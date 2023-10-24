NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC PREVIEW (10/24): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches
- Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria – NXT Women’s Championship
- Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Devil’s Playground Match
- Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin – Lights Out Match
- The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Lorenzo) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) – NXT Tag Team Championship
- Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice – NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match
- Kelani Jordan vs. Arianna Grace – NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match
- Mr. Stone vs. Bron Breakker
- Lexis King debuts
