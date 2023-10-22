News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/22 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Vince ousted thoughts, Levesque next moves, Ricky and Bill as HBK & Diesel, more (50 min)

October 22, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back for the Everything Mailbag. This week, they chat about:

  • Thoughts on Endeavor giving full creative control to Paul Levesque and how that plays out going into WrestleMania
  • Logan Paul with a WWE title, and what that could mean with Paul’s fanbase
  • Jeremy Borash in line for more power?
  • The “impact” of TNA branding in 2024
  • Ricky Starks and Big Bill as Diesel & Shawn?
  • Jordan Oliver’s chances in AEW or WWE?
  • Is the Cage/Darby & Sting feud up there with the Bloodline in WWE?
  • Amateur fandom in United States vs professionals

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022