael Cole introduced the show from Memphis. Out came Hunter and Stephanie McMahon, who playfully posed on-stage, acting like everything is fine and dandy. The smiling duo marched to the ring as WWE cut to a replay from Friday’s Smackdown when Big Show knocked out Raw GM Brad Maddox after “buying a ticket” to the event.

Back live, Cole plugged a WWE Title contract signing between Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton involving Shawn Michaels, Hunter, and Stephanie. And, the opening match will be Daniel Bryan vs. U.S. champion Dean Ambrose.

In the ring, Steph and Hunter continued to play love-birds before Stephanie plugged this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV. Stephanie plugged John Cena’s return to face Alberto Del Rio for the World Title, A.J. Lee defend the Divas Title against Brie Bella, and C.M. Punk face Paul Heyman and Ryback in a handicap match. Steph then plugged Orton vs. Bryan for the vacant WWE Title featuring Shawn Michaels as special referee. She quoted Michaels that “there will be a winner.” Stephanie guaranteed a new WWE champion.

Triple H spoke next that the man who guarantees a new WWE champion is the man the fans all chose to be special referee. Hunter said the fans trust him…and he trusts him. (Uneasiness in the crowd.) Hunter said he respects HBK more than anyone else in WWE.

Suddenly, Big Show’s voice was heard. A fired man cut in via the Titantron, prompting Stephanie to ask a stagehand how he’s on the video screen right now. Show said there is no respect from Hunter, who replied that Show is a loser who squandered all of his money. Hunter said Show is looking for a free ride and hand-out, just like these fans. Hunter said Show is done and he’s glad he’s done.

Show asked if he’s mad because he’s suing him for the millions of dollars left on his contract. Or maybe for unfulfilled promises. Show added a dig at Stephanie, who shouted back to shut up. Show told Stephanie to shut up. “You shut your mouth!” he said. Stephanie counted Show down from five to zero and the video screen cut out with Show mid-sentence.

Hunter said there is the man with the once great career. “So long,” he said. “But, you can’t grieve forever. So, on with the show.” Hunter then introduced U.S. champion Dean Ambrose. But, Daniel Bryan’s music played instead, further slapping The Authority in the face.

Bryan marched down to the ring doing “Yes!” chants as The Authority stood annoyed in the ring. Bryan paraded around ringside as JBL complained about the lack of respect and Show hi-jacking the show. Bryan kept going around and around ringside as Hunter seethed. Raw cut to break with Hunter slowly turning around to continue watching Bryan.

[ JC’s Reax: So, the obvious question from this segment is who is helping Show and Bryan slap The Authority in the face? Remains to be seen how long this plays out before WWE reveals the assister. ]

[Commercial Break at 8:09]

Back from break, Dean Ambrose came through the crowd and stared down Daniel Bryan, who was now in the ring. Of note, The Authority disappeared during the break and Lawler noted that Show obviously has friends left behind in WWE or on the production team to help him get on the show via satellite.

1 — U.S. champion DEAN AMBROSE vs. DANIEL BRYAN — non-title match

As Bryan worked on Ambrose early on, Cole noted Bryan will be making his first HIAC match appearance on Sunday.

[Q2] Bryan punted Ambrose in the arm to continue setting up Ambrose for the Yes! Lock later in the match. More work on the shoulder and elbow before Ambrose avoided a dropkick off the ropes. Ambrose then began his own work on Bryan’s left arm and shoulder. Meanwhile, the announcers went into super-sales pitch mode on the HIAC PPV, with Lawler talking about how “satisfying and gratifying” it will be on Sunday if Bryan leaves HIAC as WWE champion.

At 5:00, Bryan fell on top of Ambrose’s back, then covered for the mishap with Yes! Kicks to the chest. Bryan then wanted a top-rope headbutt, but Ambrose rolled to the floor. Bryan simply adjusted his attack by baseball slide-kicking Ambrose through the ropes. Bryan tried to follow up on the floor, but Ambrose ran him over with a clothesline. Both men sold left arm/shoulders leading to break.

[Commercial Break at 8:19]

Back from break, Ambrose was working on Bryan with a chinlock. Cole plugged Randy Orton in action later in the show as Ambrose continued to work on Bryan. Bryan eventually came back with a surfboard stretch that popped the crowd. Bryan bent over Ambrose, then released the hold when Ambrose gouged the eyes. Bryan writhed in pain as Ambrose smiled over his work.

