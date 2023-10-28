News Ticker

VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #782 (November 1, 2003): Keller reviews Austin’s autobiography, Powell on Michael Hayes spectacle, Torch Talk Raven pt. 9, Mitchell on Hogan-TNA talks, news, results

SUMMARY of #782 cover-dated November 1, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Steve Austin’s new autobiography… On Topic with Jason Powell: Major League Wrestling’s future, Michael Hayes spectacle… This Week with Wade Keller: Take Austin’s advice, watch wrestling get interesting again… McNeill Factor: Big Red Machines and TNA Turns Yellow… Torch Talk with Raven, pt. 9: “I want to punch them in the face; it infuriates me”… Mitchell’s Memo: Ten Questions for Jerry Jarrett… Plus the Torch Newswire, the Top Five Stories, TV reports, Live Event Results, End Notes with Wade Keller featuring random thoughts on Austin’s book, and more…

