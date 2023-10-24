VIP AUDIO 10/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Is Cody being booked well? What’s next for Drew? Could AEW’s next surge be signing more WWE names if Endeavor lowballs them? Kingston vs. Jarrett, TNA, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Is Cody Rhodes’s character going over the top or is WWE getting it just right?
- Where’s Drew McIntyre’s character headed, and might he actually be better off staying as a babyface but with a new edge?
- An overview of the depth of the men’s WWE main event roster in various categories?”
- Could AEW’s next big surge come from signing some wrestlers who leave WWE if Endeavor tries to lowball them on their contract renewals over the next year?
- Reaction to the Logan Paul-Rey Mysterio build with Dominik and Ricochet
- A look at the Crown Jewel line-up including contrasting the two men’s world title matches.
- Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett on Collision
- ROH’s place in the Tony Khan realm
- More from AEW
- The return of the letters TNA
- Some top topics on social media this week
- And more