Ambrose re-assumed control of the match as Bryan continued to sell the effects of an eye injury. Bryan broke free, then both men collided mid-ring as Cole recapped the entire Bryan-Orton title situation dating back to Payback. Cole said HBK has now “guaranteed a new WWE champion” on Sunday.

Bryan made a comeback with signature kicks and a corner attack before taking Ambrose up top for a huracanrana, which resulted in a nearfall. Bryan then dumped Ambrose over the top rope to the floor before landing a big suicide dive. Back in the ring, Bryan came off the top with a two-foot missile dropkick. Kip-up by Bryan a la Shawn Michaels, then left-legged kick strikes to the chest. Bust, Ambrose ducked a roundhouse, Ambrose tried a roll-up, Bryan reversed, and Bryan slapped on the Yes! Lock. Ambrose, his shoulder compromised earlier in the match, was forced to tap out.

WINNER: Bryan via submission at 16:22. Good TV match spotlighting Bryan’s offense leading into the PPV. Ambrose didn’t lose too much from the loss, but Shield is definitely not where they were a few months ago before they started losing regularly. (***)

Up Next: C.M. Punk will make an appearance to talk about Hell in a Cell.

[Q3] [Commercial Break at 8:30]

C.M. Punk Promo

Back live in the arena, Justin Roberts introduced C.M. Punk to the live audience. Cult of Personality played to bring out Punk on-stage dressed in a black hoodie sweatshirt, black basketball shorts, and black boots. Punk played to the crowd on-stage before beginning a promo.

Punk said this Sunday, Ryback and Paul Heyman will be locked inside the HIAC structure with him. And the thing about the structure is it’s not just about settling scores, but it ends careers or defines legacies. Punk said his legacy will be defined by what he does to Heyman when he gets his hands on him.

But, Heyman thinks Ryback can save him from the beating he deserves. Only, once the Cell is locked, that’s not the case. Punk said his plan isn’t to win or lose, but the plan is to incapacitate Ryback, put him to sleep, and then watch Heyman wiggle around like a big worm. Punk vowed to smash his face into every inch of steel the structure has to offer because that is what he deserves. Punk said Heyman might think he knows “extreme,” but he has no idea what’s coming on Sunday. Punk closed by vowing to be the only man who walks out the Cell under his own power.

HBK-Hunter Meeting

Backstage: Triple H talked to Smackdown GM Vickie Guerrero about “handling the little stuff” tonight and not screwing up replacing Brad Maddox. Hunter and Steph then walked into their office to find Shawn Michaels, who embraced Hunter. Michaels noted Hunter doesn’t seem too happy to see him. Hunter said there’s just a lot going on tonight. HBK said he gets it that Hunter has all the power suit, tie, and underwear, then asked about Daniel Bryan.

Hunter said he thinks Bryan can win the WWE Title, but they don’t want him as the Face of WWE. Michaels said he gets it that Bryan isn’t ideal, but they said the same thing about him…and Hunter. Hunter acted contemplative, then Stephanie interrupted to note no one can figure out how Big Show crashed the show. Michaels dumped water on the angle by saying it’s no big deal since they used to do this all the time in DX, especially to Steph’s dad (Mr. McMahon). Michaels dejectedly said he didn’t want to think that things had changed, but now he knows it. HBK bucked up and said he’s going to have some fun since he’s the only one who hasn’t grown up.

In-ring: Santino’s music played to bring out Santino dressed as Elvis and Hornswoggle and Great Khali dressed in long sideburns…since they’re in Memphis. Jerry Lawler was shown laughing ringside as the trio made their way to the ring.

[Commercial Break at 8:43]

[Q4] In-ring: 3MB was in the ring as the opposition for the Elvis Trio.

2 — SANTINO ELVIS (w/Khali and Hornswoggle) vs. HEATH SLATER (w/Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal)

The announcers attempted various puns and one-liners as Santino and Slater traded dance moves and actual wrestling holds. Santino incorporated some of Elvis’s signature poses into his comeback before pulling out an Elvis version of his Cobra sock puppet from his Elvis jumpsuit. But, Slater cut off Santino before climbing up top. Slater came off the top, but Santino kipped up into a Cobra strike to the nipple for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Santino at 3:27.

