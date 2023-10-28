AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/27): Takeshita vs. Fletcher, Santana vs. Ortiz, Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Abadon vs. Anna Jay

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 27, 2023

RECORDED AT THE LIACOURAS CENTER IN PHILADELPHIA, PA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Ian Riccoboni, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Ian Riccoboni and Tony Schiavone.

(1) MIKE SANTANA vs. ORTIZ – No DQ

The bell rang and both men stood in the center of the ring staring one another down. Santana made the first move before Ortiz sent him to the outside and nailed him across the back with a trash can. Ortiz took out several chairs, then a kendo stick. Ortiz fired away on Santana with the kendo stick as Santana yelled in pain. Santana was sent hard into the barricade as Ortiz again hit him with the trash can. Ortiz took out a table which popped the crowd. The two traded shots right to the face as Ortiz raked Santana’s eyes.

Both men fought on the apron as Santana suplexed Ortiz into the ring. Santana hit a moonsault off the ropes onto the floor to take out Ortiz. Ortiz fought back and slammed Santana through the table that was set up earlier. Ortiz went for a pin attempt inside the ring but Santana kicked out. Both men went back to the apron as Santana blocked Ortiz and suplexed him off the apron onto several chairs laying on the floor. [c]

Back inside the ring, both men battled back and forth. Santana got the upper hand until Ortiz hit a headbutt, then a German suplex. Santana fought back with one of his own as both men went down after hitting double clotheslines. Ortiz and Santana traded kicks to the back of one another’s heads until Santana hit a roll through cutter for two. Santana went for a spinning clothesline but got caught in a powerslam for two. Ortiz followed up with a brainbuster for another close count.

Both men traded slaps to the face back and forth, then forearms. Ortiz went for a roll up for two, as Santana got back up quickly and rocked Ortiz with a huge clothesline. Santana hit a running cannonball in the corner then hit a huge powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 11:00

– Santana wanted a fist bump from Ortiz after the match, but Ortiz refused. Sonjay Dutt entered the ring and tried to talk to Ortiz who seemed confused but went with him.

(Moynahan’s Take: Great to see Santana fully back in action. While this was very enjoyable, it’s a shame it was relegated to Rampage and not Dynamite, Collision, or even PPV.)

– A video package aired hyping tomorrow’s AEW World Title match between MJF and Kenny Omega on Collision. Toward the end of the package, Jay White interrupted Omega’s interview. White wished Omega the best and said he’d be waiting for him at Full Gear if Omega won. During MJF’s interview, Don Callis interrupted and pitched having MJF join his family. MJF acted excited at first then quickly mocked Callis before walking off.

(Moynahan’s Take: This was very well done and something worth checking out. This hyped tomorrow’s match better than anything they’ve done thus far in the short build up.)

– Renee was backstage with Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale. Statlander said both of them have been acting crazy since they’ve been misted and asked them what was going on. Willow stayed upbeat as Skye Blue looked annoyed and walked off.

– Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford were in the ring. Sabian talked about Philadelphia sports and its sports icons, like Rocky Balboa. He then mocked the crowd by pretending the Phillies won, instead of losing and being eliminated, from the playoffs. He then went on to mock the Sixers by mentioning James Harden. Mark Briscoe’s music hit to a nice crowd reaction as he made his way down to the ring. Sabian made fun of Briscoe until Briscoe took him out with a right hand, then knocked him to the outside.

– Renee was backstage with Anna Jay and the former JAS members. Jay asked them to be there for her tonight as Don Callis entered and interrupted. He asked 2.0 to take care of Jericho and Omega for him and he would have their backs. Ruby Soho came over to return Angelo Parker’s brush. Parker hit on Soho, which didn’t sit too well with her.

