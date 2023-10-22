10 YRS AGO – PWG Live Event Results (10-19-2023): Gargano vs. Strong, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Young Bucks vs. Joey Ryan & Candice LaRae, plus Tommaso Ciampa, Brian Cage, Chuck & Trent, Swann, Kevin Steen

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla “Matt Rushmore” results

October 19, 2013

Reseda, Calif.

Report by Matt Massingham, PWTorch correspondent

(1) B-Boy & Willie Mack beat PPRay (“Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) in a tag team opener. B-Boy hit Rosas with a pair of kicks, Shining Wizard, and Brainbuster for the win.

(2) Kevin Steen beat A.C.H. via Package Piledriver. Steen wore tassles a la the Young Bucks to show “team unity.”

(3) “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor & Trent? (Trent Baretta) beat Rich Swann & A.R. Fox. Taylor hit the Awful Waffle on Fox for the win.

(4) Drake Younger beat Brian Cage, Tommaso Ciampa, and Anthony Nese in a fatal four-way match. Younger pinned Ciampa following Drake’s Landing.

[Intermission]

(5) Johnny Gargano beat Roderick Strong via submission to the Gargano Escape. Best match of the night thus far.

(6) PWG tag champions The Young Bucks beat Joey Ryan & Candice LaRae in a non-title tag match. Bucks won with More Bang For Your Buck on Candice. High point of the match was Joey actually doing a flip dive on the outside.

(7) PWG champion Adam Cole beat Kyle O’Reilly in a Future Shock Explosion to retain the PWG Title. Cole retained following interference from the “Matt Rushmore” faction and a Package Piledriver by Steen.

After the match, Rushmore tried to continue the attack, but the locker room emptied to make the save. Gargano then challenged Cole for the PWG Title at the next show, which will be at the end of the year.