Post-match: Santino grabbed the mic and stood on the announce table to serenade the “King of Memphis” Jerry Lawler. Santino led the crowd in “Jerry, Jerry” chants before JBL and Cole goofily joined in. Lawler did an Elvis swing number standing on the announce table to conclude the bit.

Announcers: Cole transitioned to a deal plugging a video game simulation of a past WrestleMania match. Taker-Punk from WM29 won with 43 percent. The percentage dropped off the further away from 2013 the poll options got.

Backstage: Randy Orton was shown walking down the hallway. He’s up next.

[Commercial Break at 8:52]

[HOUR TWO]

Earlier Tonight: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon opened the show. Hunter said he respects Shawn Michaels more than any other man in WWE, which drew an interruption from Big Show after hi-jacking the Titantron feed. Cole called it a “rogue satellite feed” from Big Show.

In-ring: Dolph Ziggler was introduced for the top-of-the-second hour match. Randy Orton was out next with a slow, methodical entrance to allow the announcers to reinforce a “strong statement” from Triple H during his sit-down interview on Wednesday.

[Q5 — second hour]

3 — RANDY ORTON vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

Orton dominated early on as the announcers talked about the Hunter-HBK relationship. Lawler said he was concerned about the dynamic of their relationship, but their backstage segment put his mind at ease. That was a quick judgment. Ziggler made a comeback, but Orton came back with a t-bone suplex dropping Ziggler on the back of his head. Ziggler sold being limp, setting up Orton to deliver a second-rope DDT.

Orton got That Look in his eyes before contemplating his next move. Orton mocked the audience before teasing the RKO, drawing shrieks from the female crowd. But, Ziggler came out of nowhere with a kick to the face for a close nearfall. Ziggler tried to follow with a Zig-Zag, but Orton clutched the ropes, turned around, and snapped off an RKO. Orton pinned Ziggler for the win, prompting JBL to note that’s how quickly Orton could become WWE champion again on Sunday.

WINNER: Orton at 7:47. Another effective match highlighting the offense for the WWE Title match participants on Sunday. Ziggler has fallen so far down the ladder that another loss doesn’t really affect him. When WWE is ready to spotlight him again, they’ll just try to flip the switch and expect the audience to jump in.

Announcers: Cole and Co. plugged Orton and Bryan meeting up later in the show for a contract signing. Lawler hyped inevitable chaos with Orton, Bryan, HBK, Hunter, and Stephanie involved. Cole then transitioned to John Cena, setting up a video that Cole called “Cena’s Diary of Perseverance,” which documented Cena’s return from having his elbow drained.

[Commercial Break at 9:12]

[Q6] In-ring: Divas champion A.J. Lee and Tamian were introduced to the ring for tag action. The Bella Twins were out next to set up A.J. vs. Brie for the Divas Title at the HIAC PPV.

4 — Divas champion A.J. LEE & TAMINA SNUKA vs. BRIE & NIKKI BELLA

As the bell sounded, Cole plugged an article on WWE’s website wondering whether A.J. has a split personality. Solid work. The heels isolated Brie early on, trying to wear down the title challenger before Sunday. Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler is the #1 trend on Twitter, which means a lot of “Why is Ziggler getting buried?!” tweets.

Brie eventually made a comeback, knocked Tamina off the ring apron, avoided a roll-up attempt from A.J., and dropped A.J. with the X Factor for the pin and the win. The Bellas celebrated as Tamina dragged A.J. away ahead of the title match on Sunday.

WINNERS: Bellas at 5:06.

Hype: John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio for the World Title at HIAC on Sunday.

Still to come: The Shield vs. The Usos in a #1 contender match to the Tag Titles. Lawler said the winner gets a Tag Title vs. the Rhodes Bros. on Sunday.

[Commercial Break at 9:24]

Paul Heyman Responds to Punk

Backstage: Renee Young was standing by in the hallway to get a word with Paul Heyman. Before that, though, WWE replayed events from Smackdown when Big E. Langston took out Curtis Axel and Ryback after Heyman insulted Big E.

