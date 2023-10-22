VIP AUDIO 10/22 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Vince ousted thoughts, Levesque next moves, Ricky and Bill as HBK & Diesel, more (50 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back for the Everything Mailbag. This week, they chat about:

Thoughts on Endeavor giving full creative control to Paul Levesque and how that plays out going into WrestleMania

Logan Paul with a WWE title, and what that could mean with Paul’s fanbase

Jeremy Borash in line for more power?

The “impact” of TNA branding in 2024

Ricky Starks and Big Bill as Diesel & Shawn?

Jordan Oliver’s chances in AEW or WWE?

Is the Cage/Darby & Sting feud up there with the Bloodline in WWE?

Amateur fandom in United States vs professionals

