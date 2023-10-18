WWE Raw Ratings Report (10/18): Raw rating and viewership, first-to-third hour dropoff, year-ago comparisons, other metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s episode (10/16) of WWE Raw drew an average viewership of 1.483 million viewers, down from 1.557 million viewers last week and 1.511 million the prior week. The three previous weeks, though, drew fewer viewers than this week.

The hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.544 million

2nd hour: 1.527 million

3rd hour: 1.379 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 165,000. The average dropoff this year is 195,000. The average since Sept. 4 is 167,000.

In the core 18-49 demo, it drew an 0.45 rating, in line with 0.43, 0.48, 0.43, and 0.44 the prior four weeks. The average so far this year is 0.53. One year ago this week it drew a 0.49 rating.

The overall cable rating was 0.98, the fourth time in the last six weeks it dropped below 1.00. The average rating since Sept. 4 has been 0.99. One year ago this week, Raw drew a 1.34 cable rating and the average during the same September/October stretch of seven weeks was 1.23.