Back to Renee, who welcomed in Heyman, Ryback, and Axel. Heyman gleefully mocked Punk’s earlier promo, said Punk fantasizes about the Divas, and then mocked Punk by saying this “Sunday, Sunday, Sunday,” there will be an execution at Hell in a Cell. Heyman said Punk wants to drive him away from WWE forever, but… WHEN THIS VOLCANO FINALLY ERUPTS AND THE LAVA DRIPS DOWN THE SIDE OF THE MOUNTAIN – I AM OUT OF CONTROL – VILLAGERS! MELTING! (breath) “Run for your lives.” “THEY ARE THE ONES WHO LOVE AND WORSHIP C.M. PUNK!”

Heyman calmed down and said he is not out of control like Punk, but in control of the situation and he is manipulating Punk. Heyman said Punk cannot get past his monster, Ryback, which means Punk cannot get his hands on him. Heyman said that on Sunday, he is not locked in a Cell with Punk, but Punk is locked in a Cell with him.

Big E. Langston then barged in and asked whose a marginal talent now. “Yeah, rookie,” Axel said, providing unintentional comedy. Langston huffed and puffed as Heyman booked a Langston-Axel match before calming down Axel.

[Q7] Announcers: Cole switched gears to focusing on the relationship between Shawn Michaels and Daniel Bryan. WWE showed clips of a 2011 sit-down interview with Bryan sans big beard and big hair talking about training with HBK. Also included were clips of a 2007 HBK sit-down interview and 2000 Texas Wrestling Academy footage of a very young Bryan developing into a star.

Suddenly, the “feed cut out” to the Wyatts, who emerged on-stage leading to commercial.

[Commercial Break at 9:34]

5 — THE WYATTS (ERICK ROWAN & LUKE HARPER w/Bray Wyatt) vs. KOFI KINGSTON & THE MIZ

Back from break, Kofi Kingston’s music was playing. Kofi and The Miz were in the ring anticipating tag action, which started with Miz low-bridging Rowan, sending him flying over the top rope to the outside. Miz then stared down Bray, but Rowan blasted Miz from behind.

Harper entered and worked on Miz, rolling Miz around the ring with a rolling headlock. Kofi, who was apparently mic’ed for sound, called for a tag, but Miz continued to struggle with Harper. Miz finally kicked free and brought in Kofi, who kicked Harper in the face. Kofi with high-flying to knock Harper off his feet, but Rowan broke up a pin.

Chaos. Kofi dumped Rowan over the top rope to the floor, then Kofi rolled up Rowan for a nearfall. Kofi popped Rowan with Trouble in Paradise when Rowan re-emerged on the ring apron, then Kofi turned around and ate a Clothesline from Hell from Harper. As JBL popped, Harper pinned Kofi for the win.

Post-match: The announcers wondered aloud who will stop the Wyatts before the victors tried to inflict more punishment to Kofi. Miz tried to make the save, but the Wyatts took out Miz. After Kofi was discarded to the outside, Bray entered the ring to examine Miz after the winners hung Miz up in the ropes.

As Miz writhed in the ropes, Bray noted he knows Miz all too well. Bray asked “friend” if he believes in the Creator and life after death. “I do,” he said. Bray said he’s not here to convince Miz that hell is real, but to lead Miz to the gates. “Follow the buzzards,” he said before chuckling. The “feed cut out” to end the segment.

WINNERS: Wyatts at 4:52.

[Q8] [Commercial Break at 9:45]

In-ring: Big E. Langston’s music played to bring out Big E. to a tepid reaction as Curtis Axel and Ryback waited in the ring. The announcers reinforced the heel’s label of Langston being a “marginal talent,” which is never good marketing, even if a heel says it. Langston hit the ring, posed on the apron, turned around, and speared Axel. This brought Ryback into the battle, setting up a two-on-one situation.

The fight moved to the floor, where Langston tried to fight back on Heyman’s heels. Langston ran over Axel with a clothesline, then Heyman showed up with a kendo stick. Langston no-sold a stick shot to the back, then Ryback clotheslined Langston from behind. This brought out Punk to chase away Heyman and pop the heels with kendo stick shots.

Vickie Guerrero then showed up on-stage to assess the situation. “By the power vested in me by The Authority,” she said she is ordering a re-start as a tag match. (The match never started, which JBL pointed out.) All The Authority asked for was for Vickie not to screw up the little things. In any event, the match happens on the other side of the break.