(2) SKYE BLUE vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. ANNA JAY vs. ABADON – Winner Faces Hikaru Shida for the Women’s World Championship on Collision

Jay quickly bailed to the outside as Willow and Skye took it to Abadon. Abadon fended them off with some help from Jay. Abadon then went after Jay as Willow rolled Abadon up for a short count. Willow and Skye almost went at it, but then worked together to double team Abadon. Toni Storm’s music interrupted the match as she made her way to the stage with Luther by her side. [c]

Abadon stared down Skye in the center of the ring as Storm looked on. Willow came off the top with a shotgun dropkick on both women then hit each of them multiple times with running clothes lines in the corner. Willow hit a pounce on Jay as Skye nailed Willow and covered for two. Abadon hit Skye with a knee strike as Jay hit Abadon with a flatliner. Willow hit Jay with a spinebuster as Skye broke up the pin attempt. Skye threw Willow hard into the ring post. Skye and Jay double teamed Abadon who fought both women off by herself. Jay locked in Queen Slayer but it was broken up by Skye who hit Jay with a thrust kick.

Willow pulled Skye to the outside as Abadon slammed Jay to the mat. Abadon hit her finish for the win.

WINNER: Abadon in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This did nothing for me, especially with the extremely random win for Abadon.)

– The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass were backstage. They said they were only eight days away from their big celebration, National 69 Day on Dynamite, which will celebrate their 69th day as Trios Champs. Max Caster invited MJF there to celebrate. [c]

– Video aired of a press conference hyping the Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli International title match on this week’s Dynamite. Excalibur said more video from the press conference would air on tomorrow’s Collision.

(3) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Don Callis) vs. KYLE FLETCHER

Callis joined the commentary team for the match. He had Powerhouse Hobbs by his side. Takeshita and Fletcher trade moves in the early going as they traded pin attempts. Fletcher slammed Takeshita hard to the mat as Takeshita rolled to the outside. Fletcher followed and rocked Takeshita over the barricade. North men went back inside the ring as Fletcher went to the top. Takeshita moved in time, then hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for two. [c]

Both men were laid out on the mat as the ref counted them down. Fletcher got up and ran right into a back elbow by Takeshita. Fletcher caught Takeshita on the middle rope with a kick to the head. Takeshita went to the outside as Fletcher flew through the ropes to take him out. Fletcher came off the top rope with a crossbody on Takeshita inside the ring for two. Fletcher and Takeshita traded forearm shots as they jockeyed for the upper hand.

Fletcher caught Takeshita in a suplex but Takeshita rolled through and hit a poison rana, then a lariat. Takeshita went for a suplex but Fletcher countered into a brainbuster for a close count. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Fletcher set up Takeshita for a move off the ropes. Takeshita blocked it and nailed Fletcher across the chin. Takeshita set Fletcher on the ropes and hit a sit down inverted powerbomb but Fletcher kicked out of the follow up pin.

Takeshita called for the end but missed a knee strike. Takeshita hit a German suplex but Fletcher got right up. The two traded blows until Takeshita hit the knee strike for the win.

WINNER: Takeshita in 12:00

– After the match, Fletcher attacked Takeshita and Hobbs with a chair. Hobbs went to attack Fletcher but Callis called him off. He was happy to see the fire in the eyes of Fletcher and told him he had earned it. Callis seemed to have officially welcomed Fletcher into his family. The crowd was not happy with this development.

(Moynahan’s Take: Wow what a great match. Takeshita has already sold me on being the real deal, but Fletcher is showing himself to be right up there with him.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A very good show this week, with only three matches airing, and more time given to hyping storylines, namely tomorrow’s big AEW title match between MJF and Kenny Omega. Aside from the 4-way women’s match, which I suggest you skip altogether, I would recommend just about everything on this show. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (10/25): MJF vs. Juice, Omega challenges MJF, Swerve gets personal, Ric Flair, Shida vs. Ruby, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Rampage results (10/27): Murphy’s review of Mike Santana vs. Ortiz, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher, four-way for a shot at the AEW Women’s Title