News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 22, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, October 23, 2023

Where: Dallas, Tex. at American Airlines Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,886 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,053.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches

  • Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
  • Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell – NXT Women’s Championship
  • New Day vs. Alpha Academy
  • Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest
  • Johnny Gargano vs. Giovanni Vinci
  • Logan Paul returns to Raw
  • Judgment Day to celebrate Tag Team Title win

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE Raw Results (10/16): Pomares’s report with analysis on Gunther vs. Bronson, Ripley vs. Baszler, Nakamura vs. Ricochet, Jey & Cody vs. Judgment Day

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Drew McIntyre on being an inspiration to wrestlers released by WWE, winning the WWE Championship without fans in attendance, holding WrestleMania in the UK

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022