[Commercial Break at 9:53]

6 — C.M. PUNK & BIG E. LANGSTON vs. IC champion CURTIS AXEL & RYBACK (w/Paul Heyman)

The match was joined in-progress with a clip from the App of what occurred during the break. As for the real-time action, Heyman’s heels worked on Punk and kept him grounded while the announcers debated Heyman’s ugliness. Leading to the top of the hour, there was an interesting camera shot of Heyman shouting instructions from the outside and Cole in the background pointing to his watch to someone off-camera.

[Q9 — third hour] At the top of the hour, Cole reset the show before Langston hot-tagged. Langston dropped the strap in Memphis, then powerlifted Axel into the air to deliver the Big Ending. Langston pinned the IC champion for the win, drawing a dejected head-shake from Heyman ringside.

WINNERS: Punk & Langston at 6:22. Yes, WWE wants to get over Langston in a babyface role (until WWE inevitably changes their minds), but the main focus went to Langston – who isn’t on the PPV in six days – over Punk. Interesting.

Post-match: Punk shifted the focus back to himself by chasing Heyman out of the ringside area. Punk then stood tall in the crowd celebrating with the fans as Cole said he doesn’t think Heyman will sleep all week before Hell in a Cell.

Merchandise Stand: R-Truth delivered a merchandise sales pitch as his music played in the background. Truth broke down the available merchandise before pitching a coupon on WWE’s website.

Still to come: Orton-Bryan contract signing.

[Commercial Break at 10:05]

[HOUR THREE]

This Wednesday: Seth Rollins vs. WWE tag champion Goldust in singles action on Main Event. Interesting, two straight weeks of Main Event plugs.

In-ring: Tons of Funk were dancing in the ring in anticipation of the Real Americans emerging for tag action. Antonio Cesaro and Jack Swagger charged the ring to chuck their flags into the ring before Cole went back to Friday’s Smackdown when El Torito gored Zeb Colter on the entrance ramp.

7 — REAL AMERICANS (ANTONIO CESARO & JACK SWAGGER w/Zeb Colter) vs. TONS OF FUNK (TENSAI & BRODUS CLAY w/Cameron and Naomi)

After an inset promo from El Torito aired, Zeb Colter joined commentary to diss the mini bull. In the ring, Tensai started off with Swagger. Swagger tagged out to Cesaro, who dropkicked Tensai to take control of the match. On commentary, Colter ranted about Los Matadores, which allowed Lawler to insert a joke about “Jose” and “Hose B.” In the ring, Clay tagged in and Cesaro put him in the Big Swing. Swagger then tagged in and slapped the Patriot Lock on a dizzy Clay, who weakly tapped out to end his night.

Post-match: Zeb Colter took the mic and said he has something to say. Colter said he knows how to handle this situation (presumably with El Torito), so he pulled out a bull whip and cracked the whip on the mat. Colter then asked for everyone to join in: “We The People.” Colter shook hands with his victorious tag team duo to end the segment.

WINNERS: Real Americans via submission at 3:34.

[Q10] Hype: Del Rio vs. Cena for the World Title on Sunday. Up next, another look at John Cena, this time “his extraordinary career,” according to Cole.

[Commercial Break at 10:16]

Back live, Cole announced a HIAC PPV pre-show match of Big E. Langston vs. IC champion Curtis Axel. That explains the hype behind Langston.

Announcers: Lawler pulled out a John Cena brawling buddy and beat Cole over the head with it while the announcers shouted “impact” over and over. This led to a video package on Cena’s career, starting with Cena approaching current TNA star Kurt Angle on Cena’s first night in WWE. This segment sponsored by Spike TV, apparently. The video then went through Cena’s career highlights before stopping on a soundbyte from Cena, who said he “won’t blame the audience for getting complacent” with him. Huh? “But, I won’t change who I am,” Cena said. “He Is John Cena. And He Returns Sunday,” the video dramatically concluded.

Back to the announcers. Lawler said he hopes Cena is healthy and not coming back too soon. JBL said he thinks Cena is making a bad move. Cole then fed to portions of Del Rio’s promo from Smackdown when Del Rio called Cena a nobody before taking out announcer Josh Mathews to demonstrate his cross arm-breaker. “Oh, it’s just Josh Mathews,” JBL heelishly reasoned.

