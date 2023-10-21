FREE PODCAST 10/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt Morgan talks about leaving TNA, possibly returning to WWE, backstage insights on Undertaker’s leadership, live callers, emails (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-11-2013), Matt Morgan discusses these topics: Why did he leave TNA? Will he land in WWE or TNA? Who is his dream opponent? Plus backstage stories on Undertaker’s leadership backstage, and much. Live calls and email questions throughout.

