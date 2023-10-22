WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, October 23, 2023

Where: Dallas, Tex. at American Airlines Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,886 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,053.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell – NXT Women’s Championship

New Day vs. Alpha Academy

Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest

Johnny Gargano vs. Giovanni Vinci

Logan Paul returns to Raw

Judgment Day to celebrate Tag Team Title win