In-ring: A remixed combination of Goldust’s 1990s theme and Cody Rhodes’s “smoke and mirrors” theme played to bring out the new WWE tag champions for their first appearance of the night. Cole said the tag champs will be on commentary for the #1 contender match up next.

[Commercial Break at 10:26]

Smackdown Plug for Friday: The Miz’s MizTV returns with special guest Randy Orton to plug his WWE Title match on Sunday.

[Q11] In-ring: The Shield was introduced through the crowd. Included was an angry and hurting Dean Ambrose following his loss to Daniel Bryan in the opening match. As Shield hit the ringside area, the Rhodes Bros. stood up at the announce table to stare down The Shield. After an uneasy, non-physical confrontation, The Usos were introduced to face the former tag champs.

8 — THE USOS vs. THE SHIELD (SETH ROLLINS & ROMAN REIGNS w/U.S. champion Dean Ambrose) — #1 contender match to WWE Tag Titles — winner gets Tag Title shot at the HIAC PPV

As the bell sounded, Cole decided this was the hill he wanted to stand on and be mad at The Authority for. His reasoning was The Usos won a #1 contender match a few weeks ago and shouldn’t have to beat The Shield to get a Tag Title shot. But, Shield is in-line for a Tag Title re-match, anyways, after dropping the titles last week. As the match unfolded, JBL picked on soft-toned Cody Rhodes, angered by Cody talking from a babyface perspective. Cody then got bold saying their brotherly duo is “definitely better than the Briscoes.” Leading to break, Shield took control by bumping Uso off the ring apron into the announce table.

[Commercial Break at 10:38]

Back from break, Shield retained control of the match over Uso while Ambrose picked up a conversation with the Rhodes Bros. ringside. Hot tag to Uso, who cleaned house before measuring Reigns for a corner butt bomb, but Reigns popped out of the corner and exploded on Uso with a clothesline.

[Q12] All four in the ring with the action breaking down. Uso with a Samoan Drop to Rollins, but Reigns dumped him to the outside. Reigns with a powerslam, but Reigns missed a corner attack. Uso then climbed to the top rope for a Superfly Splash, but Reigns got his knees up to block. Meanwhile, Cody had enough of Dean Ambrose ringside. A brawl broke out ringside as the action continued in the ring. Suddenly, the Usos came flying into the ringside action, followed by the other Shield members. The ref eventually just threw out the match.

Post-match: Shield beat down Goldust in the ring until Cody made the save. Wild action that spilled in and out of the ring before The Usos clotheslined Rollins over the top rope to the outside. “Who’s the #1 contender?” JBL asked. As the dust settled, Rhodes Bros. and The Usos stood tall in the ring as The Usos’s music played while Shield bailed through the crowd.

WINNERS: No Contest at 14:15. Okay main event. Expected set-up for a three-team Tag Title match at the PPV.

Up Next: WWE Title contract signing.

[Commercial Break at 10:49]

Back from break, WWE confirmed a three-team Tag Title match at Hell in a Cell – Rhodes Bros. vs. The Shield vs. The Usos.

WWE Title Contract Signing

In-ring: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were standing by in the ring to oversee the WWE Title contract signing. Justin Roberts then followed orders introducing “The Face of WWE,” Randy Orton. Orton swaggered down to the ring as Hunter and Stephanie applauded his presence. Next out was Daniel Bryan, introduced without a fancy title. Bryan entered the ring and Hunter perhaps sarcastically applauded Bryan.

Hunter then picked up the mic and said the special guest referee needs no introduction. But, he will give him one anyways (a transparent attempt by Hunter’s character to butter up his best friend in advance of refereeing the title match on Sunday). After Hunter utilized several labels for Michaels, the special ref was introduced to the ring. Hunter had a good ol’ time hobnobbing with Michaels and laughing it up before everyone settled down.

With everyone in the ring, Stephanie spoke. But, she was interrupted by an “HBK” chant. Steph gave the floor to Orton first to speak. Orton said he will give Bryan props for getting up from every beating he’s given him, but Bryan will not be getting up from the beating he gets on Sunday. Pause. Orton said he has survived The Undertaker at HIAC, beaten Sheamus and John Cena, and he can say with the utmost confidence that Bryan has no idea what he’s getting into.

