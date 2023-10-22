VIP AUDIO 10/22 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Vince ousted thoughts, Levesque next moves, Ricky and Bill as HBK & Diesel, more (50 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back for the Everything Mailbag. This week, they chat about:
- Thoughts on Endeavor giving full creative control to Paul Levesque and how that plays out going into WrestleMania
- Logan Paul with a WWE title, and what that could mean with Paul’s fanbase
- Jeremy Borash in line for more power?
- The “impact” of TNA branding in 2024
- Ricky Starks and Big Bill as Diesel & Shawn?
- Jordan Oliver’s chances in AEW or WWE?
- Is the Cage/Darby & Sting feud up there with the Bloodline in WWE?
- Amateur fandom in United States vs professionals
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply