WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, October 23, 2023
Where: Dallas, Tex. at American Airlines Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,886 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,053.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
- Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell – NXT Women’s Championship
- New Day vs. Alpha Academy
- Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest
- Johnny Gargano vs. Giovanni Vinci
- Logan Paul returns to Raw
- Judgment Day to celebrate Tag Team Title win
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE Raw Results (10/16): Pomares’s report with analysis on Gunther vs. Bronson, Ripley vs. Baszler, Nakamura vs. Ricochet, Jey & Cody vs. Judgment Day
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Drew McIntyre on being an inspiration to wrestlers released by WWE, winning the WWE Championship without fans in attendance, holding WrestleMania in the UK
Leave a Reply