After staring down Bryan, Orton signed the title match contract on the contract table before handing it over to Bryan. Bryan laughed before saying he would expect nothing less from Orton than threats like that. He said Orton has pushed him to his limit every time, but they know if that if it were not for The Shield, The Authority, and Triple H, he would be standing here right now as WWE champion. “Yes!” chants from the crowd.

Bryan continued that both of them know he is more than capable of smashing in the so-called “face” of WWE. He offered two words for him: no, not those two words. “Thank you,” he said. Bryan thanked him for being a corporate patsy and exposing The Authority as spoiled, narcissistic, spoiled brats. Bryan signed the contract as Hunter and Stephanie glared.

[Q13 — over-run] Hunter responded by saying Bryan is like Jericho, Edge, and Rob Van Dam who have all the talent, but come and go. “Never were they were The One,” he said. Hunter said if any of them were the Face of WWE, they would be working for Ted Turner (WCW) right now. The crowd oohed. Hunter said Bryan is never going to amount to anything more than a B-Plus player.

Bryan responded that Hunter talks big hiding behind his suit, but he should trade it in for wrestling gear. Hunter smirked and said this is what Bryan doesn’t get. Hunter said that he is more than capable of wrestling, but Bryan isn’t a star. Hunter said he fights guys like Taker, Rock, and Brock Lesnar. Stars. He added that those guys want to fight stars like him, and wouldn’t give him the time of day.

Hunter said Michaels shouldn’t have wasted his time training Bryan. “Whoa, whoa,” HBK interjected. He said Bryan is good and definitely worth his time. HBK asked Hunter what happened to him. The guy who drove the tank into WCW and played strip poker with him on WWE TV. Michaels said he doesn’t care that Hunter is the COO or that he trained Bryan. What he cares about these people voted for him to guarantee them a new WWE champion on Sunday. “And that’s exactly what I’m going to give them,” he said.

Orton shouted that Michaels has an agenda against him. Hunter then got in HBK’s face and told Orton that’s not the case. “At the end of the day, Shawn will do what’s right,” Hunter said. HBK replied that Hunter is right. “I’m going to do what’s best for the business I love and the business they love,” he said. HBK asked what Hunter he has against Bryan. Michaels asked if it’s the size, beard, marches to the beat of a different drum, or if it’s because after everything Hunter has thrown at him and put him through, it’s turned out that Bryan proved Hunter wrong. Ooohs from the crowd. Hunter smirked. “Yes!” chants followed.

Hunter backed away from Michaels, then Orton told Bryan that he can’t beat him. “This Sunday, Dan, I’m going to take this A-Plus player straight to hell,” he said. Bryan had enough and moved the contract table to get physical. Suddenly, a big truck was moving on the Titantron. The truck drove through the parking garage toward the arena, driven by Big Show.

Big Show drove the vehicle into the arena, then stood up and did “Yes!” chants toward The Authority. The camera stayed on Show, missing Bryan taking out Orton with a running knee. Bryan did the “Yes!” in Hunter’s face before leaving the ring. Bryan’s music played, then Bryan jogged over to the truck to join Show. Bryan stood on the hood of the big truck doing “Yes!” chants as Orton recovered in the ring, Hunter pointed toward Big Show, and Show smiled with Cole giving the final sales pitch for HIA. Raw signed off nine minutes past the top of the hour.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A lot of messages in the final segment leading to the PPV. WWE labeled one-half of their PPV main event as not a star, they teased Hunter wrestling again down the road (but not at Sunday’s PPV), Big Show reinserted himself into the mix to continue the over-arching story of tormenting The Authority, Michaels was more interested in figuring out why Hunter is not fun anymore, and someone in WWE is mad at Jericho, RVD, and Edge. The only potential pay-off match to the last item is Jericho eventually returning to face someone from The Authority since Edge is retired and RVD is just RVD.

Overall, it comes down to two things: did the immediate message of Orton-Bryan resonate with enough fans to generate PPV buys and did not enough people not order Battleground and/or forgive WWE for the BGround non-finish three weeks after BGround?

