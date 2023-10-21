10 YRS AGO – NWA Live Event Results (10-18-13): Early Ricky Starks match, plus Lance Hoyt, Rob Conway, Chase Owens

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NWA “Invasion” Results

October 18, 2013

Houston, Tex. at the Humble Civic Center

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

On Friday night, NWA looked to take a step up with their “Invasion” show working with New Japan Pro Wrestling to run a modern, professional-looking venue that they can grow into. Complete with catered food at the concession stand.

Besides New Japan stars appearing in a U.S. wrestling ring, the top news from the show was a new NWA Jr. Hvt. champion in Chase Owens, who defeated Jason Kincaid for the belt in the best match of the night. Also, former WWE star Rob Conway kept his NWA Title run going with a victory in the main event.

Attendance was a solid crowd of about 500, which was NWA Houston’s biggest audience to-date. The crowd was lively throughout to make the 1,000-capacity venue feel full.

Also of note, former WWE/New Japan star MVP, who lives in the area, was backstage at the show.

Show Results

(1) Mike Dell & Carson (w/Barbi Hayden) beat Ricky Starks & Kevin Douglas at 8:25 in a tag team opener. This was men among boys. Dell is one of the top independent wrestlers in Texas, Carson is a rising star in the NWA, and Starks & Douglas played the role of a pesky and cocky undersized duo. Entertaining opener to get the crowd warmed up.

Following the warm-up match, NWA recognized New Japan officials and sponsors of the show in attendance before the Japanese and American National Anthems were performed.

(2) NWA Eastern States champion Lou Marconi beat Ray Rowe at 10:20. A “heckler” planted in the front row hopped the rail to distract Rowe, allowing Lou to score the pin. The match itself looked like two linebackers slugging it out at half-speed. Rowe’s impressive power and strength was the bright spot of the match.

(3) NWA Lone Star tag champions Alex Reigns & James Claxton vs. NWA Midwest tag champions Damien Wayne & Lance Erikson went to a double count-out at 11:43. Rough and tumble match with four heavyweight wrestlers brawling in and out of the ring throughout. They eventually just kept the fight on the outside and both teams were counted out. Overall, better than Match #2 continuing to build to the more important matches.

(4) Gedo & Watanabe beat Kingz of the Underground (Ryan Genesis & Scott Summers) at 13:00. The New Japan stars won with a low-blow from Gedo behind the ref’s back into a strong-style suplex for the pin and the win. Good, physical match. Both teams looked good and the Kingz continue to stand out in matches I’ve seen from them.

(5) Michael Tarver beat Jax Dane at 3:50. During Jax’s ring entrance, Byron Wilcott jumped Jax from behind and picked him apart around the ringside area. The match then started with Tarver in control and Jax reeling. Once Jax made his comeback with power offense, Wilcott re-emerged, distracted the ref, and popped Jax with his signature Shake Weight, allowing Tarver to pin Jax.

Post-match: Wilcott gloated about his actions, then vowed to take the NWA World Title from Rob Conway in the main event.

[Intermission]

(6) Chase Owens beat NWA Jr. Hvt. champion Jason Kincaid at 18:40 to capture the NWA Jr. Hvt. Title. Best match thus far. They set out to steal the show and delivered a strong, crisp singles match that effectively built to some believable nearfalls before Owens snuck out a three count. The match drew a crowd of wrestlers watching at the back of the venue and for good reason. Owens looks like a star and should land on national TV at some point in his career.

Next up was the NWA Tag Title semi-main event. Beforehand, Lance Hoyt cut a promo on Tenzan and Jushin Liger, then tried to ambush the New Japan stars, but Liger responded with a high-flying attack to both Hoyt and Davey Boy Smith, Jr. to start the match.

(7) NWA Tag Champions Killer Elite Squad (Lance Hoyt & Davey Boy Smith, Jr.) beat Tenzan & Jushin Liger at 11:15 to retain the NWA Tag Titles. Good tag match with an off finish. The ref called for the bell after a three count that was supposed to be broken up, then Hoyt quickly “re-won” the match with a sit-out bomb on Liger. Hoyt and the ref had an “interesting conversation” after the bell. Overall, a treat to see Tenzan and Liger in a U.S. ring. They’ve slowed down, but still look good.

Main Event time of Rob Conway vs. Byron Wilcott for the NWA World Title.

(8) NWA World Hvt. Champion Rob Conway beat Byron Wilcott at 14:08 in a Street Fight to retain the NWA World Title. Following up on the pre-intermission match, Michael Tarver came out to the ring, threw the ref out of the ring, and double-teamed Conway. But, Jax Dane ran out to clear Tarver to a pop. Conway then finished off Wilcott with Ego Trip for the win to survive another title defense. Wilcott is a tall, powerhouse wrestler who already has a strong grasp of his character and heel mannerisms. Lots of upside.

After the match, Conway cut a promo hyping wrestling in the NWA and his “USA” moniker as part of the “Invasion” theme. Jax Dane then brought out a trashcan for Conway to throw Wilcott’s shake weight in the trashcan. And thus ends the shake weight fad.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Solid show that felt major leagues. Wrestling wasn’t quite at the level of NWA Houston’s previous big show, “Parade of Champions,” in April, which had a stronger wrestling match line-up from top to bottom, but the big matches did what they needed to do and the New Japan folks seemed to be happy with the show.

