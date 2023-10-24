News Ticker

NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC PREVIEW (10/24): Announced matches, location, how to watch

October 24, 2023

When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches

  • Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria – NXT Women’s Championship
  • Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Devil’s Playground Match
  • Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin – Lights Out Match
  • The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Lorenzo) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) – NXT Tag Team Championship
  • Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice – NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match
  • Kelani Jordan vs. Arianna Grace – NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match
  • Mr. Stone vs. Bron Breakker
  • Lexis King debuts

