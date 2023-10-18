20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (10-11-2003): Lesnar vs. Undertaker, plus Eddie Guerrero, Angle, John Cena, Big Show, Rey Mysterio

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown house show

October 11, 2003

Birmingham England

Report made by Mike Chomyk, PWTorch.com reader

(1) Eddie Guerrero beat Rhyno to retain the U.S. Title. Good action in this one which went for around 20 minutes. Eddie got massive props to start with and played it to its fullest, waiting for a “Rhyno sucks” chant to come in with a “I was going to say something but I think they did all I could” line. Rhyno seemed to rely a little too much on restholds but with the heat the crowd piled on this match he didn’t need to do much more. finish saw Eddie throw Rhyno a spanner to make the referee distract him while taking it off him with Eddie making a belt shot and frog splash for the win.

(2) A-Train beat Matt Hardy. Crowd was very much behind Matt Hardy who was on face duty tonight in this 5 minute mediocrity session. Shave your back chants, Hardy chants, decent action ended at around 5 minutes by a horribly missed “Pump Kick” by A-Train, crowd failed to even count for the pin because no one thought A-Train would win off that move.

(3) Funaki pinned Nunzio in a triple threat with Ultimo Dragon. Some good comedy here with Funaki and Ultimo double teaming Nunzio randomly throughout the match, One spot saw Funaki dropkick Ultimo while Ultimo was down, Nunzio complained and locked Ultimo in a camel clutch to allow Funaki to dropkick him “properly”…Funaki then wiped out Nunzio. Finish came with what I believe was Funaki rolling up Nunzio.

(4) Chavo Guerrero beat Charlie Haas. Crowd was a little behind Chavo, less so than Eddie. Action was good including a Chavo Swanton, and a nice Superplex. Match ended when attempted interference from Shaniqua….er…Shelton was countered by an Eddie run in. Chavo scores the win.

(5) Jamie Noble & Kidman beat The Bashams. Crowd was dead for the Bashams, literally NOTHING for an entrance pop which is strange in the UK. Noble came out and whipped off his shorts to reveal a new pair that matched Kidman’s, very funny. Lights went out halfway through the match and some people shouted that it was better with the lights off (The Bashams cannot get a break). Kidman played face in danger until Noble managed to get in and they pulled off some double teams (particularly liked the powerbomb/neckbreaker combo right out of the D-Lo/Styles playbook). Kidman got the win after a switcheroo attempt by the Bashams failed.

(6) Tajiri beat Rey Mysterio to retain the Cruiserweight Title. Rey was big time over, he posed on the buckle to a big pop, Tajiri posed to a big boo, the ref posed on a third turnbuckle for a bigger cheer than either (I’m not kidding, it’s about as bas as the Tony Chimel chants we had every five minutes) at which point Tajiri broke down in one corner looking depressed, then gave the ref the bird when he came to check on him. After what must have been 15 minutes of action Rey got the 619 but had the West Coast Pop turned into a mist/powerbomb for the finish.

(7) Chris Benoit & Kurt Angle beat Big Show & John Cena. Cena came out to a big pop and only really got booed when he went after the local footy team in his rap…problem being that Birmingham has at least 3 big clubs….so he still got cheered for insulting Birmingham City (oops). Show got a MASSIVE pop and some very loud cheering….Benoit in an injustice got much less. Angle, however, got the single biggest pop of the night purely when his theme played. What followed bas bizarre….Angle mooned Show and Cena, Show then mooned Angle and got a kick in the ass for it. Cena then accused Angle of being gay…so Angle kissed him. Continuing the comedy Angle whipped Cena into the ropes then walked off to a corner….Cena kept running till he was out of breath and kept hitting the ropes lower and lower. Meanwhile Big Show was shouting at him to stop, hilarious.Angle played face in trouble for a while and Benoit’s first tag got a cheer, particularly as it took him about 30 seconds to try and lock on the cross face on Big Show. Aaanyway, Angle gets the win after a very low Angle Slam on show, but still impressive.

(8) Torrie Wilson beat Dawn Marie, Sable, and Nidia in a four-way bikini contest. Torrie, Sable, Nidia, and Dawn Marie in this one. All in unusually reserved Bikinis except for Dawn Marie whose minimalist approach left very little to the imagination. Sable did her usual dance, Dawn Marie too, Torrie wandered around for a bit….but Nidia, oh no, such things were not good enough for her. She did the cheesiest, intentionally worst, funniest dance routine you could imagine. Think of a 3 year old learning ballet and what they do….that was Nidia’s routine, funny stuff. Nidia also looks much nicer in real life than on TV, mark my words. Torrie gets the win after popular vote (I cheered for Nidia because she was that funny, mocking everyone else by playing sick in the corner, doing their dance steps in odd ways, and then taking the mick out of Dawn Marie for rubbing her behind on the middle rope). A cat fight ensued in which Chimel got the traditional “Diva rollover”…another Chimel chant ensued before Nidia, Torrie and Dawn beat him down.

(9) Brock Lesnar beat Undertaker. Brock got a loud “you tapped out” chant throughout causing him to leave the ring and yell “SHUT UP” at the loudest section of fans (it wasn’t all that intimidating because he managed to put it in a silly high pitched voice). Taker showed just why he still works main events…the crowd was in the palm of his hand for this one. He went for the old school and the place erupted, he signalled for the chokeslam and the roof almost came off his spiralling last ride with Brock playing scared was watched with baited breath. Lesnar got in some offense but spent most of his time either selling or running. A ref bump near the end saw Brock win with a chairshot.

All in all a good event, and watching Chimel getting prodded/tickled and distracted by a ref while he was trying to announce one match was particularly humorous. You could see that the wrestlers all had fun because of the reaction that they were getting (although this did mean the crowd occasionally burnt out and stopped cheering for a minute or two).

Biggest Face Pops:

1. Kurt Angle (tie)

1. Undertaker (tie)

3. Eddie Guerrero

4. Rey Mysterio

5. Tony Chimel (I kid you not)

Biggest Heel Heat:

1. Brock Lesnar

2. Rhyno

3. John Cena for commenting on UK food.

4. Big Show

5. Nunzio

Biggest Flops:

1. The Bashams

2. A-Train

Seriously, no one cared about them.

After the show the Taker made a speech and stayed around for some handshakes at ringside. He also borrowed the camera being used to tape the event and did a slow turn in the ring with it for “everyone wanted to be on TV” (chances of this event ever seeing video release…..ZERO)

